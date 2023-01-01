Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bahama Mama Bahamian Cuisine

Homestead Avenue

West Perrine, FL 33157

Starters

Conch Fritters (order of 5)

Conch Fritters (order of 5)

$8.00
Conch Salad

Conch Salad

$15.00

6pc Wings & Fries

All Drums

$2.00

All Flats

$2.00
Plain

Plain

$11.00
Mild

Mild

$11.00
Hot

Hot

$11.00
Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$11.00
Bourbon BBQ

Bourbon BBQ

$11.00
Sweet Teriyaki

Sweet Teriyaki

$11.00
Sweet Thai Chili

Sweet Thai Chili

$11.00
Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

$11.00
Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper

$11.00
Orange Pepper

Orange Pepper

$11.00
Hot/ Lemon Pepper

Hot/ Lemon Pepper

$11.00
Mild/ Lemon Pepper

Mild/ Lemon Pepper

$11.00

Sandwiches

Burger w/ Fries

Burger w/ Fries

$11.00
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00
Chicken Philly Cheese

Chicken Philly Cheese

$11.00
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00
Conch Burger with Fries

Conch Burger with Fries

$14.00

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Loaded Fries (Only) (Bacon, Cheese and Ranch)

Loaded Fries (Only) (Bacon, Cheese and Ranch)

$7.00

From The Sea

8pc Fried Shrimp & Fries

8pc Fried Shrimp & Fries

$14.00
Fried Conch & Fries

Fried Conch & Fries

$19.00
Fried Snapper Fillet & Fries

Fried Snapper Fillet & Fries

$13.00
Fried Snapper Bites & Fries

Fried Snapper Bites & Fries

$13.00

Beverage

Bahama Mama (Non Alcoholic)

Bahama Mama (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
"Well Muddos This Real Bahamian Food"

