Bagelology
252 Stonebrook Pkwy
Suite 600
Frisco, TX 75036
Food
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
- BAM! Bagel
Two eggs, sausage, cheese, hot sauce$9.00
- B.E.C
Two eggs, cheese, brisket bacon$9.00
- Big Poppa
Salsa cream cheese, sausage, egg, Pepper-Jack cheese on your choice of bagel$11.00
- Bob's Bologna
Two eggs, American cheese, beef bologna$11.00
- Go-Getter
Two eggs, cheese, sausage, hashbrown$10.00
- Intro
Two eggs and cheese$7.00
- Kick Starter
Two eggs, cheese, hashbrown$8.00
Lunch Sandwiches
- Errr-Thang in the Kitchen
Pastrami, turkey, brisket bacon, Pepper-Jack, lettuce, tomato, mayo$12.00
- Lox in Space
Nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers$12.00
- Mama Z's Turkey
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, house vinaigrette$9.00
- Tam Tam's Sushi Bagel
Nova lox, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, sriracha mayo$13.00
- The Greenhouse
Veggie cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, house vinaigrette on your choice of bagel$8.00
- Tuna Salad
House-made tuna salad on your choice bagel with lettuce, tomato, and onion$9.00
A La Cart
- Bacon$3.00
- Bagel Dog
100% Beef Hotdog wrapped in bagel dough$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel Dog with Cheddar Jalapeño
100% Beef hotdog wrapped in bagel dough and topped with cheddar cheese and jalapeño$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bologna$2.00
- Cuñape
Gluten-free Bolivian Cheese Bread made in-house by our beloved Marleny!$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dog Treat$1.00
- Egg$2.50
- Hashbrown$1.50
- Lox 2 oz (1 roll)$7.00
- Pastrami$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
- Turkey$3.00
Pastries
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Catering (48 HRS PRE-ORDER REQUIRED)
- Large Bagel Bite Tray (8-12 People) *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Platter comes with two 8 oz tubs of cream cheese. **Please specify in the notes up to three flavors for the bagel bites and two flavors for the cream cheese**$48.00
- Small Bagel Bite Tray (4-6 People) *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Platter comes with one 8 oz tub of cream cheese. **Please specify in the notes up to three flavors for the bagel bites and one flavor for the cream cheese**$24.00
- Mini Bagel Dog Tray *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
15 mini beef bagel dogs served on a platter$38.00
- Lox Platter Bundle *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Baker's dozen of bagels (13), two 8 oz spreads, one pound lox served on a to-go platter with sliced tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, cucumber, capers. **Please specify bagels and cream cheese flavors in comments**$100.00
- Small Veggie Platter *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, capers$18.00
- Large Veggie Platter *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, capers$25.00
- Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*$40.00
- Dozen Muffins *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*$49.00
- Dozen Brownies *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*$40.00
- Dozen Coffee Cake *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*$49.00
- Hash Brown Tray *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
12 patties$25.00
- Scrambled Eggs *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Feeds 12$35.00
- Chicken Sausage *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
12 patties$40.00
- Brisket Bacon *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Feeds 12$40.00
- 96 Oz Coffee Box *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Comes with 12 coffee cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, half/half$35.00
- 1 Gallon Lemonade *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Comes with 8 cups, lids, straws$15.00
- 1 Gallon Ice Tea *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Comes with 8 cups, lids, straws$15.00
- 1 Gallon Iced Coffee *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*
Comes with 8 cups, lids, straws, sugar, half/half$20.00
- 1/2 Lb Lox *48 HRS PRE-ORDER*$28.00
Merchandise
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Freshly boiled and baked bagels.
