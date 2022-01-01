Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bailey's Chocolate Bar

1915 Park Ave

1915 Park Ave

St Louis, MO 63104

Order Again

Boards

Lafayette

$30.00

Hickory

$24.00

Park Ave

$28.00

Snacks

Burrata

$14.00

Potted Crab

$16.00

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

Pickled Shrimp

$12.00

Brie Dans le Porc

$16.00

Bread

Crepes & Salad

Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Ham & Cheese

$16.00

BLT

$15.00

Strawberry Salad

$8.00+

Apple Salad

$6.00+

Entree

Steak

$28.00

Rigatoni

$25.00

Wine BTG

Juve Camps

$14.00

Von Winning Brut

$16.00

Louis Picamelot Blanc de Blanc

$13.00

Lunaria Pet Nat

$14.00

Fritz Muller Perlwein

$12.00

Adami Bosco

$13.00

Chiarli Lambrusco

$10.00

Malvira Rose Extra Brut

$14.00

Reginato Rose

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bellini

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Cocktails

Black currant

$12.00

Cucumber

$11.00

Pear

$11.00Out of stock

Pineapple

$12.00

Seelbach

$12.00

Beer

Aspall Blush

$9.00

Haykin Jonathan

$16.00

Haykin Ark. Black

$16.00

Haykin Ashmeads Kernel

$16.00

ANXO Cidre Blanc

$7.00

ANXO Time & Place

$7.00

Maison Cidre Bouche

$20.00

Main & Mill DIPA

$8.00

4Hands Chocolate Stout

$7.00

2nd Shift Deer Crider Lager

$7.00

Sudwerks Tigers Blood

$7.00

Ofallon ShowMe Amber Ale

$7.00

4H City Wide

$7.00

Athletic NA Hazy IPA

$5.00

Athletic NA Upside down golden wheat

$5.00

Civil Life American Brown

$5.00

Delirium Tremens

$12.00

Drie Fonteinen OUDE GEUZE

$20.00

Evil Twin Even More Jesus

$12.00

Heavy Riff Velvet Underbrown

$7.00

Leitz NA Rose

$8.00

Lindemans Framboise

$10.00

Praga Czech Pilsner

$6.00

St. Bernardus ABT 12

$12.00

Stillwater Sake Saison

$8.00

Two Pitchers Disco Queen Rose Radler

$6.00

UCBC Urban Underdog

$7.00

UCBC Zwickel

$7.00

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz NA

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Biliecart-Salmon Brut Rose

$160.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose - 375ml

$80.00

Bollinger Champagne Special Cuvée Brut

$99.00

Charles Heidsieck

$75.00Out of stock

Chartogne-taillet Cuvee Sainte Anne

$99.00

Domaine d’Orfeuilles Vouvray

$48.00

Drappier Carte d’Or Brut

$90.00

GOSSET BLANC

$140.00

GOSSET ROSE

$140.00

Jacquart Brut Mosaique

$72.00

JEAUNAUX-ROBIN ROSE

$95.00

LARMANDIER-BERNIER - ROSE

$150.00

LARMANDIER-BERNIER BLANC

$100.00

LE MESNIL PRESTIGE

$110.00

Louis Picamolot Cremant Brut

$48.00

Maison Bereche Champagne Rive Gauche

$119.00

MaisonBereche Champagne Rose Campania Remensis

$125.00

Marc Hebrart Cuvée Reserve Brut

$99.00

MARGUET BENOIT ZERO

$90.00

Phillipponnat Royale reserve brut

$105.00

Pierre Gimonnet Special Club Chouilly Grand Cuvée Brut

$220.00

Pierre Moncuit Grand Cru blanc de blanc

$99.00Out of stock

PIERRE SPARR ROSE

$50.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"

