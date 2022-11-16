Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122
Charlotte, NC 28277
Popular Items
Lunch Specials
Pud Puk (L1)
Assorted vegetables stir fried in a light brown sauce.
Pud Prig Khing (L2)
Stir fried green beans in a special chili sauce.
Pud Gra Pow (L3)
Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, and carrots sautéed in Thai special sauce.(Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg)
Pud King Sod (L4)
Fresh ginger stir fried with celery, mushrooms, onions, and scallions.
Pud Prew Wan (L5)
Sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Pud Met Ma Muang (L6)
Roasted cashew nuts sautéed with bell peppers, carrots, scallions, celery, and onions in a special chili sauce.
Pud Prik Paow (L7)
Stir fry with onion, scallion, carrots, celery, mushroom, and bell pepper in chili sauce.
Gaeng Dang (L8)
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and basil leaves.
Gaeng Keow Wan (L9)
Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplants, and basil leaves.
Gaeng Panang (L10)
Panang curry in coconut gravy and bell peppers.
Gaeng Mussamun (L11)
Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, and roasted peanuts.
Gaeng Karee (L11.5)
Pud Thai (L12)
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts and Thai spices.
Pud Woon Sen (L13)
Clear bean noodles sautéed with onions, scallions, carrots, Napa-cabbage, and eggs
Pud Kee Maow (L14)
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Thai basil.
Pud See-Ew (L15)
Fresh wide rice noodles pan-fried with eggs, broccoli, and Napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.
Pud Guey Teow (L16) House noodles
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery
Noodle Soup (L17)
Rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.
Bahn Thai Fried Rice (L18)
White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions. (Shown with Shrimp)
Pineapple Fried Rice (L19)
White rice stir fried with pineapples, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.( Picture shown with Shrimp)
Basil Fried Rice (L20)
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, Thai basil, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms.
Teriyaki Salmon (L21)
Sauteed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini, carrots topped with sesame seeds. 4oz Portion
Any 2 Rolls
*All rolls have sesame seeds*
Japanese Lunch
Beer/Sake
Asahi
Bells Two Hearted Ale
Bud Light
Choya Plum Wine GL
Hana Fuji Apple
Hana Lychee
Hana Orange
Hard Seltzer ( Mojito)
Hard Seltzer (London G & T)
Hard Seltzer (Margarita)
Hard Seltzer (Moscow Mule)
Heineken
Kikkoman Plum Wine BTL
Kikkoman Plum Wine GL
Kikusui Jummai Ginjo
Krin
Kukai Mango Cream Nigori
Michelob Ultra
Nomare Strawberry Cream Nigori
Railhouse Ka-Bar Brown
Sapporo Gold
Sapporo Silver
Sho Chiku Bai "Sho" Ginjo Nigori
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo
Sho Chiku Bai Hot Large
Sho Chiku Bai Hot Small
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Singha
Stella
TyKu Black Junmai Ginjo
Yuki Cantalope
Yuki White Peach
Wine
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL Bottega Piont Grigio
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato
BTL Robert Modavi Chardonnay
BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose
BTL Lucky Star Pinot Noir
BTLMeiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Josh 'craftsman's' Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Crios Malbec
BTL The Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon
Prosecco
Cork Fee
BLT William Hill Chardonnay
BTL Pillars of Hercules Red Blend
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Choya Plum wine
Drinks
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Club Soda
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fanta
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Pink Lemonade
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Unsweet Tea
Appetizers
Lettuce Wraps
Minced Chicken, mushrooms, red onions, snow peas, carrots, scallions, and crushed peanuts in our special sauce. Served with a wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce and plum sauce.
