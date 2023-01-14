A map showing the location of Bahn Mi City 1518 W 18th streetView gallery

Bahn Mi City 1518 W 18th street

1518 W 18th street

Chicago, IL 60608

Spring Rolls

Spring Roll

$5.95

Soups & Salads

TRADITIONAL VIETNAMESE PHO

$13.00

WANTON

$5.95+

CHICKEN IN WHITE RICE

$5.65+

BLACK MUSHROOM VEGETARIAN

$5.65+

RICE BOWL

$11.90

PAPAYA SALAD

$11.90

RICE NOODLE SALAD

$11.90

Extras

Rice Noodle

$2.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Avocado

$1.50

Scrambled Eggs

$1.50

Extra Meat

$2.00+

Vietnamese Sandwiches

Saigon Classic Special

$9.50

Sweet BBQ Pork

$9.50

Vietnamese Meatball

$9.50

Pork Roll

$9.50

Grilled Beef

$9.50

Curry Chicken

$9.50

Shredded Chicken

$9.50

Lemongrass Chicken

$9.50

Spiced Shredded Chicken

$9.50

Vegetarian

Banh Mi Sandwich

$9.50

Veggie Spring Roll

$5.95

Papaya Salad

$11.90

Noodle Salad

$11.90

Vegetarian Rice Bowl

$11.90

Drinks

12 0z Can Pop

$2.00

12 oz Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Vietnamese Lychee Lemonade

$4.75

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Combo Sandwich

Sandwich, soda can, chips

$12.50

Beef banhmi/small wanton

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1518 W 18th street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

