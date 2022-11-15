Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baguette Cafe Sunset 8359 W Sunset Rd

review star

No reviews yet

8359 W Sunset Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Popular Items

CROISSANT OMELET
CROISSANT
CAFE MOCHA

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

CROISSANT OMELET

$7.50

Tomato Pesto with Monterey Jack cheese, spinach. Add Bacon, Turkey, Ham or Mushroom.

Egg Baguette

$7.50

SMOKED SALMOND CROISSANT

$12.00

ill Cream Cheese, Red Apple, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, & Cornichons.

PARIS HAM & SWISS

$8.00

QUICHE

VEGETABLE QUICHE

$13.00

QUICHE LORRAINE

$13.00

WHOLE VEGETABLE QUICHE

$64.00

WHOLE QUICHE LORRAINE

$64.00

BOWLS

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

Grapes, Berries, Coconut Whipped Cream, Strawberry Coulis.

GRANOLA & BERRIES

$8.00

Organic Granola, Almond Milk, & Berries.

ACAI BOWL

$9.00

Acai Berries, Banana, Coconut Milk, Granola, Berries, & Coconut Shavings.

PARFAIT

$9.00

Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Granola, Berries, & Strawberry Coulis.

SALADS

CHICKEN & GREENS

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese, Croutons, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

HAM & GREENS

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Paris Ham, Tomato, Egg, Croutons, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

PROSCIUTTO & GREENS

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Prosciutto Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

TUNA SALAD & GREENS

$12.00

Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Cornichons, Red Onion, & Herbs) mixed greens, Tomato, Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Celery, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

CRUNCHY GREENS

$7.00

PETITE GREEN

$6.00

SANDWICH

THE MOROCCAN

$11.00

Roasted Peppers & Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, African Spice Aioli with Chicken or Eggplant.

THE CHIPOTLE

$11.00

Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack, & Chipotle Sauce with Chicken & Bacon or Mushrooms.

THE BLUE BRIE

$11.00

Apple, Walnut, Celery, Blue Cheese, Brie, Mustard Spread, with Chicken, Turkey or Mushrooms.

THE PESTO

$11.00

Sun Dried Tomato Walnut Pesto, Avocado, Mozzarella, choice of Eggplant or Chicken & Bacon.

THE CURRY

$11.00

Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs & Curry Sauce with Chicken or Eggplant

THE EGGPLANT

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil & Tomato Pesto.

THE 3 CHEESE

$10.00

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Goat Cheese, Tomato & Basil Pesto.

THE CHICKEN

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Pesto & Tomato Basil Sauce.

THE PROSCIUTTO

$11.00

Prosciutto, Salami, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Walnuts & Blue Cheese Spread.

THE HAM

$11.00

Paris Ham, cornichon, mixed greens, tomato, Swiss cheese & mustard spread.

THE TUNA

$11.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, mixed greens, tomato, egg, celery, red onion, fresh herbs.

THE TURKEY

$11.00

VEGAN SANDWICHES

VEGAN CHIPOTLE

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, Chipotle Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Avocado, Spinach.

VEGAN PESTO

$12.00

Roasted Eggplant, Sun dried Tomato Walnut Pesto, Almond Milk Ricotta, Avocado, Caramelized Onions & Spinach.

VEGAN CURRY

$12.00

Roasted Eggplant, Curry Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Tomatoes, Almond Milk Ricotta.

SOUP DU JOUR

SOUP DU JOUR

$6.00

SIDE

SOUP DU JOUR

$6.00

FULL BAGUETTE

$3.50

PASTRIES

CROISSANT

$4.00

CHOCOLAT CROISSANT

$4.25

CHOCOLAT TWIST

$4.50

RAISIN CROISSANT

$4.50

CHOCOLAT TART

$7.00

APRICOT CROISSANT

$4.50

PALMIER

$3.95

MINI RAISIN

$2.20

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT

$5.50

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.50

JUICE

BE THE CHANGE

$9.00

Apple, Carrot, Cucumber, Celery & Spinach.

GERSON

$9.00

GRATITUDE

$9.00

Apple, Carrot & Ginger.

FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT

$9.00

Carrot & Orange Juice

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

LEMONADE

$4.95

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.95

SPICY GINGER PEACH LEMONADE

$4.95

MANGO LEMONADE

$5.95

SMOOTHIE

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.95

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.95

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.95

COFFEE

OUR ROASTER IS SIGHT GLASS AND THE BLEND USED IS CROWN POINT

ESPRESSO

$3.00

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.25

LATTE

$4.95+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

AMERICANO

$4.13+

CORTADO

$4.00

FLAT WHITE

$4.50

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.50+

CAFE MOCHA

$5.50+

WHITE CAFE MOCHA

$5.50+

COFFEE

$3.85+

TOASTED ALMOND MOCHA

$5.50+

VANILLA LATTE

$5.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.18+

COLD CHOCOLATE

$4.18+

COLD BREW

$4.95+

CARAMEL BISCUIT

$5.50+

TEA

GREEN ICE TEA

$4.00

All Organic Green Tea, Ginger Root, Lemongrass, Essential Lime Oil, Natural Lemon Flavor.

BLACK ICE TEA

$4.00

All Organic Black Tea & Gluten-Free Rice Powder

CHAI LATTE

$5.50+

THAI TEA LATTE

$5.50+

GREEN TEA LATTE

$5.50+

HOT TEA

$4.40

BOTTLED DRINKS

SPRING WATER

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
je t'aime

Location

8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

