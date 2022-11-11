Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bagelry

No reviews yet

1319 Railroad Ave

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Bagel & Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese
Bagel & Whipped Cream Cheese
Bakers Dozen

Naked Bagels & Bialy

There is nothing like a good bagel, and at The Bagelry, we proudly produce the best bagels in the Northwest. The bagels at The Bagelry are made in the time-honored tradition that is hard to find today even in New York. With no preservatives or additives,
Bakers Dozen

Bakers Dozen

$18.20

**PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU ARE ORDERING A DOZEN OR MORE OF ANY ONE FLAVOR WE CANNOT GUARANTEE IT WILL BE READY AT STATED TIME. PLEASE CALL THE STORE TO CONFIRM. WE STRIVE TO KEEP OUR BAGELS AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE BY NOT OVER STOCKING THEM. THANK YOU! *** 360 676 5288

Bakers Dozen Bialy

Bakers Dozen Bialy

$20.00

Bialy are a softer texture than bagels and have a thin, cracker like center rather than a hole. They are topped with poppy seed & Onions. Our bakers dozen come with 13 bialy.

Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$1.50

Spreads

House whipped Cream Cheese
8oz Whipped Cream Cheese

8oz Whipped Cream Cheese

$3.75
8oz Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese

8oz Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese

$5.75
8oz Vegan Cream Cheese

8oz Vegan Cream Cheese

$4.95

Bagels with Spreads

Bagel & Whipped Cream Cheese

Bagel & Whipped Cream Cheese

$3.40
Bagel & Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese

Bagel & Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese

$3.85
Bagel & Butter

Bagel & Butter

$3.05

Bagel With Crunchy Peanut Butter

$3.55

Bagel With Creamy Peanut Butter

$3.55

Sandwiches

Proudly featuring : Boars Head meat & cheese, Tillamook Cheddar, Gerard & Dominique Seafoods, & locally grown Happy Valley Sprouts. All sandwiches come with a pickle and your choice of Tim's Cascades Chips.
Meat Sandwich

Meat Sandwich

$8.70

Comes with mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, sprouts (or arugula if sprouts are not available) & your choice of Chicken, Ham, or Roast. Side of Chips & Pickle.

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$7.55

Comes with mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, sprouts (or arugula if sprouts are not available) & your choice of Cheddar or Swiss. Side of Chips & Pickle.

Lox Sandwich

Lox Sandwich

$9.20

Comes with Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or arugula if sprouts are not available) .Side of Chips & Pickle.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$6.15

Comes with cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or arugula if sprouts are not available).Side of Chips & Pickle. *Vegan cream cheese available

PB & J

PB & J

$5.85

Your choice of creamy or crunchy Adams Peanut butter and Strawberry or Marionberry, Sun fresh Jam. Side of Chips & Pickle.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.55

Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.55

Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.55

Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.

Hummus Sandwich (V)

Hummus Sandwich (V)

$7.85

Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.

Retail & Picnic Items

Gerard & Dominique Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon (6 Oz)

Gerard & Dominique Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon (6 Oz)

$16.99

6oz package

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (8oz)

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (8oz)

$7.00
Chicken Salad (8oz)

Chicken Salad (8oz)

$6.90
Egg Salad (8oz)

Egg Salad (8oz)

$6.70
Tuna Salad (8oz)

Tuna Salad (8oz)

$6.90

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Drip Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.75+
Tea

Tea

$1.75

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50
Canned Water

Canned Water

$1.50Out of stock
Bubly Sparkling Water

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00
Naked Juice

Naked Juice

$4.00
Dole & Ocean Spray

Dole & Ocean Spray

$2.50

Other

Chips

Chips

$2.00
1 Pound Lotus Coffee

1 Pound Lotus Coffee

$12.99

Pickle

$0.75

Muffins & Cupcakes

Black Bottom

Black Bottom

$3.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Open 7 days a week 7am-3pm

Website

Location

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

The Bagelry image
The Bagelry image
The Bagelry image
The Bagelry image

