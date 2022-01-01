Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagels & Such

review star

No reviews yet

90 Railroad Avenue

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Ice Coffee

Bagels

Buttered Bagel or Roll

Buttered Bagel or Roll

$4.75

Real Butter on your choice of Bagel/Roll.

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Plain Cream Cheese on your choice of bagel.

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.75

Choose your favorite flavor, made fresh, on your choice of Bagel.

Lox Spread Bagel

Lox Spread Bagel

$6.50

Smoked Lox Salmon pieces mixed with Cream Cheese.

Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

$11.50

Slices of Smoked Lox Salmon and Cream Cheese, your choice of add-ons.

Peanut Butter Bagel

$5.00

Chunky peanut butter on a bagel.

Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Choose 12 of your favorite bagels.

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.00

6 Bagels of your choice.

Bagel/Roll

Bagel/Roll

$1.75

Single Bagels.

1/2 Lbs Cream Cheese

1/2 Lbs Cream Cheese

$5.50

Choose from our list of fresh Cream Cheeses, plain or flavored.

1/2 Lbs Lox Spread Cream Cheese

1/2 Lbs Lox Spread Cream Cheese

$7.00

1/2 pound of our delicious smoked lox salmon pieces mixed with cream cheese.

Tub Butter

Tub Butter

$5.50

Breakstone whipped tub butter.

Egg Sandwiches

We use only fresh XL eggs. All our eggs are made to order. Enjoy!
Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$9.49

2 XL Eggs, Bacon and your choice of Cheese.

Sausage, Eggs & Cheese

Sausage, Eggs & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Ham, Eggs & Cheese

Ham, Eggs & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Turkey Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

Turkey Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Sausage & Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Eggs & Cheese

$6.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$4.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Hungry Man Hero (3 Eggs)

Hungry Man Hero (3 Eggs)

$13.49

3 XL Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and 2 Slices of Cheese on a Hero. For a bagel or roll instead, choose from the options.

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99

Our own classic recipe. Red Onion, spices and tender potatoes.

Egg White Sandwiches

Bacon, 3 Egg Whites & Cheese

Bacon, 3 Egg Whites & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Sausage, 3 Egg Whites & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Ham, 3 Egg Whites & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Turkey Bacon, 3 Egg Whites & Cheese

$9.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Bacon & 3 Egg Whites

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Sausage & 3 Egg Whites

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Ham & 3 Egg Whites

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

Turkey Bacon & 3 Egg Whites

$7.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

3 Egg Whites & Cheese

$6.49

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

3 Egg Whites

$4.99

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Wrap

6 Egg White Hungry Man Wrap

$12.49

Double order of Turkey and Cheese

Omelettes

Served as a Sandwich on a Bagel, Bread, Roll, Wrap -OR- Choose as a Platter with or without toast on the side

Western Ham Omelette

$9.49

Ham, Peppers and Onions. On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Platter

3 Egg White Ham Western

$9.49

3 Egg Whites Ham, Peppers, Onions. Served on a Bagel, Roll or Platter.

Western Turkey Omelette

$9.49

Turkey, Pepper and Onions. On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Platter

3 Egg White Turkey Western

$9.49

3 Egg Whites Turkey, Peppers, Onions. Served on a Bagel, Roll or Platter.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$8.75

Spinach, Tomato & Onions on a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Platter

3 Egg White Veggie Omelette

$8.75

3 Egg Whites Spinach, Tomato, Onions. Served on Bagel, Roll or Platter.

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$8.75

On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Platter

3 Egg White Spinach & Feta Omelette

3 Egg White Spinach & Feta Omelette

$8.75

3 Egg Whites, Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served on a Bagel, Roll or Platter.

Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Eggs and Cheese. On a Bagel, Bread, Roll or Platter

3 Egg White Cheese Omelette

$7.99

3 Egg Whites and cheese. Served on a Bagel, Roll or Platter.

Coffee/Tea/Juice/Drinks

Tropicana Orange Juice 15oz

Tropicana Orange Juice 15oz

$3.75

Tropicana Apple Juice 10oz

$3.00
Medium Hot Coffee

Medium Hot Coffee

$3.50

16oz Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$3.75

20oz. Hot Coffee

Medium Hot Tea

Medium Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz. Hot Lipton Tea

Large Hot Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.75

20oz. Hot Lipton Tea

Medium Ice Coffee

Medium Ice Coffee

$3.75

24oz. Iced Coffee

Large Ice Coffee

Large Ice Coffee

$4.00

32oz. Iced Coffee

Medium Ice Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$3.75

24oz Sweetened Deli Ice Tea

Large Ice Tea

Large Ice Tea

$4.00

32oz Sweetened Deli Ice Tea

Medium Hot Chocolate

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.75

16 oz Hot Chocolate

Large Hot Chocolate

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

20 oz Hot Chocolate

Nesquick Chocolate

Nesquick Chocolate

$3.75
Nesquick Vanilla

Nesquick Vanilla

$3.75
Nesquick Strawberry

Nesquick Strawberry

$3.75
Yoohoo

Yoohoo

$3.75
Lemon Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$3.50
Diet Lemon Snapple

