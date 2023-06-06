Bagels R Us - Beach BLVD
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
BagelsRUs was established 20 years ago with the purpose of bringing a little piece of New York to Jacksonville. We carry on that tradition today by scratch-baking bagels using the Kettle Boil and Bake method, mixing all of our cream cheese, and using fresh cracked eggs for breakfast
Location
14185 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250
Gallery
