Bailey's Pub--Charleston

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2700 N US-17 Unit 120

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie
Potato Board
Reuben

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

cirnkle fries/choice of sauce - ranch/blue cheese/honey mustard/BBQ

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

crispy potatoes/bacon/stout beer cheese/pickeled jalapenos and red onions/scallions

Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Board

$15.00

Ranch Waffle Fries | Crinkle fries | Crispy Red Potatoes | Cottage Fries Ranch | Maple Mustard | Stout Beer Cheese | Guinness Gravy

Pretzel

$10.00

soft pretzel/stout beer cheese/mustard

Wings 12

$16.00

Wet/-buffalo/teriyaki Dry/-Lemon pepper/Cajun/Ranch

Wings 6

$8.00

Pub Specialties

Bangers and Mash

$16.00

irish sausage/mashed potatoes/caramelized sweet onions/guiness gravy

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00

House Brined and Braised Corned Beef | Cabbage | Red Potatoes | Carrots

Fish & Chips

$16.00

beer batered fresh cod/cottage fries/tarter sauce

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

house ground beef/mashed potatoes/peas/carrots/cheddar cheese

Teriyaki Honey Salmon

$19.00

Soup and Salad

Potato and Leek Soup

$8.00

Potato Puree | Roasted Leeks Bacon | Cheddar and Jack Cheese | Scallions

Large Iceberg Caesar

$12.00

cripsy iceberg/cesar dressing/soda bread crutons/shaved parmesan

Large House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens/grape tomatoes/cucumbers/carrots/choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00Out of stock

cripsy iceberg/cesar dressing/soda bread crutons/shaved parmesan

Side House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Carrots | White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pub Burger

$15.00

Irish Cheddar | Bacon | Bailey's Sauce | Potato Bun

Reuben

$14.00

House Corned Beef | Sauerkraut Russian Dressing | Rye Bread

Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Sauerkraut | Stout Beer Cheese | Fried Onions | Mustard Seeds

Tomato Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Sides

Side | Cabbage

$5.00

Side | Celery

$3.00

Side | Cottage Fries

$5.00

Side | Crinkle Fries

$5.00

Side | Gravy and Cottage Fries

$8.00

Side | Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side | Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side | Waffle Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Guinness Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Scoop Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Scoop Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Wee Ones

Wee Hot Dog

$7.00

Wee Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Wee Cheeseburger

$7.00

Wee Hamburger

$7.00

Wee Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Game Day Snacks

Game Day Sampler Platter

$22.00

Burger Sliders

$13.00

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$14.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Seasoned Crinkle Fries

$6.00

Brunch Menu

Irish Breakfast

$14.00

French Toast

$12.00

Burrito

$12.00

Bailey's Breakfast Bowl SPECIAL

$12.00

Extras

Beer cheese

$1.50

Guinness Gravy

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Cheesecake

$7.00

Guiness Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

McCann's started as a family-owned pub and it will continue to be, under the new management of the Bailey family! The McCanns believe in creating community: a place where you feel at home, an environment that turns walk-ins into regulars, and regulars into family. Join us for good food, a pint or two, and some lively music. The McCanns and the Baileys have a rich history, from cheering on the toothless Detroit Lions to planting roots down in the South. In early March, we will be reopening as Bailey's Pub in partnership with the McCanns. While we have a fresh look and new menu, the tradition of community and family will remain the same. We will be sharing more details over the next couple of weeks, and cannot wait to welcome you back!

Website

Location

2700 N US-17 Unit 120, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Directions

