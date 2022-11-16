Main picView gallery

Baia Kitchen and Wine Bar 8323 Bayside Rd

8323 Bayside Rd

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Specialty Beverage

Acqua Pana Flat Water 1L

$8.00

Sanpellegrino Sparkling 1 L

$8.00

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Boylan Club

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Beer

$3.00

Boylan Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar! ‘Baia,’ meaning bay in Italian, will be located right on the water in Chesapeake Beach with beautiful unobstructed views of the bay. This new concept will be focusing on fresh seafood, house made pasta, and an extensive Italian wine program.

8323 Bayside Rd, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

