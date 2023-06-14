Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagels R Us - San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

11629 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Popular Items

Two Egg Special

$6.83

Classic Sandwich

$3.16

1/2 Pound Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.08

Food

Bagels To Go

Single Bagel

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.48

One Dozen Bagels (13)

$13.78

1/4 Pound Plain Cream Cheese

$3.37

1/4 Pound Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.73

1/4 Pound Lox Cream Cream Cheese

$4.48

1/4 Pound Butter

$3.74

1/4 Pound Salad

$4.48

1/2 Pound Plain Cream Cheese

$4.91

1/2 Pound Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.08

1/2 Lox Cream Cheese

$7.95

1/2 Butter Spread

$6.08

1/2 Pound Salad

$7.20

Spread on a Bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.28

Bagel with Lox

$9.82

Bagel with Nutella

$3.42

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.42

Bagel with Butter

$1.87

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Sandwich

$3.16

The Bronx Sandwich

$4.16

The Rollin Jersey

$7.55

Salami or Strami

$6.50

Egg and Veggie Sandwich

$4.99

The Garden

$4.99

Chunky Monkey

$4.99Out of stock

The Jefe

$9.95

Breakfast Plates

Two Egg Special

$6.83

Omlette

$9.35

Bagel Melts

Bagel Melt

$5.23

Tomato Melt

$5.70

Bacon Melt

$7.29

Ham Melt

$7.29

Sausage Melt

$7.29

Tomato Bacon Melt

$7.76

Tomato Ham Melt

$7.76

Tomato Sausage Melt

$7.76

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.48

Smoked Turkey and Bacon Sandwich

$7.48

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$7.48

Hot Salami and Provilone Sandwich

$7.48

Super Sandwich

$7.48

Ruben Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Ruben Sandwich

$7.48

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.48

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.48

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.48

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.48

BLT Bagel

$6.89

Sides

Bacon 2 Strips

$1.83

Sausage Patty

$1.55

Ham Slice

$1.55

Taylor Ham

$2.01

Turkey

$2.01

Turkey Bacon

$2.01

One Egg

$1.72

Lox Portion

$7.48

Tomatoes

$0.50

Lox Pound

$56.08

Home Fries

$2.28

Hash Brown

$1.72

Slice Half Dozen

$0.50

Slice Dozen

$1.00

Chips

$0.99

Pastries

Croissant

$2.57

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Cream Cheese Danish

$2.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99Out of stock

Seasonal Pastry

$3.49Out of stock

Crunch Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Drinks

Small Coffee

$2.05Out of stock

Large Coffee

$2.28

Iced Cofee

$2.28

Hot Tea

$2.28

Iced Tea

$2.28

Fountain Drink

$2.28

Bottle Coke

$2.28

Can Coke

$0.99

Orange Juice

$2.48

Monster

$2.81

Redbull

$3.00

Bai

$2.81

Coconut Water

$2.48

Bottle Water

$1.55

Starbucks

$2.48

Fiji Water

$2.28

Chocolate Milk

$2.81

Gatorade

$2.48

Yoo-hoo

$2.48

Celcius

$3.00

Snapple

$2.48

Powerade

$2.48

Apple Juice

$2.48

Cranberry Juice

$2.48

Monster Zero

$2.81Out of stock

Can Sprite

$0.99

Can Diet Coke

$0.99

Can Coke Zero

$0.99
Snapple Zero Sugar

Snapple Zero Sugar

$2.48Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

BagelsRUs was established 20 years ago with the purpose of bringing a little piece of New York to Jacksonville. We carry on that tradition today by scratch-baking bagels using the Kettle Boil and Bake method, mixing all of our cream cheese, and using fresh cracked eggs for breakfast.

Website

Location

11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

