Bagel Stop Cafe 10401 S Parker Rd

10401 S Parker Rd

Parker, CO 80134

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
California Breakfast

Bagels w/ Spreads

Apple Cinnamon

$2.00Out of stock

Asiago Swiss

$2.00Out of stock

Black Pepper Parmesan

$2.00Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Fresco

$2.00

Garden Veggie

$2.00

Garlic

$2.00

Ghost Pepper Cheese

$2.00

Honey Wheat

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Mountain Man

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Pepper Jack

$2.00

Plain

$2.00

Poppy Seed

$2.00

Pretzel

$2.00

Salt

$2.00

Sesame Seed

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00

Tomato Basil

$2.00

Wheat Bread

$2.00

Sour Dough Bread

$2.00

Croissant

$2.75

Pumpkin

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg

$6.75

Scrambled eggs on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

Egg, Cheese

$6.75

Scrambled eggs with cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$7.49

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$7.49

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$7.49

Sausage, Cheese

$6.75

Ham, Cheese

$6.75

Turkey, Cheese

$6.75

Bacon, Cheese

$6.75

Ham, Egg

$6.75

Sausage, Egg

$6.75

Bacon, Egg

$6.75

Turkey, Egg

$6.75

California Breakfast

$9.49

Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tomato, and Bacon on any bagel or bread option.

Breakfast BLT

$11.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, scrambled eggs, bacon jam, and garlic mayo on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

Denver Omelet

$7.49

Scrambled eggs, ham, bell pepper, onions, and cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

Veggie Omelet

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, tomato, mushroom, bell pepper, onions, and cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

Skinny Dipper

$8.49

Scrambled eggs, turkey, mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese, and green chili for dipping on you choice of any bagel or bread choice.

High-brid

$9.99

Garden Veggie Cream Cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, sriracha, hemp seeds, and avocado on your choice of any bagel or bread choice.

The Monti

$6.99

Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, honey butter, grape jam, and powdered sugar on your choice of any bagel or bread choice. (We reccomend a Blueberry bagel!)

Banana Nutella

$5.99

Nutella, french vanilla cream cheese, sliced banana on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

Avocado Toast

$8.75

Avocado, tomato, radish coins, hemp seeds, sriracha, salt and pepper on your choice of any bagel or bread option.

The Erin

$5.49

A hot buttered bagel with melted cheese and tomato. Choose any bagel. We recommend the Pretzel or Salted bagel and to add crispy bacon.

Lox Sandwiches

Lox-a-Bagel

$10.99

Lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and capers on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.

Fisherman's Lox-a-Bagel

$11.99

Lox, cream cheese, cucumber, red onion , capers, dill and lemon on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.

Cali Lox-a-Bagel

$12.99

Lox, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, hemp seed, salt and pepper on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.

Bacon Lox

$10.99

Lox cream cheese, Bacon, tomato, red onion, and capers on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.

Pizza Bagels

Pizza Bagel

$4.99

Cheese, or Pepperoni with marinara and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.

Breakfast Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, tomato, motzzarella cheese, and breafast sausage gravy on any bagel.

Chorizo Green Chili Pizza Bagel

$6.99Out of stock

Chorizo, Hatch Green Chilis, Marinara, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions, 5 Blend Pizza Cheese

Burritos

Colorado Burrito

$11.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, egg, cheese, hash browns in a flour tortilla.

Denver Burrito

$7.99

Ham, eggs, cheese, bell peppers, onion, hash brown in a flour tortilla.

Parker Burrito

$9.99

Sausage, egg, cheese, hash browns in a flour tortilla.

Elizabeth Burrito

$9.99

Bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns in a flour tortilla.

Grayson's Burrito

$8.99

Turkey, egg, swiss cheese, onion, mushrooms, hash browns in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$8.25

egg, cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomato, onion, hash browns in a flour tortilla.

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99Out of stock

Chorizo, Hatch Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions, Carolina Reaper Infused Cheese, Eggs, Hashbrowns

Breakfast Bowls

Colorado Breakfast Bowl

$11.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato, onion, hash browns, eggs, and cheese.

Denver Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Ham, bell pepper, onions, eggs, and cheese

Parker Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Sausage, eggs, hash browns, and cheese

Elizabeth Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Bacon, eggs, hash browns, and cheese

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$8.25

Tomato, bell pepper, muchrooms, onion, hash browns, and cheese.

Grayson's Breakfast Bowl

$8.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, onions, mushrooms, eggs, and hash browns.

Coffee & Espresso Bar

We use ONLY locally roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso beans. And, Coffee beans roasted right here in Colorado by other small family owned business.

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Regular roast, Dark roast, French Vanilla roast, Hazelnut roast, Hi-Rev, Decaf

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Latte

$5.00+

Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Dark Mocha

$5.00+

Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

White Mocha

$5.00+

Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.00+

Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Avalanche

$5.00+

White Chocolate, Caramel, & Coconut flavor. Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Snickers

$5.00+

Chocolate, Hazelnut, & Caramel Flavor. Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Black Forest

$5.00+

Dark Chocolate & Cherry flavor. Made with Ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Red Eye

$5.00+

Coffee with shots espressp. Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Americano

$4.00+

Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Coffee Carafe TOGO

$20.00

Choose between Regular, Decaf, French Vanilla Roast, Hazelnut Roast, Hi-Rev, or Dark Roast. Includes 10 paper coffee cups.

