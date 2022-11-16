Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bahn Thai

No reviews yet

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122

Charlotte, NC 28277

Crispy Spring Rolls
Pud Thai
Pud See-eew

Lunch Specials

Pud Puk (L1)

$11.45

Assorted vegetables stir fried in a light brown sauce.

Pud Prig Khing (L2)

$11.45

Stir fried green beans in a special chili sauce.

Pud Gra Pow (L3)

Pud Gra Pow (L3)

$11.45

Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, and carrots sautéed in Thai special sauce.(Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg)

Pud King Sod (L4)

$11.45

Fresh ginger stir fried with celery, mushrooms, onions, and scallions.

Pud Prew Wan (L5)

$11.45

Sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in Thai sweet and sour sauce.

Pud Met Ma Muang (L6)

$11.45

Roasted cashew nuts sautéed with bell peppers, carrots, scallions, celery, and onions in a special chili sauce.

Pud Prik Paow (L7)

$11.45

Stir fry with onion, scallion, carrots, celery, mushroom, and bell pepper in chili sauce.

Gaeng Dang (L8)

$11.45

Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and basil leaves.

Gaeng Keow Wan (L9)

$11.45

Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplants, and basil leaves.

Gaeng Panang (L10)

$11.45

Panang curry in coconut gravy and bell peppers.

Gaeng Mussamun (L11)

$11.45

Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, and roasted peanuts.

Gaeng Karee (L11.5)

$11.45
Pud Thai (L12)

Pud Thai (L12)

$11.45

The most famous Thai rice noodle dish sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts and Thai spices.

Pud Woon Sen (L13)

$11.45

Clear bean noodles sautéed with onions, scallions, carrots, Napa-cabbage, and eggs

Pud Kee Maow (L14)

$11.45

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Thai basil.

Pud See-Ew (L15)

$11.45

Fresh wide rice noodles pan-fried with eggs, broccoli, and Napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.

Pud Guey Teow (L16) House noodles

$11.45

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery

Noodle Soup (L17)

$11.45

Rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.

Bahn Thai Fried Rice (L18)

$11.45

White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions. (Shown with Shrimp)

Pineapple Fried Rice (L19)

$11.45

White rice stir fried with pineapples, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.( Picture shown with Shrimp)

Basil Fried Rice (L20)

$11.45

White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, Thai basil, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms.

Teriyaki Salmon (L21)

$14.95

Sauteed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini, carrots topped with sesame seeds. 4oz Portion

Any 2 Rolls

$12.45

*All rolls have sesame seeds*

Japanese Lunch

J1L. Teriyaki

$11.45

Sautéed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini carrots, and topped with sesame seeds. Served with White rice and a spring roll.

J2L. Habachi

$11.45

Sautéed with hibachi sauce, mushrooms and onions. Served with White rice and a spring roll. (Shown with Steak)

Beer/Sake

Asahi

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.75Out of stock

Choya Plum Wine GL

$7.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$15.00

Hana Lychee

$15.00

Hana Orange

$15.00

Hard Seltzer ( Mojito)

$7.00

Hard Seltzer (London G & T)

$7.00

Hard Seltzer (Margarita)

$7.00

Hard Seltzer (Moscow Mule)

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kikkoman Plum Wine BTL

$30.00

Kikkoman Plum Wine GL

$6.00

Kikusui Jummai Ginjo

$20.00

Krin

$5.00Out of stock

Kukai Mango Cream Nigori

$15.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Nomare Strawberry Cream Nigori

$15.00

Railhouse Ka-Bar Brown

$5.00

Sapporo Gold

$8.00

Sapporo Silver

$8.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Sho" Ginjo Nigori

$16.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$14.00

Sho Chiku Bai Hot Large

$10.00

Sho Chiku Bai Hot Small

$7.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$16.00

Singha

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

TyKu Black Junmai Ginjo

$24.00

Yuki Cantalope

$18.00

Yuki White Peach

$18.00

Wine

BTL House Pinot Noir

$18.00

BTL Bottega Piont Grigio

$36.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato

$24.00

BTL Robert Modavi Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$30.00

BTL Lucky Star Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTLMeiomi Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Josh 'craftsman's' Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Crios Malbec

$32.00

BTL The Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

BLT William Hill Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Pillars of Hercules Red Blend

$36.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

BTL Choya Plum wine

$30.00

Drinks

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Fruit Punch

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Green Tea

$4.95

Jasmine Tea

$4.95

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$4.87

Shirley Temple

$6.69

Sprite

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.25

Thai Iced Tea

$4.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.95

Appetizers

Lettuce Wraps

$9.45

Minced Chicken, mushrooms, red onions, snow peas, carrots, scallions, and crushed peanuts in our special sauce. Served with a wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce and plum sauce.

