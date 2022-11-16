Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow

review star

No reviews yet

217 S Main Street

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Latte

Gelato

Small Gelato

Small Gelato

$4.95
Medium Gelato

Medium Gelato

$5.95
Large Gelato

Large Gelato

$6.95
Gelato - Pint

Gelato - Pint

$10.00
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Choose 1 Gelato Flavor

Pastry

Cannoli

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

Croissant w/ Filling

$4.00

Coffee Hot or Iced

Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Choose 1 Gelato Flavor

Cold Beverages

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.95
Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.95
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.95
Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.95
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.95

Pure Leaf Tea Sweet

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweet

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Topeca Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

San Pellegrino Can

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50
Classic Nova Lox

Classic Nova Lox

$8.50

Lunch Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

BLT Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Hot Pastami & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich

Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich

$6.50

Gelato

Small Gelato

Small Gelato

$4.95
Medium Gelato

Medium Gelato

$5.95
Large Gelato

Large Gelato

$6.95
Gelato - Pint

Gelato - Pint

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

217 S Main Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Directions

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow image
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow image