Espresso

$2.00+

Greg's Drink

$7.80

Victor's Coffee

$4.50

Seasonal Coffee

$6.00+

Spiced Winter Coffee (dairy free)

Frappuccinos

Frappuccino

$6.00+

Creamy Frozen Coffee. Your choice of Flavor.

Smoothies & Frozen Lemonade

Smoothies

$6.00+

Dairy Free.

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00+

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Raspberry Hibiscus Tea Lemonade

$4.50+

Passion Fruit Tea Lemonade

$4.50+

Prickly Pear Tea Lemonade

$4.50+

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Peach Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50+

Mango Iced Tea

$3.50+

Peach Mango Iced Tea

$3.50+

Blackberry Iced Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Energy Drinks

Monster

$3.49

Monster- sugar free

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.49

Red Bull- sugar free

$3.49

Uptime- sugar free

$3.75

A Shock Accelerator- sugar free

$3.75

CELSIUS

$3.99

Yerba

$3.75

Bottled Drinks

Nantucket Juices

$3.50

Nantucket Lemonade

$3.50

Milk & Flavored Milk

$3.00

Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Drinks

$4.00

BAI Teas

$3.50

KARMA Teas

$3.50

Snapple Drinks

$3.50

Calypso Juices & Lemonades

$3.75

Gatorades

$3.00

Bottle of Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle of Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Small Juice Bottles

$2.50

Organic Tea

$3.75

Prime

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Large TOGO Cup of Water

$0.50

CBD Drinks

25mg

$6.00Out of stock

50mg

$6.00Out of stock

Lunch Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and may on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Turkey & Bacon

$10.24

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, may on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian dressing, mayo on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Hot Italian Sandwich

$10.49

Pepperoni, Salami, swiss cheese, provolone, lettuce, tomto, onion, mayo, italian dressing, mustard on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Veggie Sandwich Sandwich

$11.99

Garden Veggie Cream Cheese, cucumber, sprouts, mushroom, tomato, red onion, lettuce on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

California Lunch Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cream cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken, onion, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna, dill relish, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Tuna, dill relish, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.

Salads

BLTC Salad

$10.49

bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, on a bed of lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Road House Salad

$9.49

ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.75

turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Inclues bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.49

house made chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, mushroom, tomato, red onion, and carrot. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Tuna Salad Salad

$10.49

house tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and carrot. Inlcudes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

California Salad

$13.49

ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Veggie Salad

$9.99

cucumber, sprouts, mushroom, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Italian Salad

$9.49

salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.49

turkey, ham, bacon, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

House Salad

$8.99

cucumber, mushroom, tomato, red onion, carrot, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.

Pizza Bagels

Breakfast Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, tomato, motzzarella cheese, and breafast sausage gravy on any bagel.

Pizza Bagel

$4.99

Cheese, or Pepperoni with marinara and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.

Chorizo Green Chili Pizza Bagel

$6.99Out of stock

Chorizo, Hatch Green Chilis, Marinara, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions, 5 Blend Pizza Cheese

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.75

Sliced banana, berries, and chopped apple.

Dip your sandwich!

Green Chili on side

$1.75

Gluten free. Meatless.

Green Chili 8oz

$3.50

Gluten free. Meatless.

Breakfast Gravy on side

$1.75

Breakfast Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Gravy 8oz

$3.50

Breakfast Sausage Gravy

Sides

Potato Salad

$1.75

Bag of Chips

$2.30

Pickle Spear

$0.40

Hash Brown

$2.00

Scrambled egg

$2.25

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$2.00

Bagels

Single Bagel

$2.00

Choose 1 bagel.

Half Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Choose 6 bagels.

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Choose 12 bagels.

Assorted 1/2 dozen

$12.00

Assorted Dozen

$20.00

BAG OF BAGELS

$3.00

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

Flavored Cream Cheese

Choose any flavor.

Lox Cream Cheese

Honey Butter

Plain Vegan Cream Cheese

Muffins & Cinnamon Rolls

Muffin

$3.75

Almond Poppy Seed, Double Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Seasonal

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookies & Brownies

Monster Cookie

$3.50

Penutbutter, Chocolate Chips, M&Ms

Seasonal Brownie

$3.75

Seasonal Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Fun seasonal shape!

Kid's Choices

Muffin Meal

$5.00

Warm muffin w/ butter & fruit.

Kid's Breakfast Platter

$6.00

Scrambled egg, avocado, and fruit.

Big Kids Breakfast

$8.00

scrambled egg, avocado, pancakes, bacon & fruit

Mini Pancakes

$6.00

Pancakes, bacon, and fruit.

Egg 'n Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Scrambled egg and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Comes w/ fruit.

Stickers & Jewelry

Sticker

$1.00

Bracelet

$16.99

2 Bracelet

$29.99

Jar of Local "Brad B Jammin" Jam

Brad B Jammin Jams

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10401 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

Gallery