Pla Meuk Tod (Fried Calamari )
Chili crusted calamari, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Koong Gra Bok
Crispy marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin with a Thai sweet and sour sauce on the side. (4 pieces)
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy rolls prepared with Chicken and Vegetables, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce. (4 pieces Choice of Veggie or Chicken/Veggie)
Ka Nom Jeeb
Homemade Thai style dumplings with chicken and vegetables, served with dumpling sauce. (4 pieces Steamed or Fried)
Tofu Tod
Lightly fried soft tofu with tempura sauce on the side. (6 pieces)
Lucky Bag
Shrimp, Chicken, and scallions wrapped in a spring roll wrap, deep fried with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (5 pieces)
Bahn Thai Wings
Breaded Chicken wings marinated in soy sauce, cooking wine, black pepper, and garlic powder. (8 pieces)
Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp battered and lightly fried served with tempura sauce on the side. (5 pieces)
Fresh Summer Rolls
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, Thai basil, bean sprouts, and rice noodles rolled in rice paper with a side of plum sauce. (2 pieces)
Chicken Satay
Marinated Chicken in coconut milk and grilled with Thai peanut sauce or cucumber sauce on the side. (4 pieces)
Beef Satay
Marinated beef in coconut milk and grilled with Thai peanut sauce or cucumber sauce on the side. (4 pieces)
Gyoza
Japanese Vegetable dumpling served with dumpling sauce
BT Specialties
Crispy Duck
Crispy battered duck with onions, scallions, garlic, Topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onions. Served with Steamed Broccoli. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Pu Niem
Crispy battered soft shell crab with garlic, onion, steamed broccoli and scallions topped with black pepper in a garlic sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Siam Beef
Stir fried beef, red onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers with the chef's special sauce served on a sizzling hot plate. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Volcano Fish
Red Snapper Filet seasoned and lightly battered then fried to perfection served with steamed broccoli in a Chef's sweet and sour chili sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Thai Traditional
Pud Puk
Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Prig Khing
Stir fried green beans in a special chili sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Gra Pow
Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots sautéed in a Thai special sauce. (Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg) Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Khing Sod
Stir fried with ginger, celery, onions, mushrooms and scallions. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Prew Wan
Stir fried with sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in a Thai sweet and sour sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Khana
Stir fried broccoli and Napa cabbage in a light oyster sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Met Ma Muang
Stir fried with roasted cashew nuts, carrots, onions, bell peppers, celery and scallions in a chili sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Pud Kuang Gaeng
Stir fried with red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)
Sushi
Nigiri Sampler
6 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar) No Subsitutions
Nori Salad (seaweed)
Seaweed Salad
Sashimi Salad
Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar over salad
Sunomono
Cucumber, Octopus, Crab & Shrimp Salad.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared Tuna in Japanese spice with Ponzu sauce.
Edamame
Steamed, lightly salted Japanese soybeans
Sashimi Sampler
9 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar)
1/2 Crunchy Roll
Alaskan Maki Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, scallions and masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Avocado Roll
Avocado (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
California Roll
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Crunchy Crab Roll
Kani, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp & tempura flakes topped with EEl sauce, spicy mayo & Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Dancing Eel Roll
California roll topped with Avocado, Eel & eel sauce sauce (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Inari Roll
Sweet Tofu & Asparagus (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Kapa Roll (Cucumber Roll)
Cucumber (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Negihama Roll
Yellowtail & Scallions (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Philly Maki Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Queen City Maki Roll
Tuna, Yellowtail, Cucmber & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Rainbow Roll
Kani, Avocado & Cucumber topped with Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Rock N' Roll
Eel, Cream Cheese & Avocado topped with eel sauce (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)
Salmon (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Cucumber topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Spice Girls Roll
Tuna & Cucumber topped with tempura Eel, Avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Tekka Roll (Tuna Roll)
Tuna Roll (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots & Seaweed salad tempura fried & topped with EEl sauce & spicy mayo (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Yummy Roll
Sweet potato & Avocado topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo ( 6 ot 8 pecies) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Inari
Sweet Tofu (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Sake (Salmon)
Salmon. (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Tamago
Egg Cake (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Maguro (Tuna)
Tuna (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Kani ( Crab Stick)
Crab Stick (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Hamachi (Yellow Tail)
Yellow Tail (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Ebi (Shrimp)
Shrimp (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Escolar (White Tuna)
White Tuna (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Masago
Fish roe (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Unagi (Eel)
Eel (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Tako (Octopus)
Octopus (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Sake Kunsel (Smoked Salmon)
Smoked Salmon (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Chirashi
Sushi rice bowl topped with Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Escolar, carrots, cucumbers & seaweed salad. * Contains Sesame Seeds*
Tekka Don
Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Tuna. * Contains Sesame Seeds*
Una Don
Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Eel. * Contains Sesame Seeds*
Bahn Thai Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Kani, Avocado, Cream Cheese then tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, EEl sauce, scallion and Masago. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Ballantyne Roll
Shrimp, Kani & Cream Cheese topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado, tempura flakes, scallions, Masago, spicy mayo & EEL sauce. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Butterfly Roll
Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese topped with Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, EEl sauce, & spicy mayo. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Charlotte Roll
Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese topped with Tuna, Avocado, spicy mayo & Kani salad. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Cherry Blossom Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Spicy Tuna topped with Salmon, spicy mayo, EEl sauce & scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Crunchy Roll
Knai, Shrimp, Cream Cheese then tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and EEl sauce. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Deep Sea Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, jalapeno, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Sexy Girl Roll
Shrimp, Avocado, Kani topped with Tuna, Salmon Escolar, spicy mayo, EEl sauce, scallions and Masago. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
Spider Maki Roll
Soft Shell Crab (Fried), Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus & Masago topped with EEl sauce & spicy mayo. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
Sunshine Roll
Tempura Shrimp and Cream Cheese then topped with Kani spicy mayo, EEl sauce, Masago and tempura flakes. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
Tuna Lover Maki Roll
Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, spicy mayo, EEl sauce and scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
Rob Roll
Avocado, Shrimp Tempura , Cream Cheese, jalapeño,NO Sesame Seeds, Inside-out
Cucumber Wrap
Curry
Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Gaeng Keow Wan (Green Curry)
Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplants and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Gaeng Panang
Panang curry in coconut milk and bell peppers. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Gaeng Mussamun
Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, and roasted peanuts. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Gaeng Karee
Mild curry with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and fried red onions. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Noodles & Rice
Bahn Thai Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.
Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, Thai basil, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
Lard Nar
Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with Beef, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions. (Shown with Shrimp)
Pud Guey Teow (House Noodles)
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery.
Pud Kee Maow
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and Thai basil.
Pud See-eew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.
Pud Thai
Fresh Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
Pud Woon Sen
Clear bean noodles stir fried with onions, scallion, carrots, napa cabbage and eggs.
Japanese Dishes
Yaki-Niki
Sautéed zucchini in a Special Japanese BBQ sauce.
Teriyaki
Sautéed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini, carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Habachi
Sautéed mushrooms and onions in hibachi sauce.
Teriyaki Salmon
Sauteed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini, carrots topped with sesame seeds.
Soups
Thom Yum
Herbs, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sour spicy flavored soup.
Thom Kha
Coconut milk soup with onions, scallions, mushrooms, special herbs and dried chili.
Gaeng Gerd Woon Sen
Chicken broth soup with clear bean noodles, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, onions, scallions, celery and fried garlic.
Salad
Som Thum
Shredded green papaya with peanuts, chili peppers, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, lime juice, palm sugar and topped with shrimp. Served with a small wedge of Iceberg Lettuce.
House Salad
Mixed green's, Shreeded Carrots with Ginger dressing.
Chicken Larb
Minced chicken or sliced beef mixed with fresh herbs, scallions, lemon juice, ground rice and crushed dried chili with sliced tomato and cucumber on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Beef Salad (Yum Nuer)
Grilled sliced beef mixed with red onions, cilantro, chili, tomato, mint, lemon juice and cucumbers. Served on a bed of lettuce.
Kids Menu
Chicken Strips (2pc)
2pc Chicken Strips with your Choice of Jasmin or Fried Rice
Sautéed Vegetables (Kids)
Sauteed Vegetables with your Choice of Jasmin or Fried Rice
Shrimp Tempura/Crispy Spring Rolls (Kids)
2 Shrimp Tempura & 2 Crispy Spring Rolls
Chicken Fried Rice (Kids)
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Teriyaki (Kids)
Chicken Teriyaki w/ Broccoli & Carrots with your choice of Jasmin or Fried Rice
Kids Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Sides
Green Sauce 16oz. Bottle
Take home your own 16oz. Bottle of our Homemade Green Sauce
Side Beef
Side Brown Rice
Side Calamari
Side Chili Paste 2oz.
Side Chili Paste 4oz
Side Eel Sauce 2 OZ
Side Eel Sauce 4 OZ
Side Fried Rice
Side Gang Dang Curry Sauce
Side Ginger
Side Green Sauce 2 OZ
Side Green Sauce 4OZ
Side Mussamun Curry Sauce
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Pork
Side Scallop
Side Shrimp
Side Shrimp Sauce 2oz
Side Shrimp Sauce 4oz
Side Spicy Mayo 2 OZ
Side Spicy Mayo 4 OZ
Side Steamed Chicken
Side Steamed Noodles
Side Tofu
Side White Rice
Spring Roll Sauce 16oz. Bottle
Take Home our Homemade Spring Roll Sauce 16oz.
Spring Roll Sauce 2oz
Spring Roll Sauce 4oz
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Sticky Rice
Dessert
Fried Banana w/Vanilia Ice Cream
Fried Banana served with one Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream Fried in Tempura Batter
Mango & Sweet Rice
Sliced Mangos & Sweet Sticky Rice
Tempura Fried Oreo
Oreo's Fried in Tempura Batter
Motlen Chocolate Cake
Warm Chocolate Molten Cake
Vanilla Ice Cream
One Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream
Molten Chocolate Cake A LA Mode
Warm Molten Chocolate Cake Served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Fried Banana
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.
