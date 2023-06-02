Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Street Grill

660 Plainsboro Road

Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

Popular Items

12pc Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Breakfast

Individual Bagels to Go

Plain Bagel

$1.25

Everything Bagel

$1.25

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

$1.25

Sesame Bagel

$1.25

Poppy Bagel

$1.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.25

Onion Bagel

$1.25

Garlic Bagel

$1.25

Salt Bagel

$1.25

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.25

Multigrain Bagel

$1.25

Rye Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.25

French Toast Bagel

$1.25

Asiago Bagel

$1.25

Super Cinnamon Bagel

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.25

Blueberry Bagel

$1.25

Egg Bagel

$1.25

Whole Wheat Everything Bagel

$1.25

Bialy Bagel

$1.25

Sour Bagel

$1.25

Mini Bagel

$0.95

1\2 Dozen

$7.50

Bakers Dozen

$15.00

Spreads to Go

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.00

Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.00

Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese

$5.00

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$6.00

Lox Spread Cream Cheese

$6.00

Breakstones Butter Spread

$4.00

Tuna Salad Spread

$4.50

Chicken Salad Spread

$4.50

Egg Salad Spread

$4.50

Whitefish Salad

$6.50

Potato Salad Spread

$2.95

Macaroni Salad Spread

$2.95

Nova Lox

$8.50

Butter (8oz)

$4.00

Bagel with Spreads

Bagel with Butter

$2.50
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel with Fancy Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese and Sliced Nova

$10.95

Served with a side of pickle and coleslaw

Bagel with Tuna

$8.50

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

$8.25
Specialty Pancakes

$9.95

Belgian Waffles

$7.95
French Toast

$8.50

French Toast Sticks

$7.95

Breakfast Sides

2 Side of Eggs

$3.00
Side of Potato Wedges

$4.95

Side of Tater Tots

$4.50

2 Side of Sausage Links

$3.95

2 Side of Sausage Patties

$3.95

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side of Pork Roll

$3.95

Side of Ham

$3.95

Side of Canadian Bacon

$3.95

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

One fried egg on a bagel or bread

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

One fried egg on the bagel or bread of your choice with your choice of cheese

Meat & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Your choice of meat and one fried egg on the bagel or bread of your choice

Meat, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Your choice of meat and one fried egg and cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice

Meat & Cheese

$6.50

Meat Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Platters

Two Egg Platter

$7.95

2 eggs any style with potato wedges and toast or a bagel

Two Egg with Meat Platter

$9.95

2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato wedges, and toast or a bagel

Bagel Street

$10.95

2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato wedges, toast, or a bagel

Breakfast Special

$10.95

Pancakes, 2 eggs any style, sausage links, and bacon

The Plainsboro

$10.95

French toast, 2 eggs any style, sausage links, and bacon

Steak & Eggs

$14.95

Sliced tender flank steak 2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato wedges, and toast

Signature Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

With your choice of cheese

Vegetable Medley

$9.95

Broccoli, spinach & mushrooms

Western Omelette

$10.95

Ham, peppers, and onions

Farmers Omelette

$10.95

Ham, tomato, onions, and cheese

Mexican Omelette

$9.95

Peppers, onions, salsa & Cheddar

Build Your Own Omelette

$7.95

Create your own fancy delicious omelette

#1 Omlette

$10.95

#2 Omlette

$11.95

Breakfast Wraps

Cheesy Steak Burrito

$9.95

Burrito

$8.50

Lunch

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.95

Served with lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Served with cheese, lettuce & tomato

California Hamburger

$8.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with bacon and your choice of cheese

Smothered Hamburger

$9.95

Served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted provolone

Moon Burger

$9.95

Served with grilled pork roll and melted mozzarella

Flaming Jack Burger

$9.95

Served with Monterey Jack cheese topped with fresh jalapeño and bacon

Breakfast Burger

$9.95

Topped with one egg, bacon, and cheese

Pork Roll Loaded Burger

$9.95

Topped with tater tots and Russian dressing, served on a jalapeño Cheddar bagel

Pizza Burger

$9.95

Homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Garden Veggie Burger

$8.50

Char-broiled veggie burger served with lettuce and tomato

California Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and choice of cheese

Jumbo Foot Long Hot Dog Platters

Grilled Foot Long Hot Dog

$4.95

Italian Style Hot Dog

$6.95

Grilled hot dog topped with sauteed peppers, potatoes, and onions. Served on freshly baked Italian bread

Philly Steaks

Plain Steak

$8.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on an 8" sub roll

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

Grilled diced chicken breast with our buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese served with lettuce and tomato on a 8" sub roll

California Cheese Steak

$9.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and mayo

Pizza Steak

$9.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with melted mozzarella and our homemade tomato sauce

