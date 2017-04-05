Main picView gallery

Bagels & Co Bagels & Co Fishtown

1317 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Breakfast

BEC

BEC

$8.00

Bacon, fried egg, american cheese

SEC

SEC

$8.00

Sausage, fried egg, american cheese

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Fried egg and american cheese

Turkey SEC

Turkey SEC

$8.00

Turkey sausage, fried egg, american cheese

The Classic

The Classic

$7.00

Lox or whitefish, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers

Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

$8.00

Avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula

Avocado Wrap

Avocado Wrap

$8.00

scrambled egg, avocado, tomato

The Jersey

The Jersey

$8.00

Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese

Turkey BEC

Turkey BEC

$8.00

Turkey bacon, fried egg, american cheese

NoLibs

NoLibs

$8.00

fried egg, provolone, pickled onions, tomato, lemon aioli

$8.00

scrambled egg white, tomato, feta, spinach

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

sweet potato, sunny side eggs, avocado, cherry tomato, bacon

Vegan "Sausage&Egg"

Vegan "Sausage&Egg"

$9.00

Beyond plant-based sausage patty and JustEgg vegan egg

Bagel With

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00
Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$2.00
Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$2.00
Egg Bagel

Egg Bagel

$2.00
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.00
Poppy Seed Bagel

Poppy Seed Bagel

$2.00

$2.00
French toast

French toast

$2.00
Rainbow

Rainbow

$2.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00
Pumpernickel

Pumpernickel

$2.00

$2.00
Salt Bagel

Salt Bagel

$2.00
Gluten Free bagel

Gluten Free bagel

$2.00
12 Grain Bagel

12 Grain Bagel

$2.00
Whole Wheat Bagel

Whole Wheat Bagel

$2.00
Whole Wheat Everything

Whole Wheat Everything

$2.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.00

tuna, lettuce, tomato

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$9.00

Egg salad, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.00

chicken salad, lettuce, tomato

2nd St

2nd St

$12.00

breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella cheese, mayo, red wine vinegar

The Jerk

The Jerk

$10.00

Jerk turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheese of choice

Reuben

Reuben

$10.00

turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island

Italian

Italian

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil + vinegar

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved ribeye, onions, american cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

grilled chicken, romaine, red onion, cherry tomato, caesar dressing

Custom Sandwich

Custom Sandwich

$4.00

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sides

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.50
Banana Oat Muffin

Banana Oat Muffin

$3.50

Espresso Chip Muffin

$3.50

Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Hash Brown Side (2)

$2.50

Pickle

$2.00

Banana

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00
Parfait

Parfait

$5.00

Overnight Oat & Chia Bowl

$6.00

Miss Vickies Chips

$1.25

Doritos

$2.50

Sun Chips

$1.50

Granola Chewy

$1.00

Candy Or Granola Bar

$1.50

Planter's Trail Mix

$1.50

Bagel Chips

$2.50

Cream Cheese Icing

$1.50

Bulk Bagels

Six bagels of your choice

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

12 bagels of your choice

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.99
Caesar

Caesar

$4.99

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$8.99

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$8.99

Catering

Bagels & Co Catering - for the office, house party, tailgate or more!
Bagel & CC Tray

Bagel & CC Tray

$32.00+

Includes assorted bagels, plain cream cheese and your choice of 2 specialty cream cheeses.

Muffins & Cookie Tray

$60.00+

Includes assorted muffins, cookies & granola bars

Yogurt Parfait

$32.00+

vanilla yogurt, granola, assorted fruit. *individually packaged*

Avocado Toast Platter

$60.00+

assorted bagels, multigrain toast, smashed avocado, greens, tomato

Breakfast Sandwich Tray

$58.00+

choice of BEC, SEC, Jersey or Feta Egg White Wrap.

Smoked Fish Tray

$175.00

assorted bagels, smoked lox, whitefish salad, plain cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cucumber, lemon and caper

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
