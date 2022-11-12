Bagger Dave's Tavern imageView gallery
Burgers

Bagger Dave's Tavern Centerville

review star

No reviews yet

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd

Centerville, OH 45458

Popular Items

Create Your Own Burger
Great American Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger

Shareables

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese

$11.95

Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.

Santa Fe Nachos

$12.50

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips

Burgers & Sandwiches

Veterans Day - Great American

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun

A-1 Crunch

$14.95

A-1 Sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with House-Made onion straws and Garlic Aioli, grilled sesame brioche bun.

Bacon BBQ

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Black Bean Veggie

$13.95

Vegan Chipotle black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.

Create Your Own Burger

$13.50

Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.

Crispy Cheese Bacon

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.

Great American Cheeseburger

$12.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.

Santa Fe Chipotle Turkey

$13.95

Two all-natural turkey patties, pepper jack, coleslaw, tomato, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.

The B.O.M.

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato, onion topped with our Bacon Onion Marmalade, grilled brioche bun.

The Blues Burger

$13.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.

Train Wreck Burger

$14.95

Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.

Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.

California BLT

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of sourdough or marble rye bread.

Crazy Train Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.

Fried Atlantic Haddock

$11.95

Atlantic Haddock, house-made Garlic Aioli, coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, toasted brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled premium Sy Ginsberg Pastrami sliced in-house, Railhouse Thousand Island, swiss cheese, spicy pickles, coleslaw, Garlic Aioli, grilled marble rye bread.

Plain Train Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled nine grain bun.

Greens

Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Simple Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries

House-Made Coleslaw

$3.95

House-made coleslaw

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries

Natural-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut, sweet potato fries

Seasonal Soup Cup

$5.50

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$7.50

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup

$5.50

Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.

Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl

$7.50

Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.

Onion Rings

$5.50

Thick-cut, sweet yellow onion rings. Light, crisp and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Tavern Favorites

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$12.95

Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Served with a drink

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Dessert

Shake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Kids Shake

$3.45

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Float

$4.95

ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE

Tavern Style Pizza

12" Tavern Style Thin Crust Pizza. Spice things up with our signature hot oil.

Pizza

$11.95

Beverages

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Black Cherry Cream

$3.49

Coffee

$2.09

Coke

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.09

Decaf Coffee

$2.09

Diet Coke

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Cream

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.09Out of stock

Peach Iced Tea

$3.29

Peach Lemonade

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice Box

$2.00

Shakes

Shake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Kids Shakes

Kids Shake

$3.45

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Floats

Float

$4.95

ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE

Beverages

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Orange Cream

$3.95

Black Cherry Cream

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.59

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Peach Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

Peach Iced Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Shakes

Shake

$7.00

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Kids Shakes

Kids Shake

$4.50

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Float

Float

$6.00

ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE

White Wine - Bottle

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$20.00

Ava Grace Chardonnay - Bottle

$20.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$27.00

Red Wine - Bottle

Black Ink Red Blend - Bottle

$23.00

Bodega Norton Malbec - Bottle

$19.00

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$24.00

Draft Beer

Short's Local's Light

$5.50

Bell's Porter

$6.50Out of stock

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.75Out of stock

Warped Wing Ermal's

$6.75

Yellow Springs Captain Stardust

$6.25Out of stock

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$6.50Out of stock

Yellow Springs Boat Show

$7.50

50 West Doom Pedal

$6.50Out of stock

Bottled & Can Beer

Blue Moon - BT

$5.25

Bud Light - BT

$4.00

Budweiser - BT

$4.00

Coors Light - BT

$4.00

Corona - BT

$5.25

Michelob Ultra - BT

$5.00

Miller Lite - BT

$4.00

Stella Artois - BT

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw - Can

$5.00

Yuengling - BT

$4.00

Angry Orchard - BT

$5.25Out of stock

Growlers

Bell's Porter - Growler

$19.00

Bell's Two Hearted - Growler

$18.50

Shiner Bock - Growler

$15.00

Warped Wing Ermal's - Growler

$17.50Out of stock

Yellow Springs Captain Stardust - Growler

$18.00Out of stock

BrewDog Elvis Juice - Growler

$19.00Out of stock

Short's Local's Light - Growler

$17.00

50 West Doom Pedal - Growler

$18.00Out of stock

Yellow Springs Boat Show - Growler

$24.00

Rhinegeist Truth - Growler

$18.00Out of stock

Growler

$5.00

Signature Cocktails - 3PD

Bagger Bloody Mary

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

New York Bourbon Sour

$4.00

Strawberry Mule

$4.00

Tavern Margarita

$4.00

Vanilla Peach Breeze

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

Location

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville, OH 45458

Directions

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

