Bailey's Bar and Grille
No reviews yet
18 Main St
Townsend, MA 01469
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Maryland Style Crab Cakes
Twin crab cakes served with chipotle mayo and lemon
Seasonal Dip
Chef's selection, ask your server for today's offering
Bone-in Wings
Garlic parm, buffalo, BBQ, or buff-a-que, celery, and carrot sticks
Boneless Tenders
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, celery, and carrot sticks
General Tso's Fried Cauliflower
Thai chili sauce, ginger aioli
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla, chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, and sour cream salsa
Potato Skins
Deep-fried potato halves, melted Cheddar cheese, scallions, crumbled bacon, and sour cream
Bailey's Popular Brownie Tower
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge brownie, hot fudge, whip cream, caramel, and chocolate drizzle, topped off with a cherry
Scali Shrimp Scampi Primavera
Shrimp, white wine, garlic herb butter, spinach, tomatoes, lemon, and served over Parmesan garlic crostini
Pretzel Sticks
Honey mustard dipping sauce
Bailey's Takeout Nachos
Same great nachos in a large pan
Bell-Ringer Spicy Chili
Cheddar cheese, scallions, and corn tortilla chips
Features
Soups, Salads
French Onion Soup
Seasoned crouton, Swiss cheese, and scallions
Cup of Day
Bowl of Day
Cup Chowder
Bowl Chowder
Wicked Good Cobb
Fresh chopped romaine, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, egg, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, and cranberries (all diced)
Jillian's Caprese
Beefsteak tomatoes, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, onions, basil, and balsamic reduction glaze
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, grilled chicken, and Tuscan balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Romaine, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, scallions, onions, sour cream, salsa, and served in a deep-fried tortilla bowl
Bailey's Garden salad
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onions, and garlic croutons
Bailey's Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing
Side Garden
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onions, and garlic croutons
Side Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing
Sandwiches
Authentic New York-Style Grilled Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye, and thousand island dressing
Grilled Turkey Maxwell
Sliced turkey, cole slaw, Swiss cheese, marble rye, and thousand island dressing
Philly Steak Bomb
Sautéed shaved steak, American cheese, peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a toasted baguette
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce on brioche bun
Chef Paul's Meatloaf & Cheese
Grilled meatloaf, American cheese, white toast, and gravy
Bailey's Burgers
George Bailey
Our popular give back burger. Cheddar, smoked applewood bacon. Charity never tasted so good!
Burger Bomb
Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese
Salmon Burger
6 oz. grilled fresh salmon filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dijon mayo
Loaded Chili
Bailey's house made chili, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions
Veggie
Carrots, green beans, sweet peas, and corn
Mushroom Lover's
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and mayo
Whiskey BBQ Shortrib
Slow-braised short rib, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and fried pickles
The Dingo Burger
Inspired by the Doyle family. Burger with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Kansas City
Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and cole slaw
Ranchero
Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, jalapeño peppers, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and garnished with an onion ring
Double Your Pleasure
More of what you love in bailey's famous burgers
Sides
Pasta
Pesto Tortellini
Cheese tortellini in a rich pesto cream sauce, served with garlic bread
Eggplant Parmesan
Homemade eggplant, tomato sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, and choice of linguine or rigatoni
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce with garlic, and choice of linguine or rigatoni
Shrimp Scampi
White wine, lemon, sautéed shrimp, garlic herb butter, tomatoes, spinach, Parmesan, and choice of linguine or rigatoni
Chef Paul's Meatloaf Parmesan
Linguine or rigatoni
Lasagna
Four cheese stacked lasagna with house marinara, served with house or caesar salad
Bailey's Butcher Block
Seafood
Lobster Mac N' Cheese
Aged white Cheddar cheese sauce, chunks of lobster meat, fresh cavatappi, herb infused panko, and garlic toast
Haddock Shrimp Pesto
Shrimp, creamy pesto sauce, and choose 2 sides
Broiled Scallops
Choose 2 sides
Salmon
6 oz. Grilled or blackened, and choose 2 sides
Baked Haddock
8 oz. Lightly crumbed and baked, and choose 2 sides
Lobster Roll
Chunks of sweet lobster meat, tossed with mayo and celery. Served on a toast ed brioche bun and house made chips
Comfort Food
New England Cranberry Short Rib
Braised short rib, red wine demi-glaze sauce, cranberries, garlic mashed potatoes, and chef's selected veggie of the day
Chicken Finger Dinner
6 pieces. With coleslaw and French fries, choice of honey mustard, barbecue or sweet and sour dipping sauce
Elaine's Pulled Pork
Slow braised pork, BBQ sauce, and choose 2 sides
Chef Paul's Meatloaf Dinner
Served with garlic mashed and chef's selected veggie of the day
Mac-N-Cheese
Roasted Vegetable Ravioli
Lilly's fresh roasted vegetable ravioli, sautéed in spinach, and sun-dried tomato pesto (vegan)
Kids menu
Desserts
LTOs
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Cheesesteak eggrolls served with Korean BBQ dipping sauce
Pork Porterhouse
14oz bone-in loin &tenderloin chop, apple chutney, choose 2 sides
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted chicken & vegetables, chicken gravy, flaky pastry top, served with side salad
Caramel Apple Blossom
Caramel pastry pie crust, apple pie filling, vanilla ice cream
Catering
Appetizers
Half Boneless chicken tender
Full Boneless chicken tender
Half Potato skins
Full Potato skin
Half Domestic Cheese & cracker platter
Full Domestic Cheese & cracker platter
Half Fruit Platter
Full Fruit Platter
Half Veggie Platter
Full Veggie Platter
Salad
Sandwiches
From the Sea
Beef, Chicken & Pork
Half Steak Tips
Full Steak Tips
Half Grilled Chicken Breast
Full Grilled Chicken Breast
Half Elaines Pulled Pork
Half Elaines Pulled Pork With Buns
Full Elaines Pulled Pork
Full Elaines Pulled Pork With Buns
Half Cranberry Short Rib
Full Cranberry Short Rib
Italian Dishes
Half Meatballs
Full Meatballs
Half Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Full Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Half Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Gluten Free
Full Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Gluten Free
Half Mac & Cheese
Full Mac & Cheese
Half Chicken Parmesan
Full Chicken Parmesan
Half Lasagna
Full Lasagna
Sides
Desserts
Large Party Lunch
Large Party Dinner
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
18 Main St, Townsend, MA 01469