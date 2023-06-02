- Home
Bagel Street Grill
No reviews yet
660 Plainsboro Road
Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536
Breakfast
Individual Bagels to Go
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Poppy Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Onion Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Salt Bagel
Whole Wheat Bagel
Multigrain Bagel
Rye Pumpernickel Bagel
French Toast Bagel
Asiago Bagel
Super Cinnamon Bagel
Chocolate Chip Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Egg Bagel
Whole Wheat Everything Bagel
Bialy Bagel
Sour Bagel
Mini Bagel
1\2 Dozen
Bakers Dozen
Spreads to Go
Plain Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Lox Spread Cream Cheese
Breakstones Butter Spread
Tuna Salad Spread
Chicken Salad Spread
Egg Salad Spread
Whitefish Salad
Potato Salad Spread
Macaroni Salad Spread
Nova Lox
Butter (8oz)
Bagel with Spreads
Pancakes & French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
One fried egg on a bagel or bread
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One fried egg on the bagel or bread of your choice with your choice of cheese
Meat & Egg Sandwich
Your choice of meat and one fried egg on the bagel or bread of your choice
Meat, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of meat and one fried egg and cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
Meat & Cheese
Meat Sandwich
Breakfast Platters
Two Egg Platter
2 eggs any style with potato wedges and toast or a bagel
Two Egg with Meat Platter
2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato wedges, and toast or a bagel
Bagel Street
2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato wedges, toast, or a bagel
Breakfast Special
Pancakes, 2 eggs any style, sausage links, and bacon
The Plainsboro
French toast, 2 eggs any style, sausage links, and bacon
Steak & Eggs
Sliced tender flank steak 2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato wedges, and toast
Signature Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
With your choice of cheese
Vegetable Medley
Broccoli, spinach & mushrooms
Western Omelette
Ham, peppers, and onions
Farmers Omelette
Ham, tomato, onions, and cheese
Mexican Omelette
Peppers, onions, salsa & Cheddar
Build Your Own Omelette
Create your own fancy delicious omelette
#1 Omlette
#2 Omlette
Breakfast Wraps
Lunch
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with lettuce & tomato
Cheeseburger
Served with cheese, lettuce & tomato
California Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with bacon and your choice of cheese
Smothered Hamburger
Served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted provolone
Moon Burger
Served with grilled pork roll and melted mozzarella
Flaming Jack Burger
Served with Monterey Jack cheese topped with fresh jalapeño and bacon
Breakfast Burger
Topped with one egg, bacon, and cheese
Pork Roll Loaded Burger
Topped with tater tots and Russian dressing, served on a jalapeño Cheddar bagel
Pizza Burger
Homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Garden Veggie Burger
Char-broiled veggie burger served with lettuce and tomato
California Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and choice of cheese
Jumbo Foot Long Hot Dog Platters
Philly Steaks
Plain Steak
Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on an 8" sub roll
Cheese Steak
Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Grilled diced chicken breast with our buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese served with lettuce and tomato on a 8" sub roll
California Cheese Steak
Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and mayo
Pizza Steak
Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with melted mozzarella and our homemade tomato sauce
Cheese Steak with the Works
Served with peppers, onions, and mushrooms
BLT
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platters
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce & tomato on a kaiser roll
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ sauce basted chicken breast with lettuce & tomato
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy tender grilled chicken breast basted with our homemade buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Italiano
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers and freshly sliced mozzarella cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze
Grilled Chicken Louis
Juicy tender grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, melted Swiss and ranch dressing
Smothered Chicken
Juicy tender grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms and melted provolone cheese
Chicken Ruffino
Juicy tender grilled chicken breast topped with grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella cheese
Specialty Salad Sandwiches
Deli Meat Sandwiches
Hot Sandwich Platters
Pizza Bagel
Served open face on your choice of bagel
Tuna Melt
Open-faced tuna sandwich topped with American cheese served on rye bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled to perfection with choice of cheese