Pla Meuk Tod (Fried Calamari )

$9.45

Chili crusted calamari, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Koong Gra Bok

$8.45

Crispy marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin with a Thai sweet and sour sauce on the side. (4 pieces)

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.95

Crispy rolls prepared with Chicken and Vegetables, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce. (4 pieces Choice of Veggie or Chicken/Veggie)

Ka Nom Jeeb

Ka Nom Jeeb

$8.45

Homemade Thai style dumplings with chicken and vegetables, served with dumpling sauce. (4 pieces Steamed or Fried)

Tofu Tod

Tofu Tod

$8.45

Lightly fried soft tofu with tempura sauce on the side. (6 pieces)

Lucky Bag

$9.45

Shrimp, Chicken, and scallions wrapped in a spring roll wrap, deep fried with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (5 pieces)

Bahn Thai Wings

Bahn Thai Wings

$13.45

Breaded Chicken wings marinated in soy sauce, cooking wine, black pepper, and garlic powder. (8 pieces)

Tempura Shrimp

$11.45

Shrimp battered and lightly fried served with tempura sauce on the side. (5 pieces)

Fresh Summer Rolls

$7.45

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, Thai basil, bean sprouts, and rice noodles rolled in rice paper with a side of plum sauce. (2 pieces)

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.45

Marinated Chicken in coconut milk and grilled with Thai peanut sauce or cucumber sauce on the side. (4 pieces)

Beef Satay

$9.45

Marinated beef in coconut milk and grilled with Thai peanut sauce or cucumber sauce on the side. (4 pieces)

Gyoza

$8.45

Japanese Vegetable dumpling served with dumpling sauce

Miso Soup

$4.50

Nigiri Sampler

$13.45

6 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar) No Subsitutions

Nori Salad (seaweed)

$6.45

Seaweed Salad

Sashimi Salad

$9.45

Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar over salad

Sunomono

$9.45

Cucumber, Octopus, Crab & Shrimp Salad.

Tuna Tataki

$11.45

Lightly seared Tuna in Japanese spice with Ponzu sauce.

Edamame

$6.45

Steamed, lightly salted Japanese soybeans

Sashimi Sampler

$13.45

9 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar)

BT Specialties

Crispy Duck

$25.45

Crispy battered duck with onions, scallions, garlic, Topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onions. Served with Steamed Broccoli. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Pu Niem

$25.45

Crispy battered soft shell crab with garlic, onion, steamed broccoli and scallions topped with black pepper in a garlic sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Siam Beef

$21.45

Stir fried beef, red onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers with the chef's special sauce served on a sizzling hot plate. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Volcano Fish

$26.45

Red Snapper Filet seasoned and lightly battered then fried to perfection served with steamed broccoli in a Chef's sweet and sour chili sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Thai Traditional

Pud Puk

$15.45

Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Prig Khing

$15.45

Stir fried green beans in a special chili sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Gra Pow

Pud Gra Pow

$15.45

Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots sautéed in a Thai special sauce. (Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg) Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Khing Sod

$15.45

Stir fried with ginger, celery, onions, mushrooms and scallions. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Prew Wan

$15.45

Stir fried with sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in a Thai sweet and sour sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Khana

$15.45

Stir fried broccoli and Napa cabbage in a light oyster sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Met Ma Muang

$15.45

Stir fried with roasted cashew nuts, carrots, onions, bell peppers, celery and scallions in a chili sauce. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Pud Kuang Gaeng

$15.45

Stir fried with red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($3.50 Extra)

Sushi

Miso Soup

$4.50

Nigiri Sampler

$13.45

6 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar) No Subsitutions

Nori Salad (seaweed)

$6.45

Seaweed Salad

Sashimi Salad

$9.45

Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar over salad

Sunomono

$9.45

Cucumber, Octopus, Crab & Shrimp Salad.

Tuna Tataki

$11.45

Lightly seared Tuna in Japanese spice with Ponzu sauce.

