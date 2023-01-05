  • Home
Rockstar Bagels - Bagels, Spreads & Dozens Bagels, Spreads & Dozens

No reviews yet

1900 rosewood avenue

austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Choose Your Bagel

Build Your Own Bagel & Cream Cheese

Build Your Own Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.00

To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.

Bagel Choices

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Your choice of 6 bagels. To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.

Bagel Choices

Bagel Choices

$20.00

Your choice of 13 bagels. To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.

Spreads

Spreads

$1.75+

Plain Cream Cheese, Veggie Cream Cheese, Chive Cream Cheese, Peach Basil Cream Cheese, Bacon Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vegan Cream Cheese, Raspberry Jam, Peach Jam, Strawberry Jam, Hummus, Peanut Butter

Butter

Small (1-2 servings)

$1.50

Large (4-6 servings)

$4.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wanting just a bagel with cream cheese? Want a half dozen or dozen with cream cheese? This new seperate menu allows you to schedule and order JUST what you need.

1900 rosewood avenue, austin, TX 78702

