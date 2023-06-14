Bakeries
French
Baguette et Chocolat
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Est. 2010 Authentic French Boulangerie - Pâtisserie. Artisan work ONLY ! SLOW FOOD Only !
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin, TX 78738
