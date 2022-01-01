Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

261 Reviews

$$

1601 E 15th St

Tulsa, OK 74120

Coffee
Croissant w/ Filling
Pure Leaf Tea Sweet

Gelato

Small Gelato

Small Gelato

$4.95
Medium Gelato

Medium Gelato

$5.95
Large Gelato

Large Gelato

$6.95
Gelato - Pint

Gelato - Pint

$10.00
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Choose 1 Gelato Flavor

Pastry

Cannoli

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

Croissant w/ Filling

$4.00

Coffee Hot or Iced

Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Choose 1 Gelato Flavor

Cold Beverages

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.95
Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.95
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.95
Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.95
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.95

Pure Leaf Tea Sweet

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweet

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Topeca Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

San Pellegrino Can

$3.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

1601 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120

