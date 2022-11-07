Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Banh Mi Station

1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

Bánh Mì Special
BBQ Pork Bánh Mì
Shrimp Spring Roll

Drinks

COKE FOUNTAIN

$2.99

DIET COKE FOUNTAIN

$2.99

SPRITE FOUNTAIN

$2.99

FANTA FOUNTAIN

$2.99

BARQ FOUNTAIN

$2.99

TEA SWEET FOUNTAIN

$2.99

REFILL FOUNTAIN

$0.89

ICED CUP

$0.79

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$4.50

YELLOW Cafe Du Monde CAN

$13.95

Smart Water

$3.50

Sparkling Bottle

$3.50

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Empty Cup

$0.79

Majestea

$6.00

EGG ROLL

Imperial Egg Roll

$7.95

Chicken Egg Roll

$6.50

Vegetarian Tofu Egg Roll

$6.50

"(2 per order) Carrot, mushroom, jicama, taro, glass noodles served with lettuce, cucumber and with lime chili sauce"

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Pork And Shrimp Egg Rool

$7.50

Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.50

(2 per order) Rice noodle, cucumber, lettuce and mint (Peanut sauce on the side)

Nem Nuong Pork Spring Roll

$7.50
Vegetarian Spring Roll with Tofu

Vegetarian Spring Roll with Tofu

$7.50

Banh Mi

Brisket Banh Mi

$12.50

Bánh Mì Special

$11.50

Chicken Bánh Mì

$10.50

BBQ Pork Bánh Mì

$10.75

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$10.75

Vegetarin Tofu Bánh Mì

$10.50

Tofu, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños and cilantro

Pho

Pho Dac Biet

Pho Dac Biet

$14.75
Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$14.50

Chicken Pho

$14.50

Pho Brisket

$14.75

Pho Rare Beef

$14.50

Pho No Noodle with meat Only

$12.50

Broth Only

$9.50

Pho No Meat (noodle only)

$12.50

Vermicelli Noodle

Chicken Vermicelli

$14.50

Pork Vermicelli

$14.95

Beef Vermicelli

$14.75

Shrimp Vermicelli

$14.95

Vegetarian Vermicelli

$14.95

Rice

Pork Chop Rice

$13.95

Chicken Rice

$13.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

