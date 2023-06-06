Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagels R Us - Beach BLVD

No reviews yet

14185 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Bagels To Go

Single Bagel

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.48

One Dozen Bagels (13)

$13.78

1/4 Pound Plain Cream Cheese

$3.37

1/4 Pound Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.73

1/4 Pound Lox Cream Cream Cheese

$4.48

1/4 Pound Butter

$3.74

1/4 Pound Salad

$4.48

1/2 Pound Plain Cream Cheese

$4.91

1/2 Pound Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.08

1/2 Lox Cream Cheese

$7.95

1/2 Butter Spread

$6.08

1/2 Pound Salad

$7.20

Spread on a Bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.28

Bagel with Lox

$9.82

Bagel with Nutella

$3.42

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.42

Bagel with Butter

$1.87

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Sandwich

$3.16

The Bronx Sandwich

$4.88

The Rollin Jersey

$7.55

Salami or Strami

$6.50

Egg and Veggie Sandwich

$4.59

The Garden

$4.59

Chunky Monkey

$4.58Out of stock

The Jefe

$9.95

Breakfast Plates

Two Egg Special

$6.83

Omlette

$9.35

Bagel Melts

Bagel Melt

$5.23

Tomato Melt

$5.70

Bacon Melt

$7.29

Ham Melt

$7.29

Sausage Melt

$7.29

Tomato Bacon Melt

$7.76

Tomato Ham Melt

$7.76

Tomato Sausage Melt

$7.76

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.48

Smoked Turkey and Bacon Sandwich

$7.48

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$7.48

Hot Salami and Provilone Sandwich

$7.48

Super Sandwich

$7.48

Ruben Sandwich

$7.98

Turkey Ruben Sandwich

$7.98

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.48

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.48

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.48

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.48

BLT Bagel

$6.89

Sides

Bacon 2 Strips

$1.83

Sausage Patty

$1.55

Ham Slice

$1.55

Taylor Ham

$2.01

Turkey

$2.01

Turkey Bacon

$2.01

One Egg

$1.72

Lox Portion

$7.48

Tomatoes

$0.50

Lox Pound

$56.08

Home Fries

$2.28

Hash Brown

$1.72

Slice Half Dozen

$0.50

Slice Dozen

$1.00

Chips

$0.99

Pastries

Croissant

$2.57

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Cream Cheese Danish

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Seasonal Pastry

$3.49

Crunch Muffin

$2.99

Drinks

Small Coffee

$2.05

$2.05
Large Coffee

$2.28

$2.28
Iced Cofee

$2.28

$2.28
Hot Tea

$2.28

$2.28
Iced Tea

$2.28

$2.28
Fountain Drink

$2.28

$2.28
Bottle Coke

$2.28

$2.28
Can Coke

$0.99

$0.99
Orange Juice

$2.48

$2.48
Monster

$2.81

$2.81
Redbull

$3.00

$3.00
Bai

Bai

$2.81
Coconut Water

$2.48

$2.48
Bottle Water

$1.55

$1.55
Starbucks

$2.48

$2.48
Fiji Water

$2.28

$2.28
Chocolate Milk

$2.81

$2.81
Gatorade

$2.48

$2.48
Yoo-hoo

$2.48

$2.48
Celcius

$3.00

$3.00
Snapple

$2.48

$2.48
Powerade

$2.48

$2.48
Apple Juice

$2.48

$2.48
Cranberry Juice

$2.48

$2.48
Monster Zero

$2.81

$2.81
Can Sprite

$0.99

$0.99
Can Diet Coke

$0.99

$0.99
Can Coke Zero

$0.99

$0.99
Snapple Zero Sugar

$2.48

$2.48
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

BagelsRUs was established 20 years ago with the purpose of bringing a little piece of New York to Jacksonville. We carry on that tradition today by scratch-baking bagels using the Kettle Boil and Bake method, mixing all of our cream cheese, and using fresh cracked eggs for breakfast

Website

Location

14185 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

