Bagelworks

review star

No reviews yet

8177 Glades Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DOZEN BAGELS
PLAIN CREAM CHEESE
NOVA

Deli Salads by the Pound

TUNA SALAD

$17.25

1/2 LB TUNA

$8.62

EGG SALAD

$14.75

1/2 LB EGG SAL

$7.37

1/2 LB CHICKEN SAL

$8.74

CHICKEN SALAD

$17.49

LOW FAT TUNA SALAD

$17.25

1/2 Lofat Tuna

$8.62

EGGWHITE SALAD

$14.99

1/2 Egg White Sal

$7.50

WHITEFISH SALAD

$23.50

1/2 LB WHITEFISH SAL

$11.75

BAKED SALMON SALAD

$21.50

1/2 LB BAKED SALMON SAL

$10.75

SHRIMP SALAD

$22.00Out of stock

CHOPPED LIVER

$22.50

1/2 Chop Liver

$11.25

CHOPPED HERRING

$22.50

1/2 CHOP HERRING

$11.25

SEAFOOD SAL

$22.50

1/2 SEAFOOD SALAD

$11.25

CRANBERRY TUNA

$17.50

1/2 CRAN TUNA

$8.75

POTATO CAKES (LATKAS) EACH

$3.00

PINT TOMS

$6.50

HALF PINT TOMS

$3.99

PINT ONIONS

$7.00

HALF PINT ONIONS

$4.00

QUART TOMS

$13.00

QUART ONIONS

$14.00

PICKLE EACH

$1.50

SOUR PICKLE EACH

$2.00

HALF SOUR PICKLE EACH

$2.00
CORNBEEF

CORNBEEF

$23.50
PASTRAMI

PASTRAMI

$23.50

ROAST TURKEY

$18.50

DELI TURKEY

$18.50

SALAMI

$21.99Out of stock

HAM

$17.00

ROAST BEEF

$20.50

1/2 Roast Beef

$10.25

1/2 Roast turkey

$9.25

1/2 Cornbeef

$11.75

1/2 Pastrami

$11.75

BAGELS/FLAGELS (Copy)

BAGEL EACH

$1.70

6 BAGELS

$8.40

DOZEN BAGELS

$17.00

PAN CHALLAH

$9.99

Smoked fish by the pound

NOVA

$15.00+

THINLY SLICED SMOKED NOVALOX

BELLY LOX (SALTY)

$15.00+

WHOLE WHITEFISH

$11.25+

SMOKED WHITEFISH

KIPPERED SALMON BACK

$10.00+

SMOKED BAKED SALMON WHOLE

SMOKED SABLE

$14.75+

SMOKED STURGEON

$14.75+

PICKLED HERRING

$5.99

HERRING FILET IN CREAM SAUCE AND ONIONS

SOUPS

MOTZABALL SOUP

$4.99+

Broth, Noodles and Motzaball

HEARTY CHICKEN NOODLE

$5.99+

Carrots, celery, onions, chicken and noodles

BROTH AND NOODLES

$3.99+

CHICKEN BROTH AND NOODLES

Smears& Homemade Side Salads

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$4.50+

SCALLION (CHIVE) CREAM CHEESE

$5.00+

VEGETABLE CREAM CHEESE

$5.50+

NOVA SPREAD

$6.25+

COLESLAW

$4.75+

POTATO SALAD

$4.75+

MACARONI SALAD

$4.75+

FAMOUS CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00+

FROM GRILL

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.49

Choice of bread or bagel -American -Cheddar- Swiss Muenster

TUNA MELT

$13.49

Our Legendary Tuna®Salad, Tomato and Melted Cheddar Cheese

HEBREW NATIONAL FRANK

$8.99

With Your Choice of Side

REUBEN

$17.99

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut

DELI MELT

$17.99

Pastrami or Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions. Cheese Add 99¢ • Bacon or Sausage (2) Add 1.99 | Bacon or Sausage (3) Add 2.99 • Knish Add 4.49

DELI SAL SANDWICH

Baked Salmon salad SW

$12.99

CHICKEN SAL SAN

$12.99

Chopped liver SW

$12.99

Tuna Cranberry salad SW

$12.29

EGG SAL SAN

$11.98

EGGWHITE SAL SAN

$11.99

Low-Fat Tuna SW

$12.29

SHRIMP SAL SAN

$13.49

TUNA SAN

$12.29

Whitefish salad SW

$12.99

Seafood salad SW

$14.79

EGGS

SCRAMBLED EGGS W/ ONIONS

$9.49

With Onions

SCRAM BACON

$10.99

With Diced Salami, Ham, Bacon or Sausage

LOX EGG ONION

$12.29

CORNED BEEF, HASH & EGGS

$12.29

SERVED W/ HOMEFRIES

N.Y.O OMELETTE

$8.99

ADD .99 VEGGIE-1.29 CHEESE-1.99 MEAT

SPANISH OMELETTE

$11.49

THE WORKS PLATTER

$14.49

EGG SAND-WHICH

$8.29

EGGS ANY

$8.29

(2 Eggs Any Style)

GREEK OMELLETTE

$11.69

WESTERN OMELETTE

$11.69

BREAKFAST WRAPS

N.Y.O WRAP

$8.99

SERVED W/FRENCH FRIES-GRITS-OATMEAL-TOMS -FRUIT ADD .99

SPANISH WRAP

$10.99

With Salsa, Egg, Cheddar, Onions, Potatoes and Peppers

BAGELWORKS WRAP

$10.99

Eggs, Cheddar Cheese With Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

THE DUKE

$12.99

WRAPS

SALAD WRAP

$12.49

Your Choice From One of Our Fresh Salads

DELI WRAP

$14.49

Choice of Any Deli Meat and Choice of Cheese Seafood salad add 99¢ • extra protein add 3.99 • extra cheese add 99¢