California Breaded Chicken Cutlet
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a round roll
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions
Italian sweet sausage accompanied with sautéed peppers, and onions served on a hoagie
Sausage Parmigiana
Italian sweet sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a hoagie
Chicken Parmesan
Tender breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella served on an Italian sub
Opened Faced Reuban Sandwich
First cut comes beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing served open on rye
Cod Fish Sandwich
2 battered cod filets served on a bed of lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce on a roll
Char-Grilled Flank Steak Sliced
Charbroiled, then served on fresh hoagie roll
Char-Grilled Flank Steak
Smothered with mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese
Specialty Wrap Platters
California Grilled Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flank Steak Wrap
Served with peppers and onions
Italian Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken strips with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella on a bed of lettuce and tomato
Turkey and Bacon Wrap
Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Roast Beef Wrap
Sliced tender roast beef grilled with Cheddar and bacon
Greek Chicken Wrap
Sauteed onions, baby spinach, and feta cheese
Manhattan Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and lettuce
California Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Grilled marinated eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Vegetable Medley Wrap
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato
Hummus Vegetable Wrap
Roasted red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, and spinach
Stuffed Sub Sandwiches
Salads
House Tossed Salad
Toss salad mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, and red onion
Tuna Tossed Salad
Toss salad mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, and red onion topped with tuna salad
Chicken Tossed Salad
Toss salad mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, and red onion topped with chicken salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with crispy breaded chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and bacon bits
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy chopped romaine lettuce with grilled chicken strips, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Original Chef Salad
Tossed salad mix with egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, turkey, ham, and provolone
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Romaine iceberg mix with mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts with tender grilled chicken breast
Baby Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby spinach with grilled chicken strips, mushrooms, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, sliced eggs, and bacon bits
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons topped with grilled chicken basted in our buffalo sauce
Grilled Flank Steak Caesar Salad
Crispy chopped romaine lettuce with grilled flank steak, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Tossed salad mix with black olives, red onions, and shredded Cheddar topped with Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken breast
Cobb Salad
Tossed salad mix with avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon bits, crumbled bleu cheese, and tender grilled chicken breast
Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad
Crispy chopped romaine lettuce with grilled jumbo shrimp, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Side Orders
Soups
Cold Cuts
Drink Menu
Beverages
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Coffee Box
Coffee Box with Condiments
Small Hot Tea
Medium Hot Tea
Large Hot Tea
Medium Ice Coffee
Large Ice Coffee
Small Cappuccino
Medium Cappuccino
Large Cappuccino
Small Hot Chocolate
Medium Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Small French Vanilla
Medium French Vanilla
Large French Vanilla
Small Water
Sport Top Water
1 LTR Water
Small Tropicana
Large Tropicana
Quart Milk
Pint Milk
Half & Half Milk
Small Starbucks
Large Starbucks
Bai
Gatorade
Monster
Naked Juice
Nesquik
Peak Tea
Red Bull
Snapple
Seltzer
Yoohoo
Vitamin Water
Soda (20oz)
Bang
Catering
Garden Salad Trays
Fresh Store Made Salad
Hot Breakfast Trays
Scrambled Eggs Tray
Serves 15-20
Western Eggs Tray
Serves 15-20
Potato Wedges Tray
Serves 15-20
Potato Wedges with Peppers and Onions Tray
Serves 15-20
Bacon Strips Tray
Serves 15-20
Sausage Links Tray
Serves 15-20
Turkey Bacon Tray
Serves 15-20
Texas French Toast with Syrup and Butter Full Tray
Serves 15-20
Pancakes with Syrup and Butter Full Tray
Serves 15-20
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Continental Breakfast Platter
Sweet Tray Platter
Combination Sandwich and Wrap Platter
Specials
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6 Today's Salad
#7 Today's Wrap
#8 Todays Soup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
660 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536