Popular Items

GF Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

New England Cranberry Short Rib

$24.00

Braised short rib, red wine demi-glaze sauce, cranberries, garlic mashed potatoes, and chef's selected veggie of the day

Potato Skins

$14.00

Deep-fried potato halves, melted Cheddar cheese, scallions, crumbled bacon, and sour cream

Food

Appetizers

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

Twin crab cakes served with chipotle mayo and lemon

Seasonal Dip

$13.00

Chef's selection, ask your server for today's offering

Bone-in Wings

$16.00

Garlic parm, buffalo, BBQ, or buff-a-que, celery, and carrot sticks

Boneless Tenders

$15.00

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, celery, and carrot sticks

General Tso's Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

Thai chili sauce, ginger aioli

Quesadillas

$16.00

Flour tortilla, chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, and sour cream salsa

Bailey's Popular Brownie Tower

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge brownie, hot fudge, whip cream, caramel, and chocolate drizzle, topped off with a cherry

Scali Shrimp Scampi Primavera

$16.00

Shrimp, white wine, garlic herb butter, spinach, tomatoes, lemon, and served over Parmesan garlic crostini

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Honey mustard dipping sauce

Bailey's Takeout Nachos

$19.00

Same great nachos in a large pan

Bell-Ringer Spicy Chili

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, scallions, and corn tortilla chips

Features

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$15.00

Beef & Chicken Au Poirve Combo

$26.00

Swordfish with Sweet Chili Glaze

$24.00

Tuscan Chicken

$23.00

Soups, Salads

French Onion Soup

$10.50

Seasoned crouton, Swiss cheese, and scallions

Cup of Day

$6.00

Bowl of Day

$8.00

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Bowl Chowder

$10.00

Wicked Good Cobb

$19.00

Fresh chopped romaine, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, egg, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, and cranberries (all diced)

Jillian's Caprese

$14.50

Beefsteak tomatoes, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, onions, basil, and balsamic reduction glaze

Mediterranean Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, grilled chicken, and Tuscan balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$13.50

Romaine, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, scallions, onions, sour cream, salsa, and served in a deep-fried tortilla bowl

Bailey's Garden salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onions, and garlic croutons

Bailey's Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing

Side Garden

$6.00

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onions, and garlic croutons

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Authentic New York-Style Grilled Reuben

$16.00

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye, and thousand island dressing

Grilled Turkey Maxwell

$16.00

Sliced turkey, cole slaw, Swiss cheese, marble rye, and thousand island dressing

Philly Steak Bomb

$15.50

Sautéed shaved steak, American cheese, peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a toasted baguette

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce on brioche bun

Chef Paul's Meatloaf & Cheese

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled meatloaf, American cheese, white toast, and gravy

Bailey's Burgers

George Bailey

$15.00

Our popular give back burger. Cheddar, smoked applewood bacon. Charity never tasted so good!

Burger Bomb

$17.00

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese

Salmon Burger

$18.00

6 oz. grilled fresh salmon filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dijon mayo

Loaded Chili

$17.00

Bailey's house made chili, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions

Veggie

$17.00

Carrots, green beans, sweet peas, and corn

Mushroom Lover's

$17.00

Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and mayo

Whiskey BBQ Shortrib

$19.00

Slow-braised short rib, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and fried pickles

The Dingo Burger

$16.00

Inspired by the Doyle family. Burger with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Kansas City

$19.00

Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and cole slaw

Ranchero

$19.00

Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, jalapeño peppers, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and garnished with an onion ring

Double Your Pleasure

$6.00

More of what you love in bailey's famous burgers

Sides

Garlic Bread

$2.50

2 pieces

Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Baked

$8.00

Garlic Mashed

$6.00

Loaded Mashed

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Coleslaw

$4.50

VOD

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Rice Pilaf

$5.50

Cup of Chowder

$7.50

Cup of Chicken Soup

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

House Chips

$4.50

Pasta

Pesto Tortellini

$18.50

Cheese tortellini in a rich pesto cream sauce, served with garlic bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.50

Homemade eggplant, tomato sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, and choice of linguine or rigatoni

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00+

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Grilled chicken and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce with garlic, and choice of linguine or rigatoni

Shrimp Scampi

$24.50

White wine, lemon, sautéed shrimp, garlic herb butter, tomatoes, spinach, Parmesan, and choice of linguine or rigatoni

Chef Paul's Meatloaf Parmesan

$17.50Out of stock

Linguine or rigatoni

Lasagna

$16.50

Four cheese stacked lasagna with house marinara, served with house or caesar salad

Bailey's Butcher Block

Ribeye 12oz Grilled

$33.00

Steaktips 10Oz Marinated

$25.00

New York Sirloin 12oz

$33.00

Parmesan Herb Chicken

$21.00

Roasted chicken breast crusted with Parmesan and herbs

10oz Bailey's Famous Prime Rib

$30.00

16oz Bailey's Famous Prime Rib

$38.00

24oz Bailey's Famous Prime Rib

$45.00

Seafood

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$28.00

Aged white Cheddar cheese sauce, chunks of lobster meat, fresh cavatappi, herb infused panko, and garlic toast

