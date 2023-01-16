Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagelheads

review star

No reviews yet

916 East Gregory Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bagels

assorted dozen bagels

$16.50

Dozen Bagels

$16.50

Dozen bagels w/ CC

$21.99

Half Dozen Bagels Fresh

$8.25

Half Dozen Bagels (Bagged)

$6.50

Asiago Bagel

$2.65Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Bagel

$2.65Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$1.65

Blueberry Cobbler Bagel

$1.65

Cheddar cheese Bagel

$2.65

Cheddar Jalepeno Bagel

$1.65

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.65

Cinnamon Raisin Delight bagel

$1.65Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$1.65Out of stock

Garlic Parmesan Bagel

$1.65

Onion Bagel

$1.65

Parmesan Bagel

$1.65

Plain Bagel

$1.65

Poppyseed Bagel

$1.65Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$1.65Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Bagel

$1.65Out of stock

Spinach Parmesan Bagel

$1.65Out of stock

Sun-dried tomato Bagel

$1.65

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.65

Baked Goods

Bagel Chips

$2.95Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.93

Blueberry Muffin

$4.93

Cappuccino Muffin

$4.93

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.93

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.87

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

$4.93

Croissant

$2.95Out of stock

Everything Spice

$3.97

Glorious Morning Muffin

$4.93

Loaf of Bread

$4.50

Scone

$3.55Out of stock

Seasonal Muffin

$4.93Out of stock

Blueberry Loaf (slice)

$3.95Out of stock

Breakfast Specialties

Bagelzone

$7.75Out of stock

Brunch Zone

$8.85

Ham and Cheese stix

$6.50

Oatmeal

$4.95

Sausage and Pepperjack stix

$6.50Out of stock

Lox Works Sandwich

$10.95

Omlette Cups (2)

$3.95

Cooler Food Items

Chocolate Heaven pie slice

$4.50

Chocolate peanut butter pie slice

$4.50

Dean's Cakes

Key Lime Pie Slice

$4.50

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich w/ cheese

$6.50

Egg Sandwich w/ meat and cheese

$7.50

misc

1lb coffee

$15.95

Additional veggies .75c each

Side of cheese (2 slices)

$2.50

Side of meat

$2.50

Side of hummus

$2.25

Side of jam

$2.10

Side of butter

$2.10

Side of honey butter

$2.10

Side of peanut butter

$2.10

Bowl Ceral

$2.99

Add avacado

$2.00

Honor jar coffee

Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$10.50

House-Made Chicken Salad

$12.50

Side of cream cheese

side of cream cheese

$2.10

Tub of cream cheese

$5.60

Tub of flavor cream cheese

$6.25

5oz of cream cheese

$4.25

8oz of butter

$6.00

Soup

Soup Bowl

$7.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Asiago a go-go

$10.95

Chicken salad supreme

$10.95

Custom sandwich

$10.95

Dee-Lux Super Club Sandwich

$11.95

Lox Works combo

$12.95

Mac Daddy Roast Beef

$11.95

Super veggie

$10.95

Sides

BBQ chips

$2.00

coleslaw 16oz

$5.00

coleslaw 8oz

$2.70

Jalepeno chips

$2.00

Plain chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Salt and vinegar chips

$2.00

Happy Hour

bagel

$1.00

bagel with cc

$3.00

Fresh half dozen

$5.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$29.99

Emp T-shirt

$19.99

Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Bagelheads Blast

$5.95

Brewed Coffee

$3.45

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Macchaito

$5.50

Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Chai Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee Bagelheads Blend

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee Pensacola Sunset

$4.50

Dark Roast brew

$3.45

Decaf Brew

$3.45

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.65

Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Extra shot espresso

$1.35

Flavor coffee brew

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

House Mocha

$5.50

House Roast brew

$3.45

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.95

Self-Serv Coffee cup

$3.45

Slammer

$3.95

Syrup

$0.75

Whole Bean Coffee - 12oz Bag

$10.95

breve

$4.50

Cold Drinks

Fruit Smoothies

$5.95

Small Drink

$2.60

Medium Drink

$3.05

16oz chocolate milk

$3.42

24oz chocolate milk

$4.80

16oz milk

$3.00

24oz milk

$4.50

Cooler Items

Arnold Palmer Bottle

$2.95

Big Jerk Ginger Beer

$3.50

Big Jerk Lavendar Lemonade

$3.50

Big Jerk Pensa Cola

$3.50

Big Jerk Seltzer water key lime

$3.50

Big Jerk Seltzer water orange

$3.50

Big Jerk Thai Hot Pineapple

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Cold Brew House Bottle

$4.50

Cold Brew Sunset bottle

$4.50

Cranberry Juice Bottle

$2.95

grapefruit juice bottle

$2.95

House roast w/ cream bottle

$4.95

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.50

Jarrito Orange

$3.50

Lemonade Bottle

$2.95

Noli south kombucha blackbery

$5.50

Noli south kombucha citrus

$5.50

Noli South Kombucha Rosemary

$5.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.95

Ruby Red Grapefruit Bottle

$2.95

Sparkling Water (la croix)

$2.00

Spring Water Bottle

$2.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bagelheads offers bagels, coffee, sandwiches, muffins, pastries, lunch, breakfast, brunch and more! Bagels are baked fresh daily with over 2 dozen flavors to choose from. Our coffee beans are roasted in house, just 9 lbs at a time for the freshest flavor. Enjoy a cup of hot coffee from the coffee bar with several varieties to choose from or order an espresso drink. We serve the finest ingredients including Boars Head meats and cheeses all with a beautiful view of Pensacola Bay. Bagelheads is a local, family-owned business in downtown Pensacola on Gregory St. Open 7 days a week. Dine-in, call-ahead, or order online through our website or UberEats

Website

Location

916 East Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

South Market - 905 e Gregory Street
orange starNo Reviews
905 e Gregory Street PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Nola
orange starNo Reviews
523 East Gregory Street Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Aragon Cafe
orange star4.6 • 250
47 N 9th Ave PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Gaby's Taqueria - 104 East Gregory Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 East Gregory Street PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Tacos Mexicanos Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Garden Street Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston