Bagels By The Book
Bagels By The Book
870 S Milwaukee Ave,
Libertyville, IL 60048
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Old Standby$7.00
The classic breakfast sandwich with scrambled egg, choice of bagel, choice of meat and choice of cheese
- Santa Fe$8.50
Choice of bagel, scrambled egg, jalapeño, pepperjack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato and scallion cream cheese
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Choice of bagel and choice of cheese with egg
- Loaded Lox Sandwich$13.00
Ducktrap River of Maine salmon, red onion, tomato, arugula, capers, and cream cheese
- Diablo$8.50
Jalapeno cheddar bagel, egg, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, hashbrown, spicy mayo
- Bee Sting$7.50
Choice of bagel, bacon, egg, cheese, scallion cream cheese, & hot honey!
- Spicy Spud Bagel Sandwich$8.00
Bacon, egg, & cheese + hashbrown patty and spicy mayo
- Dixie$8.50
Scrambled egg, carved ham, sausage gravy and shredded cheese on a biscuit
- Build Your Own Breakfast Sand$7.50
Automatically comes with egg & served hot unless specified: your choice of bagel, protein type, cheese or cream cheese, and assorted toppings. Some items will incur an additional charge. Build your favorite breakfast sandwich!
Just Bagels
- Half Dozen Bagels$10.00
Choose 6 of your favorite bagels for this special price!
- Bakers Dozen Bagels (13)$15.00
Choose 13 of your favorite bagels for this special price!
- Bagel Platter$25.00
Choice of 13 bagels plus 2 eight-ounce tubs of your choice of cream cheese
- Asiago Bagel$2.25
- Blueberry Bagel$2.25
- Cheddar Bagel$2.25
- Cheddar Jalapeño Bagel$2.25
- Chocolate Chip Bagel$2.25
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.25
- Egg Bagel$2.25
- Everything Bagel$2.25
- French Toast Bagel$2.25
- Garlic Bagel$2.25
- Gluten Free Bagel$3.00
Not made in-house for allergen purposes
- Onion Bagel$2.25
- Plain Bagel$2.25
- Poppyseed Bagel$2.25
- Sea Salt Bagel$2.25
- Sesame Bagel$2.25
- Sourdough Bagel$2.25
- Spinach Bagel$2.25
- Strawberry Bagel$2.25
- Whole Wheat Bagel$2.25
Bagel & Toppings
- Bagel & Regular Cream Cheese$4.00
Choice of bagel with either plain, original sweet, or lite cream cheese
- Bagel & Specialty Cream Cheese$5.00
Choice of bagel with specialty cream cheese
- Bagel + Butter/Jam/PB...$2.25
Bagel with classic toppings such as butter, jelly, pb&j, cinnamon sugar, or Nutella
- Bagel with Custom Add On$2.25
Want to create a unique bagel that isn't featured on our menu? Example: bagel with only deli Turkey please note we also have byo sandwich options for those who want something more deluxe. If you're wanting a bagel with butter/jelly/pb...we have an option f
Cream Cheeses (Packaged)
- Plain Cream Cheese$1.00+
- Lite Cream Cheese$1.00+
- Original Vanilla Cream Cheese$1.00+
- Scallion Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Veggie Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Strawberry Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Goat Cheese Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Spinach & Artichoke Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Pesto Cream Cheese$1.25+
- Honey Walnut Cream Cheese$1.50+
- Whipped Feta Cream Cheese$1.50+
- Lox Cream Cheese$2.25+
Bowls
- Boho Breakfast Bowl$11.00
Vegetarian breakfast bowl with 2 egg whites, avocado, arugula, tomato, pesto drizzle, and everything cream cheese balls
- Country Bowl$13.00
2 scrambled eggs, 2 strips of crisp bacon, sausage patty, carved ham, shredded cheddar cheese, and sausage gravy
- Chorizo Bowl$13.00
2 scrambled eggs, crumbled chorizo, potatoes, jalapeños, shredded cheese, avocado, & Cholula
- Protein Bowl$13.00
2 scrambled eggs, 2 strips of bacon, a sausage patty, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado and peppery arugula
- Loaded Protein Bowl$14.00
2 scrambled eggs, 2 strips of bacon, sausage, ham, shredded cheese, avocado, and arugula
- Salad Bowl$9.00
Arugula, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion, hummus, & citrus vinaigrette.