$80.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot Rose 2008

$166.00

Vilmart Grand Cellier Brut

$158.00

Adami Bosco di Giaca

$52.00

Blengio La Morosa

$34.00Out of stock

Chiarli Vecchia Modena Lambrusco .375

$20.00

Cocchi Brachetto

$38.00

Lunaria Pet Nat

$56.00

Malvira Rose Extra Brut

$56.00

MARCHESI FELICE

$50.00

Keusha Brut Origins

$56.00

Von Winning Sekt Extra Brut

$64.00

Fritz Muller Perlwein

$48.00

Ridgeview Bloomsbury

$72.00

Ridgeview Cavendish

$72.00

Juve Camps Reserva de la Familia

$56.00

Recaredo Brut Nature Gran Reserva

$54.00Out of stock

Raventos Blanc de Blanc L Hereu

$40.00

Argyle Brut

$46.00

Flaunt Brut

$78.00

IRON HORSE CUVEE

$85.00

Roederer Estate Brut

$55.00

SCHRAMSBERG BLANC DE NOIRS

$80.00

Schramsberg Cremant Demi sec

$75.00

SCHRAMSBERG ROSE

$80.00

Sea Smoke blanc de noirs sea spray 2014

$125.00

Treveri sparkling Gewurztraminer

$38.00Out of stock

Treveri Sparkling Riesling

$38.00

Graham Beck Sparkling Brut

$32.00Out of stock

Mollydooker Girl on the Go

$44.00

Astro Bunny Pet Nat

$60.00

Mollydooker Miss Molly

$48.00

Reginato Rose Malbec

$48.00

Spirits

Jack Daniel’s

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Rough Ryder Bull Moose

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Encrypted

$7.00

Brokers

$8.00

Roku Dry

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Diamond Dark

$7.00

Diamond White

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Maracame Silver

$10.00

Glenfidich 12

$11.00

Lagavulin 8

$15.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Nosh

Cheese & Fruit

$24.00

Hummus

$11.00

Baked Brie

$16.00

Caprese

$12.00

Flatbread

$14.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Plated Dessert

Baileys Brownie

$12.00

Chocolate Inebriation

$12.00

Hazelnut Torte

$12.00

Blondie

$12.00

Lovers Plate

$25.00

Banoffee Cake

$12.00

Razzmatazz

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri Pavlova

$12.00

Chess Tart

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$12.00

Banana Split

$15.00

Brownie Royale

$15.00

Triple Chocolate Sundae

$15.00

Scoop

$6.00+

BCB To Go

Macrons

$13.00

BCB cookies

$8.00

Inebriation Cake Truffles

$6.00

Specialty Truffles

$13.00Out of stock

Pint Ice Cream

Wine

Bubbly Flight

$17.00

Fritz Muller

$12.00+

Cocchi Brachetto

$11.00+

Felice Moscato

$10.00+

Manicardi Lambrusco

$12.00+Out of stock

Reginato Malbec

$12.00+

Louis Picalemot

$12.00+

Poets Leap Riesling

$12.00+

Clare J.C. Nebbiolo

$14.00+

Dragons Blood Syrah

$10.00+

Zolo Malbec

$10.00+

Beer

4Hands City Wide

$7.00

UCBC Urban Underdog

$7.00

Praga Czech Pilsner

$7.00

Civil Life American Brown

$6.00

Lindemans Framboise

$15.00

2nd Shift Sunny Cat IPA

$7.00

ANXO District Dry

$7.00

Boulder Irish Blessing

$8.00

Spirits

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Diamond Dark Rum

$7.00

Diamond White Rum

$7.00

El dorado 12yr Rum

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Brokers

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$9.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Auchentoshan 12

$14.00

GLENLIVET 12

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Disarono

$9.00

Ramazotti

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Mocktails

Sparkling Honey Lemonade

$7.00

Ginger Mint

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Virgin Straw Lemonade

$7.00

Virgin Cafe Con Leche

$7.00

Virgin Salted Caramel

$7.00

Virgin Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Virgin Misu

$7.00

Coffee

Coffee Drip

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

$5.00

Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our team of pastry chefs, bakers and mixologists work to push the envelope with inventive new martinis and decadent, beautiful desserts. Relax and enjoy your experience, knowing all of our fare is made from scratch with the highest quality chocolate and baking ingredients. Known for our chic and romantic atmosphere, Chocolate Bar is truly a one-of-a-kind spot that’s perfect for any celebration or social gathering. We invite you to come and indulge with us.

Location

1915 Park Ave, St Louis, MO 63104

Directions

Gallery
Bailey's Chocolate Bar image
Bailey's Chocolate Bar image
Bailey's Chocolate Bar image

