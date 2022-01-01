Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
261 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
1601 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow
No Reviews
217 S Main Street Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0108 - Tulsa, OK
No Reviews
7890 E. 106th Place S Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tulsa
More near Tulsa