Edamame

$6.45

Steamed, lightly salted Japanese soybeans

Sashimi Sampler

$13.45

9 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar)

1/2 Crunchy Roll

$6.45

Alaskan Maki Roll

$9.45

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, scallions and masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Avocado Roll

$6.45

Avocado (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

California Roll

$7.45

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Crunchy Crab Roll

$7.45

Kani, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.45

Shrimp & tempura flakes topped with EEl sauce, spicy mayo & Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Dancing Eel Roll

$10.45

California roll topped with Avocado, Eel & eel sauce sauce (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Inari Roll

$6.45

Sweet Tofu & Asparagus (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Kapa Roll (Cucumber Roll)

$6.45

Cucumber (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Negihama Roll

$7.45

Yellowtail & Scallions (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Philly Maki Roll

$9.45

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Queen City Maki Roll

$10.45

Tuna, Yellowtail, Cucmber & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Rainbow Roll

$12.45

Kani, Avocado & Cucumber topped with Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Rock N' Roll

$8.45

Eel, Cream Cheese & Avocado topped with eel sauce (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)

$7.45

Salmon (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.45

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Cucumber topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Spice Girls Roll

$12.45

Tuna & Cucumber topped with tempura Eel, Avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.45

Salmon mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.45

Tuna mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Tekka Roll (Tuna Roll)

$7.45

Tuna Roll (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$11.45

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots & Seaweed salad tempura fried & topped with EEl sauce & spicy mayo (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Yummy Roll

$8.95

Sweet potato & Avocado topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo ( 6 ot 8 pecies) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Inari

$5.25

Sweet Tofu (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Sake (Salmon)

$7.45

Salmon. (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Tamago

$5.25

Egg Cake (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Maguro (Tuna)

$7.45

Tuna (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Kani ( Crab Stick)

$6.25

Crab Stick (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Hamachi (Yellow Tail)

$7.45

Yellow Tail (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Ebi (Shrimp)

$7.00

Shrimp (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Escolar (White Tuna)

$7.45

White Tuna (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Masago

$6.75

Fish roe (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Unagi (Eel)

$7.45

Eel (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Tako (Octopus)

$7.45

Octopus (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Sake Kunsel (Smoked Salmon)

$7.45

Smoked Salmon (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$10.00

Chirashi

$22.45

Sushi rice bowl topped with Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Escolar, carrots, cucumbers & seaweed salad. * Contains Sesame Seeds*

Tekka Don

$21.45

Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Tuna. * Contains Sesame Seeds*

Una Don

$22.45

Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Eel. * Contains Sesame Seeds*

Bahn Thai Roll

$14.95

Tuna, Salmon, Kani, Avocado, Cream Cheese then tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, EEl sauce, scallion and Masago. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Ballantyne Roll

$14.95

Shrimp, Kani & Cream Cheese topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado, tempura flakes, scallions, Masago, spicy mayo & EEL sauce. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Butterfly Roll

$14.95

Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese topped with Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, EEl sauce, & spicy mayo. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Charlotte Roll

$14.95

Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese topped with Tuna, Avocado, spicy mayo & Kani salad. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Cherry Blossom Roll

$14.95

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Spicy Tuna topped with Salmon, spicy mayo, EEl sauce & scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Crunchy Roll

$12.95

Knai, Shrimp, Cream Cheese then tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and EEl sauce. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Deep Sea Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, jalapeno, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*

Sexy Girl Roll

$14.95

Shrimp, Avocado, Kani topped with Tuna, Salmon Escolar, spicy mayo, EEl sauce, scallions and Masago. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)

Spider Maki Roll

$11.95

Soft Shell Crab (Fried), Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus & Masago topped with EEl sauce & spicy mayo. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)

Sunshine Roll

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp and Cream Cheese then topped with Kani spicy mayo, EEl sauce, Masago and tempura flakes. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)

Tuna Lover Maki Roll

$13.95

Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, spicy mayo, EEl sauce and scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)

Rob Roll

$16.95

Avocado, Shrimp Tempura , Cream Cheese, jalapeño,NO Sesame Seeds, Inside-out

Cucumber Wrap

$6.95

Curry

Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)

$15.45

Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Gaeng Keow Wan (Green Curry)

$15.45

Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplants and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Gaeng Panang

$15.45

Panang curry in coconut milk and bell peppers. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Gaeng Mussamun

$15.45

Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, and roasted peanuts. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Gaeng Karee

$15.45

Mild curry with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and fried red onions. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)

Noodles & Rice

Bahn Thai Fried Rice

$15.45

White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.

Basil Fried Rice

$15.45

White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, Thai basil, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.45

Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.

Lard Nar

$15.45

Noodle Soup

Rice noodles with Beef, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.45

White rice stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions. (Shown with Shrimp)

Pud Guey Teow (House Noodles)

$15.45

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery.

Pud Kee Maow

$15.45

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and Thai basil.

Pud See-eew

$15.45

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.

Pud Thai

Pud Thai

$15.45

Fresh Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.

Pud Woon Sen

$15.45

Clear bean noodles stir fried with onions, scallion, carrots, napa cabbage and eggs.

Japanese Dishes

Yaki-Niki

$14.45

Sautéed zucchini in a Special Japanese BBQ sauce.

Teriyaki

$17.45

Sautéed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini, carrots and topped with sesame seeds.

Habachi

$17.45

Sautéed mushrooms and onions in hibachi sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon

$13.45Out of stock

Sauteed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini, carrots topped with sesame seeds.

Soups

Thom Yum

$7.45

Herbs, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sour spicy flavored soup.

Thom Kha

$7.45

Coconut milk soup with onions, scallions, mushrooms, special herbs and dried chili.

Gaeng Gerd Woon Sen

$7.45

Chicken broth soup with clear bean noodles, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, onions, scallions, celery and fried garlic.

Miso Soup

$3.50

Salad

Som Thum

$10.45

Shredded green papaya with peanuts, chili peppers, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, lime juice, palm sugar and topped with shrimp. Served with a small wedge of Iceberg Lettuce.

House Salad

$5.45

Mixed green's, Shreeded Carrots with Ginger dressing.

Chicken Larb

$11.95

Minced chicken or sliced beef mixed with fresh herbs, scallions, lemon juice, ground rice and crushed dried chili with sliced tomato and cucumber on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Beef Salad (Yum Nuer)

$13.45

Grilled sliced beef mixed with red onions, cilantro, chili, tomato, mint, lemon juice and cucumbers. Served on a bed of lettuce.

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips (2pc)

$7.00

2pc Chicken Strips with your Choice of Jasmin or Fried Rice

Sautéed Vegetables (Kids)

$7.00

Sauteed Vegetables with your Choice of Jasmin or Fried Rice

Shrimp Tempura/Crispy Spring Rolls (Kids)

$7.00

2 Shrimp Tempura & 2 Crispy Spring Rolls

Chicken Fried Rice (Kids)

$7.00

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki (Kids)

$7.00

Chicken Teriyaki w/ Broccoli & Carrots with your choice of Jasmin or Fried Rice

Kids Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Sides

Green Sauce 16oz. Bottle

Green Sauce 16oz. Bottle

$14.95

Take home your own 16oz. Bottle of our Homemade Green Sauce

Side Beef

$6.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Calamari

$7.00

Side Chili Paste 2oz.

$1.50

Side Chili Paste 4oz

$2.50

Side Eel Sauce 2 OZ

$2.00

Side Eel Sauce 4 OZ

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.50

Side Gang Dang Curry Sauce

$5.00

Side Ginger

$2.00

Side Green Sauce 2 OZ

$2.00

Side Green Sauce 4OZ

$4.00

Side Mussamun Curry Sauce

$5.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Side Pork

$4.50

Side Scallop

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Shrimp Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Side Shrimp Sauce 4oz

$4.00

Side Spicy Mayo 2 OZ

$2.00

Side Spicy Mayo 4 OZ

$4.00

Side Steamed Chicken

$4.50

Side Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Side Tofu

$4.50

Side White Rice

$3.00
Spring Roll Sauce 16oz. Bottle

Spring Roll Sauce 16oz. Bottle

$11.95

Take Home our Homemade Spring Roll Sauce 16oz.

Spring Roll Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Spring Roll Sauce 4oz

$4.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Sticky Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Extra

Extra Ginger

$1.80

Extra Wasabi

$1.80

Dessert

Fried Banana w/Vanilia Ice Cream

$8.45

Fried Banana served with one Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.45

Vanilla Ice Cream Fried in Tempura Batter

Mango & Sweet Rice

$8.45

Sliced Mangos & Sweet Sticky Rice

Tempura Fried Oreo

$7.45

Oreo's Fried in Tempura Batter

Motlen Chocolate Cake

$9.45

Warm Chocolate Molten Cake

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.45

One Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Cake A LA Mode

$10.95

Warm Molten Chocolate Cake Served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Fried Banana

$7.45

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$9.45

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$9.45Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

