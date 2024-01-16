Bánh and Butter Bakery Café
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bánh and Butter Bakery Café is your “bread and butter,” we are a necessity to your cravings, your daily routine, and your special events. To submit a catering request, please email info@banhandbutter.com.
Location
9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010