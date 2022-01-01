Baggers Roadhouse 2022
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3518 South Beaumont Avenue, Kansasville, WI 53139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream - 100 S Jefferson St
No Reviews
100 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurant
Noble Brothers - Burger Shop - 309 West Main St
No Reviews
309 West Main Street Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurant