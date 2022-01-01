Main picView gallery

Bailey & Sage- Copley

review star

No reviews yet

131 Dartmouth St

Boston, MA 02116

Order Again

Packages

V.I.P

$17.95

Executive

$13.95

Signature

$11.95

Premium Salad Upgrade

$1.95

V.I.P No Chips

$16.95

Sandwich Salad

$15.95

Soups

Small Soup of Day

$5.95

Large Soup of Day

$6.95
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Artisan Sandwiches, Creative Chopped Salads and Inspired Wok Bowls

131 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116