VEGGIE-VEGGIE

$12.99

WAFFLES, PANCAKES & SUCH

BELGIAN WAFFLE W/ POWDERED SUGAR

BELGIAN WAFFLE W/ POWDERED SUGAR

$8.99
PANCAKES W/ SYRUP SHORT STACK 2

PANCAKES W/ SYRUP SHORT STACK 2

$7.49

PANCAKES W/ SYRUP STACK 3

$7.99

CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST POWDERED SUGAR /SYRUP

$8.99

CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST POWDERED SUGAR /SYRUP

$9.99

POTATO PANCAKES

$7.99

W/ Sour Cream or Apple Sauce

MATZOH BREI

$8.99

W / Apple Sauce or Sour Cream. Add Onions 49¢ • Add Nova or Lox and Onions 3.49

CHEESE BLINTZES

$9.99

3 W / Hot Blueberries or Sour Cream Extra Blintz Add 2.29

2+2+2

$10.99

Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Two Strips of Bacon

SANDWICH

B.L.T.

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$11.99

The “a” is for Avocado

KOSHER SALAMI

$13.29

Hebrew national

HAM

$13.29

Thin sliced Spiral ham

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY

$13.99

Off the frame piled high

TURKEY CLUB

$14.49

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Tomato & Lettuce

HOT PASTRAMI

$17.99

8oz of deli meat!!

HOT CORNED BEEF

HOT CORNED BEEF

$17.99

8oz of deli meat!!

COMBO

$17.99

Any 2 of the above

1/2 SANDWICH AND CUP OF SOUP

$11.99

Served All Day, Everyday (Bowl Add 99¢)

Roast Beef

$16.99

SALADS

CHOP SALAD

$12.49

Our Market Fresh Hand Chopped Salads Garnished With Your Favorite Dressing and Served With a Choice of Bagel, or Bagel Chips.

TOSSED GREEN SALAD

$7.99

CHEFS SALAD

$14.49

Made With Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Sliced Egg, Swiss or American Cheese & Your Choice of Two Meats.

COBB SALAD

$14.49

Made With Crisp Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Avocado

Greek Salad

$14.49

HEALTHY OPTIONS

YOGURT & GRANOLA W/ FRESH FRUIT

$9.49

Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt With Crunchy Granola Topped With Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$9.49

SOUP

TOSSED GREEN SALAD AND SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$8.99

TOSSED GREEN SALAD AND SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$9.99

CHICKEN SOUP W/ NOODLES (CUP)

$5.99

CHICKEN SOUP W/ NOODLES (BOWL)

$6.99

MOTZABALL SOUP (CUP)

$5.99

MOTZABALL SOUP (BOWL)

$7.99

SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$4.99

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$6.99

HEARTY CHICKEN (CUP)

$5.99

HEARTY CHICKEN (BOWL)

$7.99

BAGELS

BAGEL W/ SLICED FISH

DELI SAL PLATTER

THE WORKS PLATTER

$14.49
BAGEL CHIVE CC

BAGEL CHIVE CC

$3.59

BAGEL PLAIN C Cheese

$3.59

BAGEL SWISS CHEESE

$6.49

BAGEL CHEDDAR CHEESE

$6.49

BAGEL AMERICAN CHEESE

$4.49

SIDES

CHIVE

$2.49

NOVA SPREAD

$2.99

WHOLE PICKLE

$2.49

2 SLICES OF TOMATO

$2.49

CUP OF FRUIT

$3.99

SOUR CREAM

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

HAM STEAK

$3.99

3 SLICES OF BACON

$3.49

SAUSAGE OR TURKEY SAUSAGE (2)

$3.99

KNISH

$6.99

Sliced Deli Meat

$4.99

Dressing

$1.99

SIDE BUTTER

$1.99

EXTRA BLINTZE

$2.99

SIDE EGG

$2.79

EXTRA LATKA

$2.29

CHIPS

$3.49

MOTZABALL

$1.99

HOMEFRIES

$3.99

AVACADO

$2.99

BAKERY

CINNAMON BOBKA

CINNAMON BOBKA

$14.99

BIG CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

BIG BLACK N WHITE COOKIE

$6.00
BIG SPRINKLE COOKIE

BIG SPRINKLE COOKIE

$3.79

BIG MARBLE COOKIE

$3.79
ALMOND HORN

ALMOND HORN

$3.79
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.09
CRANBERRY MUFFIN

CRANBERRY MUFFIN

$4.09

CORN MUFFIN

$4.09
CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$4.09

BRAN MUFFIN

$4.09
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.49

MINI BLACK WHITE

$2.25
SMILEY FACE

SMILEY FACE

$2.25
RUGGALACH

RUGGALACH

$14.99

Beverages

ILLY COFFEE

ILLY COFFEE

$3.99

Italian "illy" coffee

ILLY DECAF

ILLY DECAF

$3.99

ICED TEA

$3.99

ILLY ICED COFFEE

$3.99

CAN OF SODA

$3.49

MILK

$3.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

DR. Diet Browns

$3.49

BAGELWORKS

$2.99

OJ SMALL

$2.99

OJ LARGE

$4.99

BOTTLE SODA

$3.99

LATTE

$4.59
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.09
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$4.09

HOT TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$3.99

ILLY COLD BREW

$5.29
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

An institution in Boca Raton since 1991! Freshly made bagels and our Legendary Tuna! Open daily for dine-in, take out and curbside. Call us for catering!

Website

Location

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Directions

Gallery
Bagelworks image
Bagelworks image