Haddock Shrimp Pesto

$28.00

Shrimp, creamy pesto sauce, and choose 2 sides

Broiled Scallops

$27.00

Choose 2 sides

Salmon

$24.00

6 oz. Grilled or blackened, and choose 2 sides

Baked Haddock

$22.00

8 oz. Lightly crumbed and baked, and choose 2 sides

Lobster Roll

$27.00

Chunks of sweet lobster meat, tossed with mayo and celery. Served on a toast ed brioche bun and house made chips

Comfort Food

New England Cranberry Short Rib

$24.00

Braised short rib, red wine demi-glaze sauce, cranberries, garlic mashed potatoes, and chef's selected veggie of the day

Chicken Finger Dinner

$17.00

6 pieces. With coleslaw and French fries, choice of honey mustard, barbecue or sweet and sour dipping sauce

Elaine's Pulled Pork

$17.50

Slow braised pork, BBQ sauce, and choose 2 sides

Chef Paul's Meatloaf Dinner

$17.50Out of stock

Served with garlic mashed and chef's selected veggie of the day

Mac-N-Cheese

$13.50

Roasted Vegetable Ravioli

$21.00

Lilly's fresh roasted vegetable ravioli, sautéed in spinach, and sun-dried tomato pesto (vegan)

Kids menu

Children's Menu

$10.00

All children's meals include entrée, one side, juice or soda, and a vanilla ice cream sundae with chocolate syrup, whip cream, and sprinkles

Kids Drinks

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$8.00

GF Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Puff

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cinnamon Bun Sundae

$12.00

Mini Fudge Brownie Tower

$8.00

FULL Fudge Brownie Tower

$12.00

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$5.00

LTOs

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak eggrolls served with Korean BBQ dipping sauce

Pork Porterhouse

$28.00Out of stock

14oz bone-in loin &tenderloin chop, apple chutney, choose 2 sides

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00Out of stock

Roasted chicken & vegetables, chicken gravy, flaky pastry top, served with side salad

Caramel Apple Blossom

$12.00Out of stock

Caramel pastry pie crust, apple pie filling, vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry lemonade NA

$6.00

Strawberry lemonade NA

$6.00

Catering

Appetizers

Half Boneless chicken tender

$60.00

Full Boneless chicken tender

$120.00

Half Potato skins

$45.00

Full Potato skin

$90.00

Half Domestic Cheese & cracker platter

$55.00

Full Domestic Cheese & cracker platter

$90.00

Half Fruit Platter

$70.00

Full Fruit Platter

$110.00

Half Veggie Platter

$55.00

Full Veggie Platter

$90.00

Salad

Half House

$50.00

Full House

$90.00

Half Caesar

$50.00

Full Caesar

$90.00

Half Pasta Salad

$50.00

Full Pasta Salad

$95.00

Half Mediterranean

$55.00

Full Mediterranean

$110.00

Sandwiches

Half Deli Style Wraps

$60.00

Full Deli style Wraps

$120.00

Half Finger Sandwiches

$60.00

Full Finger Sandwiches

$120.00

Half Signature Sandwiches

$75.00

Full Signature Sandwiches

$150.00

Lobster Sliders

From the Sea

Half Baked Haddock

$110.00

Full Baked Haddock

$220.00

Half Twisted Lobster Mac & Cheese

$160.00

Full Twisted Lobster Mac & Cheese

$320.00

Beef, Chicken & Pork

Half Steak Tips

$148.00

Full Steak Tips

$300.00

Half Grilled Chicken Breast

$90.00

Full Grilled Chicken Breast

$180.00

Half Elaines Pulled Pork

$75.00

Half Elaines Pulled Pork With Buns

$85.00

Full Elaines Pulled Pork

$150.00

Full Elaines Pulled Pork With Buns

$160.00

Half Cranberry Short Rib

$130.00

Full Cranberry Short Rib

$260.00

Italian Dishes

Half Meatballs

$60.00

Full Meatballs

$120.00

Half Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$90.00

Full Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$180.00

Half Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Gluten Free

$115.00

Full Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Gluten Free

$205.00

Half Mac & Cheese

$60.00

Full Mac & Cheese

$110.00

Half Chicken Parmesan

$90.00

Full Chicken Parmesan

$180.00

Half Lasagna

$60.00

Full Lasagna

$110.00

Sides

Half House Made chips

$25.00

Full House Made Chips

$50.00

Half Vegetable Medley

$30.00

Full Vegetable Medley

$60.00

Half Potatoes

$30.00

Full Potatoes

$60.00

Half Pasta

$30.00

Full Pasta

$60.00

Garlic Bread (per slice)

$0.75

Half Gluten Free Pasta

$55.00

Full Gluten Free Pasta

$85.00

Desserts

Half Chocolate Chip Cookies and Brownies

$60.00

Full Chocolate Chip Cookies and Brownies

$120.00

Large Party Lunch

George Bailey

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$17.00

Chef Salad

$17.00

Chef Salad Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Turkey Maxwell

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$17.00

Large Party Dinner

Fresh Bread And Oil

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Boneless Prime Rib

$30.00

Baked Haddock

$30.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$30.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$30.00

Veggie Primavera

$30.00

Chefs House Made Dessert

Lions Club

LC BURGER

$20.00

LC Chicken Parm

$20.00

LC Seafood

$20.00

LC Beef Option

$20.00