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Turkey Club$8.50
All-natural Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bagel or biscuit
- Turkey Pesto$8.50
All-natural Turkey, pesto cream cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on your choice of bagel or biscuit
- Spinach & Turkey$8.50
All-natural Turkey breast, spinach & artichoke cream cheese, tomato, avocado, arugula, & garlic aioli on spinach bagel
- Hippy Hummus$7.50
Vegetarian lunch sandwich with hummus, goat cheese cream cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, arugula and onion on your choice of bagel or biscuit
- Flower Child$7.50
Vegetarian lunch sandwich with scallion cream cheese, arugula, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and Sunflower seeds on your choice of bagel or biscuit
- Build Your Own Lunch Sandwich$8.00
Served cold unless specified: choose your bagel and your favorite toppings!
- Bacon Turkey Cheddar Melt$8.50
Crisp bacon, all natural Turkey, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing on your choice of bagel or tuscan bread.
- Tunacado$8.50
Tuna salad, tomato, avocado, & pesto drizzle
- Greek Freak$8.50
All-natural turkey, whipped feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$7.50
Provolone cheese, tomato, & pesto drizzle served on Tuscan bread
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
American cheese on Tuscan bread
Tuscan Toasts
- Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, arugula, everything bagel seasoning
- Green Goddess Toast$8.00
Pesto cream cheese, avocado, arugula, cucumber, salt & pepper
- Smoked Salmon Toast$13.00
Avocado, arugula, smoked salmon, cucumber
- Feta Fling Toast$8.00
Whipped feta cream cheese, avocado, hot honey, & everything seasoning served on Tuscan bread
- Mediterranean Toast$8.50
Avocado, hummus, cucumber, & Za'atar seasoning served on Tuscan bread
Sides
- Bagel Chips$2.00+
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Bagel Chips & Hummus$4.00
- Everything Cream Cheese Balls$5.00
Cream cheese balls rolled in everything seasoning
- Side 4 oz Hummus$3.00
- Side Bacon$2.50
- Side Sausage Patty$2.50
- Side Turkey Sausage Patty$2.75
- Side Ham$2.50
- Side Chorizo$2.50
- Tuna Salad 4oz$4.00
- Side Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Cubed, seasoned breakfast potato
- Side Egg$1.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Hashbrown Patty$1.50
- Side Butter$0.25
Muffins
- Muffin of the Day: Oreo Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$3.00
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.00
- Orange-cranberry Muffin$3.00
- Choc Chip Muffin$3.00
- Double Choc Chip Muffin$3.00
- Nutella Muffin$3.00
- Muffin Platter 6$17.00
Choice of 6 delicious muffins!
- Muffin Platter 12$34.00
Choice of 12 delicious muffins!
- 4-pack Muffins$10.00
Biscuits
- 4-pack Biscuits$7.00
- Biscuit with Raspberry Jam$2.00
House-made biscuit with jam on the side. Please specify if you would like this item toasted
- Biscuit with Butter$2.00
- Biscuits with Gravy$5.00
- Biscuit with Gravy & Sausage$7.00
- Biscuit with Gravy, Sausage & Scrambled Egg$9.00
- Biscuit with Gravy & Egg$6.50
Lox
- 2.5 Oz Lox$7.00
- 5 Oz Lox$14.00
- 7.5 Oz Lox$21.00
- 10 Oz Lox$27.00
- 12.5 Oz Lox$33.50
- 15 Oz Lox$37.50
- 1 Lb Lox$40.00
- Loaded Lox Sandwich$13.00
Ducktrap River of Maine salmon, red onion, tomato, arugula, capers, and cream cheese
- Large Lox Platter$75.00
1 lb of ducktrap lox, choice of 12 bagels and two 8 oz tubs of choice of cream cheese
- Mini Lox Platter$25.00
5 oz of ducktrap lox, 2 bagels of choice and two 2 oz sides of choice of cream cheese