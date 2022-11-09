A map showing the location of Bagel Cafe - Manchester 373 Hanover StView gallery

Bagel Cafe - Manchester 373 Hanover St

373 Hanover St

Manchester, NH 03104

BREAKFAST

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Pork Sausage, American Cheese

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Cherrywood Smoked Ham, American Cheese

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Oven Roast Turkey, American Cheese

Pastrami, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Grilled Pastrami, American Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Two Eggs, Two Slices of American Cheese

Eggs on Bagel

$5.00

Two Eggs on Bagel of Choice

Meat & Cheese

$7.00

Bacon or Sausage or Ham with American Cheese

Side Eggs

$1.50

Side Meat

$3.00

Lox Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Caper

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese of Choice

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.00

Toasted and Buttered Bagel

Bagel w/ Spread

$3.50

Bagel w/ Spread of Choice on the Side

LUNCH

Turkey Club

$11.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Turkey (NO BACON)

$9.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Pastrami

$9.00

Grilled Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard

BLT

$9.00

Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Homemade Tuna Salad, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Pizza Bagel

$9.00

Two Bagel Halves with Homemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Vegetable Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cherry Peppers, Pickles, Cucumbers, Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

COFFEE & TEA

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.35

BAGELS & CREAM CHEESE

Bagel As Is

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Tub of Cream Cheese

$6.00

Individual Side of Cream Cheese

$3.00

SIDES

Muffin

$3.00

Grilled Muffin

$4.50

Brownie

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

COOLER DRINKS

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Natalie's OJ

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bagel Shop

373 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104