Diet Lemon Snapple

$3.50
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$3.50
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.50
Small Poland Spring

Small Poland Spring

$2.00
Ginger Ale 20oz

Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.50
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$3.50
DIet Pepsi 20oz

DIet Pepsi 20oz

$3.50
Medium Red Bull

Medium Red Bull

$4.00
Diet Medium Red Bull

Diet Medium Red Bull

$4.00
Milk 1/2 Gallon

Milk 1/2 Gallon

$4.75
Half and Half Quart

Half and Half Quart

$5.75
XL Tropicana OJ 52oz

XL Tropicana OJ 52oz

$6.75

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Ranch & Swiss

$10.99

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing

Honey Maple American Turkey

$10.99

Boar's Head Honey Glazed Turkey, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Boar's Head Deli Ham Sandwich

Boar's Head Deli Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Boar's Head Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & Hellman's mayo

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$11.99

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and Hellman's mayo

Double Bacon BLT

Double Bacon BLT

$9.99

Doube portion of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & Hellman's mayo

Chicken Italiano

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, olives & Italian dressing

Tuna Salad Deli Sandwich

Tuna Salad Deli Sandwich

$10.49

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato & Hellman's mayo

Chicken Salad Deli Sandwich

Chicken Salad Deli Sandwich

$10.49

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & Hellman's mayo

Genoa Salami & Provolone

$10.49

Boar's Head Genoa Salami, Provolne Cheese, lettuce, mayo & deli mustard

Egg Salad Deli Sandwich

Egg Salad Deli Sandwich

$9.49

Freshly made egg salad, lettuce and red onion.

Grilled Chicken & Bacon Wrap/Hero

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, bacon, Cheddar Cheese, letuce, tomato, red onion & ranch dressing

Honey Maple American Turkey Wrap/Hero

$11.99

Boar's Head Honey Glazed Turkey, Muenster Cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Greek Salad Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Grilled Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Feta Cheese, olives & Greek dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.59

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Grilled Chicken Breast in spicy Buffalo sauce, Provolone Cheese, lettuce & blue cheese dressing

Boar's Head Ham Wrap/Hero

$11.99

Boar's Head Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & Hellman's mayo

Turkey BLT Hero/Wrap

$12.99

Club Hero

$12.99

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey and Ham, crispy bacon, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato & Hellman's mayo

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$10.99

Delicious Boar's Head Pastrami, melted Swiss Cheese & deli mustard

Boar's Head Ham Melt

$11.99

Boar's Head Ham, melted Mozzarella Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & Hellman's mayo

Roast Beef Cheese Steak

$11.99

Roasted beef, melted American Cheese, sauteed peppers & onions

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato & ketchup

Garlic Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.79

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Tomato Slices, Mozzarella Cheese and Garlic Mayo.

Boars Head Turkey

$8.99

Boars Head Turkey, your choice of deli fixings and condiments.

Boars Head Ham

$8.99

Boars Head Ham, your choice of deli fixings and condiments.

Boars Head Salami

$8.99

Boars Head Salami. Your choice of deli fixings and condiments

Boars Head Bologna

$7.79

Boars Head Bologna. Your choice of deli fixings and condiments.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fresh made Chicken Salad. Your choice of deli fixings and condiments.

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Fresh made Tuna Salad. Your choice of deli fixings and condiments.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.29

Boars Head Roast Beef. Your choice of deli toppings and condiments

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.29

Classic cold cut sandwich. Add your choice of deli fixings and condiments

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Classic comfort food. Your choice of bread and cheese grilled to perfection. Bread is grilled with a touch of butter.

Lunch Salads

Garden Salad

$9.50

Romaine, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion & your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, black olives, and feta cheese. Choose Greek Dressing or your choice.

Cookies/Pastries

We bake our fresh pastries every day! Call ahead for party orders please.
Small Chocolate Chip Cookie

Small Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99
Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$3.99
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.99
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.99
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.99
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.49
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We serve made to order delicious egg/egg white sandwiches and wraps. Bagels with your choice of butter, plain cream cheese or fresh made flavored cream cheeses. Hot or iced coffee and teas as well! For lunch grab one of our made to order deli sandwiches: Turkey BLT, Honey Maple Turkey, Hot Pastrami, Hot Ham and Swiss and more! We are conveniently located in the Ronkonkoma Train Station seconds from the LIExpressway.

Location

90 Railroad Avenue, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Lake Diner
orange star4.6 • 5,882
625 Portion Rd Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View restaurantnext
Toast Coffee House - Express
orange starNo Reviews
4250 Veterans Memorial Highway Holbrook, NY 11741
View restaurantnext
Phayathai
orange starNo Reviews
735 Hawkins Avenue Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View restaurantnext
Avocado's
orange starNo Reviews
1360 lakeland ave Bohemia, NY 11716
View restaurantnext
Senor Taco - Nesconset
orange star4.5 • 2,573
295 Smithtown Blvd Nesconsent, NY 11767
View restaurantnext
Karvers Grille
orange starNo Reviews
480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd Holbrook, NY 11741
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ronkonkoma

Island Lake Diner
orange star4.6 • 5,882
625 Portion Rd Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ronkonkoma
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Patchogue
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston