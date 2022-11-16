Baia Kitchen and Wine Bar 8323 Bayside Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar! ‘Baia,’ meaning bay in Italian, will be located right on the water in Chesapeake Beach with beautiful unobstructed views of the bay. This new concept will be focusing on fresh seafood, house made pasta, and an extensive Italian wine program.
8323 Bayside Rd, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
