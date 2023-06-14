Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
French

Baguette et Chocolat

review star

No reviews yet

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6

Austin, TX 78738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Est. 2010 Authentic French Boulangerie - Pâtisserie. Artisan work ONLY ! SLOW FOOD Only !

Website

Location

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin, TX 78738

Directions

Gallery
Baguette et Chocolat image
Baguette et Chocolat image
Baguette et Chocolat image
Baguette et Chocolat image

Similar restaurants in your area

Westlake Wine Bar - 3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY
orange starNo Reviews
3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Tinys Milk & Cookies - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
1515 W 35th street, BLD c Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
1417 French Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1417 South 1st St. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Hopfields
orange star4.5 • 1,933
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Dream Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
4201 South Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Le Cafe Crépe
orange starNo Reviews
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston