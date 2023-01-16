Restaurant info

Bagelheads offers bagels, coffee, sandwiches, muffins, pastries, lunch, breakfast, brunch and more! Bagels are baked fresh daily with over 2 dozen flavors to choose from. Our coffee beans are roasted in house, just 9 lbs at a time for the freshest flavor. Enjoy a cup of hot coffee from the coffee bar with several varieties to choose from or order an espresso drink. We serve the finest ingredients including Boars Head meats and cheeses all with a beautiful view of Pensacola Bay. Bagelheads is a local, family-owned business in downtown Pensacola on Gregory St. Open 7 days a week. Dine-in, call-ahead, or order online through our website or UberEats

