Bagel Stop Cafe
10401 S Parker Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Bagels w/ Spreads
Apple Cinnamon
Asiago Swiss
Black Pepper Parmesan
Blueberry
Cheddar
Chocolate Chip
Cinnamon Raisin
Fresco
Garden Veggie
Garlic
Ghost Pepper Cheese
Honey Wheat
Jalapeno
Jalapeno Cheddar
Mountain Man
Onion
Pepper Jack
Plain
Poppy Seed
Pretzel
Salt
Sesame Seed
Strawberry
Tomato Basil
Wheat Bread
Sour Dough Bread
Croissant
Pumpkin
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg
Scrambled eggs on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
Egg, Cheese
Scrambled eggs with cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Ham, Egg, Cheese
Turkey, Egg, Cheese
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Cheese
Ham, Cheese
Turkey, Cheese
Bacon, Cheese
Ham, Egg
Sausage, Egg
Bacon, Egg
Turkey, Egg
California Breakfast
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tomato, and Bacon on any bagel or bread option.
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, scrambled eggs, bacon jam, and garlic mayo on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
Denver Omelet
Scrambled eggs, ham, bell pepper, onions, and cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
Veggie Omelet
Scrambled eggs, tomato, mushroom, bell pepper, onions, and cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
Skinny Dipper
Scrambled eggs, turkey, mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese, and green chili for dipping on you choice of any bagel or bread choice.
High-brid
Garden Veggie Cream Cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, sriracha, hemp seeds, and avocado on your choice of any bagel or bread choice.
The Monti
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, honey butter, grape jam, and powdered sugar on your choice of any bagel or bread choice. (We reccomend a Blueberry bagel!)
Banana Nutella
Nutella, french vanilla cream cheese, sliced banana on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
Avocado Toast
Avocado, tomato, radish coins, hemp seeds, sriracha, salt and pepper on your choice of any bagel or bread option.
The Erin
A hot buttered bagel with melted cheese and tomato. Choose any bagel. We recommend the Pretzel or Salted bagel and to add crispy bacon.
Lox Sandwiches
Lox-a-Bagel
Lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and capers on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.
Fisherman's Lox-a-Bagel
Lox, cream cheese, cucumber, red onion , capers, dill and lemon on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.
Cali Lox-a-Bagel
Lox, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, hemp seed, salt and pepper on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.
Bacon Lox
Lox cream cheese, Bacon, tomato, red onion, and capers on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served closed like a sandwich.
Pizza Bagels
Pizza Bagel
Cheese, or Pepperoni with marinara and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.
Breakfast Pizza Bagel
Scrambled eggs, sausage, tomato, motzzarella cheese, and breafast sausage gravy on any bagel.
Chorizo Green Chili Pizza Bagel
Chorizo, Hatch Green Chilis, Marinara, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions, 5 Blend Pizza Cheese
Burritos
Colorado Burrito
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, egg, cheese, hash browns in a flour tortilla.
Denver Burrito
Ham, eggs, cheese, bell peppers, onion, hash brown in a flour tortilla.
Parker Burrito
Sausage, egg, cheese, hash browns in a flour tortilla.
Elizabeth Burrito
Bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns in a flour tortilla.
Grayson's Burrito
Turkey, egg, swiss cheese, onion, mushrooms, hash browns in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
egg, cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomato, onion, hash browns in a flour tortilla.
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, Hatch Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions, Carolina Reaper Infused Cheese, Eggs, Hashbrowns
Breakfast Bowls
Colorado Breakfast Bowl
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato, onion, hash browns, eggs, and cheese.
Denver Breakfast Bowl
Ham, bell pepper, onions, eggs, and cheese
Parker Breakfast Bowl
Sausage, eggs, hash browns, and cheese
Elizabeth Breakfast Bowl
Bacon, eggs, hash browns, and cheese
Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Tomato, bell pepper, muchrooms, onion, hash browns, and cheese.
Grayson's Breakfast Bowl
Turkey, swiss cheese, onions, mushrooms, eggs, and hash browns.
Coffee & Espresso Bar
Drip Coffee
Regular roast, Dark roast, French Vanilla roast, Hazelnut roast, Hi-Rev, Decaf
Iced Coffee
Latte
Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Cappuccino
Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Chai Tea Latte
Dark Mocha
Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
White Mocha
Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Caramel Macchiato
Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Pumpkin Macchiato
Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Avalanche
White Chocolate, Caramel, & Coconut flavor. Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Snickers
Chocolate, Hazelnut, & Caramel Flavor. Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Black Forest
Dark Chocolate & Cherry flavor. Made with Ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Red Eye
Coffee with shots espressp. Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Americano
Made with ground to order Colorado Roasted Whiskey Barrel Espresso Beans.
Matcha Latte
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Coffee Carafe TOGO
Choose between Regular, Decaf, French Vanilla Roast, Hazelnut Roast, Hi-Rev, or Dark Roast. Includes 10 paper coffee cups.
Espresso
Greg's Drink
Victor's Coffee
Seasonal Coffee
Spiced Winter Coffee (dairy free)
Smoothies & Frozen Lemonade
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Raspberry Hibiscus Tea Lemonade
Passion Fruit Tea Lemonade
Prickly Pear Tea Lemonade
Blueberry Lavender Lemonade
Blackberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Iced Tea Lemonade
Peach Raspberry Iced Tea
Mango Iced Tea
Peach Mango Iced Tea
Blackberry Iced Tea
Iced Tea
Energy Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Nantucket Juices
Nantucket Lemonade
Milk & Flavored Milk
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Drinks
BAI Teas
KARMA Teas
Snapple Drinks
Calypso Juices & Lemonades
Gatorades
Bottle of Diet Pepsi
Bottle of Pepsi
Bottle of Water
Small Juice Bottles
Organic Tea
Prime
Fountain Drinks
Lunch Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and may on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
Ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Turkey & Bacon
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, may on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Italian Sandwich
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian dressing, mayo on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Hot Italian Sandwich
Pepperoni, Salami, swiss cheese, provolone, lettuce, tomto, onion, mayo, italian dressing, mustard on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Veggie Sandwich Sandwich
Garden Veggie Cream Cheese, cucumber, sprouts, mushroom, tomato, red onion, lettuce on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
California Lunch Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cream cheese on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, onion, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna, dill relish, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Tuna, dill relish, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.
Salads
BLTC Salad
bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, on a bed of lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Road House Salad
ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad
turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Inclues bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Chicken Salad Salad
house made chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, mushroom, tomato, red onion, and carrot. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Tuna Salad Salad
house tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and carrot. Inlcudes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
California Salad
ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Veggie Salad
cucumber, sprouts, mushroom, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Italian Salad
salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, bacon, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
House Salad
cucumber, mushroom, tomato, red onion, carrot, and lettuce. Includes bagel chips and Ranch or Italian dressing.
Dip your sandwich!
Sides
Kid's Choices
Muffin Meal
Warm muffin w/ butter & fruit.
Kid's Breakfast Platter
Scrambled egg, avocado, and fruit.
Big Kids Breakfast
scrambled egg, avocado, pancakes, bacon & fruit
Mini Pancakes
Pancakes, bacon, and fruit.
Egg 'n Cheese Burrito
Scrambled egg and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Macaroni & Cheese
Comes w/ fruit.
Stickers & Jewelry
Jar of Local "Brad B Jammin" Jam
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
10401 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134
Photos coming soon!