The Bagelry

Bakers Dozen

$18.20

**PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU ARE ORDERING A DOZEN OR MORE OF ANY ONE FLAVOR WE CANNOT GUARANTEE IT WILL BE READY AT STATED TIME. PLEASE CALL THE STORE TO CONFIRM. WE STRIVE TO KEEP OUR BAGELS AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE BY NOT OVER STOCKING THEM. THANK YOU! *** 360 676 5288