Cheese Steak with the Works

$10.95

Served with peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Plain Steak

$8.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on an 8" sub roll

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

Grilled diced chicken breast with our buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese served with lettuce and tomato on a 8" sub roll

California Cheese Steak

$9.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and mayo

Pizza Steak

$9.95

Choice of rib-eye beef steak or diced grilled chicken on a 8" sub roll with melted mozzarella and our homemade tomato sauce

Cheese Steak with the Works

$10.95

Served with peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Buffalo Wings

6pc Buffalo Wings

$8.95

12pc Buffalo Wings

$15.95

24pc Buffalo Wings

$29.95

BLT

BLT

$7.50

Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platters

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce & tomato on a kaiser roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

BBQ sauce basted chicken breast with lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Juicy tender grilled chicken breast basted with our homemade buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Italiano

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers and freshly sliced mozzarella cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Louis

$9.95

Juicy tender grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, melted Swiss and ranch dressing

Smothered Chicken

$9.95

Juicy tender grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms and melted provolone cheese

Chicken Ruffino

$9.95

Juicy tender grilled chicken breast topped with grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella cheese

Specialty Salad Sandwiches

Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Craisin Walnut Sandwich

$8.95

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Deli Meat Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Breast

$9.95

Roast Beef

$9.95

Ham

$7.50

Pastrami

$9.95

Corned Beef

$9.95

Genoa Salami

$7.95

Liverwurst

$6.95

Turkey Club

$11.95

Hot Sandwich Platters

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

Served open face on your choice of bagel

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Open-faced tuna sandwich topped with American cheese served on rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled to perfection with choice of cheese

California Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$8.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a round roll

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$8.95

Italian sweet sausage accompanied with sautéed peppers, and onions served on a hoagie

Sausage Parmigiana

$8.95

Italian sweet sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a hoagie

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

Tender breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella served on an Italian sub

Opened Faced Reuban Sandwich

$11.95

First cut comes beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing served open on rye

Cod Fish Sandwich

$8.50

2 battered cod filets served on a bed of lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce on a roll

Char-Grilled Flank Steak Sliced

$12.95

Charbroiled, then served on fresh hoagie roll

Char-Grilled Flank Steak

$13.95

Smothered with mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese

Specialty Wrap Platters

California Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Flank Steak Wrap

$13.95

Served with peppers and onions

Italian Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken strips with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella on a bed of lettuce and tomato

Turkey and Bacon Wrap

$9.95

Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Roast Beef Wrap

$10.95

Sliced tender roast beef grilled with Cheddar and bacon

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Sauteed onions, baby spinach, and feta cheese

Manhattan Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and lettuce

California Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Turkey bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$9.95

Grilled marinated eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Vegetable Medley Wrap

$9.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato

Hummus Vegetable Wrap

$8.95

Roasted red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, and spinach

Stuffed Sub Sandwiches

Cheese Sub

$6.95

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.95

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.95

Roasted Turkey Sub

$9.95

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Italian Sub

$8.95

Ham, capicola, salami, and provolone

Salads

House Tossed Salad

$7.95

Toss salad mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, and red onion

Tuna Tossed Salad

$9.95

Toss salad mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, and red onion topped with tuna salad

Chicken Tossed Salad

$9.95

Toss salad mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, and red onion topped with chicken salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crispy iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with crispy breaded chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and bacon bits

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crispy chopped romaine lettuce with grilled chicken strips, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Original Chef Salad

$10.95

Tossed salad mix with egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, turkey, ham, and provolone

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$10.95

Romaine iceberg mix with mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts with tender grilled chicken breast

Baby Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach with grilled chicken strips, mushrooms, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, sliced eggs, and bacon bits

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chopped romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons topped with grilled chicken basted in our buffalo sauce

Grilled Flank Steak Caesar Salad

$13.95

Crispy chopped romaine lettuce with grilled flank steak, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.95

Tossed salad mix with black olives, red onions, and shredded Cheddar topped with Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken breast

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Tossed salad mix with avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon bits, crumbled bleu cheese, and tender grilled chicken breast

Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.95

Crispy chopped romaine lettuce with grilled jumbo shrimp, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Curley Fries

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served with honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery

