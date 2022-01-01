Bailey & Sage - Cambridge

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Specialty Sandwiches

Traditional Sandwich

$10.95

California Wrappini

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar, with a Sun-dried Pesto Aoli then Wrapped and pressed.

Chicken Salad Italiano Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, Sautéed with Olive oil, Rosemary, Basil and Asiago Cheese Served wrapped with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Crazy Caprese

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Grilled Eggplant, and Sautéed Spinach Grilled on Fresh Artisan Bread

Daily Special

$10.95

Call for our delicious daily specials.

Grilled Chicken Cobb Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Fresh Avocado with Mayo Wrapped.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fontina Cheese, With House Made Chipotle Mayo

Pesto Chicken Panini

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Zucchini, and Summer Squash served on Fresh Sesame Roll

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$12.95

Imported Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Served on Fresh Ciabatta

Reuben Panini

$10.95

Certified Angus Cornedbeef piled high with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing on Artisan Country Rye Bread

Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Steak Encrusted with Pepper Berry Seasoning, American Cheese, and our Signature Horseradish Mayo. Get it loaded with Sautéed Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.

Tritone Italiano

$10.95

Imported Genoa Salami and Spicy Capicola, with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil on Fresh Sesame Roll.

Cubano

$10.95

Marinated and Roasted Pork, Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Crisp Pickle, and Mustard Pressed Hot on Artisan Bread.

Traditional Sandwich (copy)

$9.50

Vegeratarian/Vegan Sandwiches

Mediterranean Hummus

$10.95

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, With Greek Dressing on Sun-dried Tomato Wrap

Crazy Caprese

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Grilled Eggplant, and Sautéed Spinach Grilled on Fresh Artisan Bread

BLT

$9.95

Marinated Tofu, Carrots, Sprouts, Cucumbers with Asian Vinaigrette

Mushroom Panini

$10.95

Marinated Tofu, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Avocado, Vegan Sauce Pressed.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.95

Braised Seitan, Caramelized Onions, and Kraut with Malt Vinegar Aioli

Custom Chopped Salads

Design the perfect salad for your lunch or dinner.

Field Greens Salad

$6.95

Iceberg Salad

$6.95

Romaine Salad

$6.95

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Arugula Salad

$6.95

Field Greens Wrap

$6.95

Iceberg Wrap

$6.50

Romaine Wrap

$6.50

Spinach Wrap

$6.50

Arugula Wrap

$6.50

Specialty Chopped Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crisp Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Crispy Croutons, Tomatoes, with Creamy Caesar Dressing

Steakhouse Salad

$12.95

Certified Angus Steak, Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Crispy Onion, and Crumbled Blue Cheese

Spicy Thai Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame, Crispy Asian Noodles, Cilantro, and Carrots

Chef Salad

$9.95

Romaine and Iceberg, Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Rare Roast Beef, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chopped Egg, and Roasted Red Pepper

Southwest Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Tomato, Vermont Pepper Jack Cheese, and Crispy Onion with House Chipotle Ranch

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Romaine and Iceberg, Chopped Egg, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Crumbled Blue Cheese with Choice of Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Classic Greek Dressing

Waldorf Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Crumbled Blue Cheese, with Traditional Waldorf Dressing.

Crazy Caprese Salad

$8.95

Baby Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Veggie Salad

$8.95

Grilled Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, Summer Squash, Carrots, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onions, Corn

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Almonds, Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Carrots, Tomato, Goat Cheese

Chicken Kabob Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, Tomato, Feta Cheese with Greek Dressing

Quinoa Bowls

Quinoa

$8.95

Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli Stem, and Radicchio Freshly Sautéed with Quinoa and Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Korean Quinoa Bowl

$7.95

Qunoa, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Zucchini, Scallions, Fried Egg and House Korean Sauce

Jamaican Jerk Quinoa Bowl

$7.95

Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Fried Plantain, Cabbage, Toasted Coconut, Cilantro, Scallion and Jerk Sauce

Wok Fried Quinoa Bowl

$7.95

Quinoa, Carrots, Edamame, Water Chestnuts, Beansprouts, Scallions, Wok Sauce

Aztec Bowl

$7.95

Corn, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin Seeds house made Aztec Sauce

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$2.00

Fresh Daily Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate and Daily Specials

Canoli

$3.50

Brownie

$2.75

Cookie Bag

$3.75

Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cut Every Day

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

$5.95

Smoothie

$6.95

Soups

Call for Daily Soup Selection

Small

$5.25

Large

$5.95

Bottled Drinks

Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Nantucket Nectars

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Honest Ade

$2.50

Purity

$3.00

Hint

$3.50

Packages

V.I.P

$17.95

Executive

$13.95

Signature

$11.95

Premium Salad Upgrade

$1.95

V.I.P No Chips

$16.95

Sandwich Salad

$15.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bailey & Sage is a delicious and innovative lunchtime experience located in downtown Boston. Owned and operated by two Boston natives, Bailey & Sage offers high-quality, healthy foods in a warm, friendly setting. Artisan sandwiches and salads are made to order daily, with only the freshest and highest end all-natural meats, cheeses, and produce. Try the on-site baked cookies as an added treat, or come by for an all-natural frozen yogurt, with your favorite toppings mixed in. Catering to an on-the-go customer not willing to sacrifice quality or taste for convenience, Bailey & Sage fills a void in the Boston lunch market – gourmet selections that will delight the easy-to-please as well as experienced foodie, served with speed and courtesy.

Website

Location

5 Cambridge Center, Cambridge, MA 02142

Directions

