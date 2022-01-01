Bagels & Such

Restaurant info

We serve made to order delicious egg/egg white sandwiches and wraps. Bagels with your choice of butter, plain cream cheese or fresh made flavored cream cheeses. Hot or iced coffee and teas as well! For lunch grab one of our made to order deli sandwiches: Turkey BLT, Honey Maple Turkey, Hot Pastrami, Hot Ham and Swiss and more! We are conveniently located in the Ronkonkoma Train Station seconds from the LIExpressway.