Tater Tots

$4.95

Soups

Soup

$5.50

Snacks

Chips

$1.75

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Pastries

Cookie

$2.75

Croissant

$2.50

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Danish

$3.50

Muffin

$3.50

Brownies

$2.95

Pound Cake

$2.95

Cold Cuts

1/2 Pound Ham

$6.50

1 Pound Ham

$13.00

1/2 Pound Turkey

$7.00

1 Pound Turkey

$14.00

1/2 Pound Pork Roll

$6.50

1 Pound Pork Roll

$13.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

Small Coffee

$2.39

Medium Coffee

$2.79

Large Coffee

$3.39

Coffee Box

$25.99

Coffee Box with Condiments

$29.95

Small Hot Tea

$2.39

Medium Hot Tea

$2.79

Large Hot Tea

$3.39

Medium Ice Coffee

$3.00

Large Ice Coffee

$3.50

Small Cappuccino

$2.79

Medium Cappuccino

$3.39

Large Cappuccino

$3.79

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.39

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Small French Vanilla

$2.79

Medium French Vanilla

$3.39

Large French Vanilla

$3.79

Small Water

$1.29

Sport Top Water

$1.75

1 LTR Water

$2.75

Small Tropicana

$3.50

Large Tropicana

$7.99

Quart Milk

$3.50

Pint Milk

$2.50

Half & Half Milk

$4.00

Small Starbucks

$4.50

Large Starbucks

$5.50

Bai

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.95

Monster

$3.49

Naked Juice

$4.50

Nesquik

$3.50

Peak Tea

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.49

Snapple

$2.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Yoohoo

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Soda (20oz)

$2.95

Bang

$3.49

Catering

Garden Salad Trays

House Salad Tray

$34.95

House Salad with Grilled Chicken Tray

$54.95

Caesars Salad Tray

$34.95

Fresh Store Made Salad

Macaroni Salad

$11.95

Per pound

Potato Salad

$11.95

Per pound

Tuna Salad

$17.00

Per pound

White Meat Chicken Salad

$18.00

Per pound

Chicken Walnut and Craisins Salad

$19.00

Per pound

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$19.00

Per pound

Hot Breakfast Trays

Scrambled Eggs Tray

$44.95

Serves 15-20

Western Eggs Tray

$59.95

Serves 15-20

Potato Wedges Tray

$34.95

Serves 15-20

Potato Wedges with Peppers and Onions Tray

$39.95

Serves 15-20

Bacon Strips Tray

$54.95

Serves 15-20

Sausage Links Tray

$54.95

Serves 15-20

Turkey Bacon Tray

$64.95

Serves 15-20

Texas French Toast with Syrup and Butter Full Tray

$54.95

Serves 15-20

Pancakes with Syrup and Butter Full Tray

$54.95

Serves 15-20

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Cut and Trayed

Watermelon Fruit Bowl

Cantaloupe Fruit Bowl

Honey Dew Fruit Bowl

Pineapple Fruit Bowl

Grapes Fruit Bowl

Continental Breakfast Platter

Regular Continental Breakfast Platter

$49.95

Serves 10-15

Large Continental Breakfast Platter

$59.95

Serves 15-20

Sweet Tray Platter

Regular Sweet Tray Platter

$49.95

Serves 10-15

Large Sweet Tray Platter

$59.95

Serves 15-20

Combination Sandwich and Wrap Platter

Combination Sandwich and Wrap Platter

$10.95

Specials

#1

Bronco BLT : Freshly Sliced Turkey Breast With Crispy Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese , Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo Served On A Roll

$9.95

Juicy 8oz burger topped with crispy bacon jalapenos and melted cheddar served on a kaiser roll

#2

Burger Florentine : Our Delicious Half Poumd Burger Topped With Fresh Baby Spinach, Red Onions And Melted Swiss Cheese On A Brioche Roll

$9.95

Golden brown battered cod served with french fries and tartar sauce

#3

Cajun Flank Steak Sub: Gilled Tender And Juicy Flank Steak With Cajun Seasoning Topped With Melted Cheddar Served On A Sub Roll

$13.95

Garden burger grilled to perfection topped with lettuce tomato and mayo served on a brioche roll

#4

Breaded Chicken Sandwich: Breaded Chicken Cutlet With Lettuce, Tomato, And Chiptole Mayo Served On A Kaiser Roll

$9.95

Tender grilled chicken topped with fresh jalapenos melted cheddar cheese and salsa served on a kaiser roll

#5

Tender grilled strips of flank steak with lettuce tomatoes onions and mayo served on a sub roll

Cod Fish Sandwich : Light Flakey Battered Cod Fish, Cooked Til Golden Brown, And Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, And Tartar Sauce Served On A Kaiser Roll

$9.50

Tender grilled roast beef served hot smothered with melted cheddar cheese served on a kaiser roll

#6 Today's Salad

Tender strips grilled flank steak served over Caesar salad

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad : Tender Strips Of Grilled Buffalo Chicken Over Our Classic Caesar Salad

$10.95

Tender strips of grilled chicken over a bed of romaine lettuce with our traditional cobb

#7 Today's Wrap

Thinly sliced hot lean corned beef topped with melted swiss sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a soft wrap

Turkey Club Wrap : Sliced Turkey Breast With Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Chipotle Mayo Served In A Soft Wrap

$10.95

Our fresh homeade tuna salad served with crispy lettuce and tomato in a soft wrap

#8 Todays Soup

Chicken Noodle

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the Better Bagel!

660 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

