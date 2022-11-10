Main picView gallery

Bailey's Range-Shaw 4175 Shaw Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4175 Shaw Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63110

Classic
Large Fry
Small Shake

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

squash, asiago, vinaigrette

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Loaded Fries

$12.00

cheddar, bacon jam, bacon, green onion, sour cream

Onion Rings

$8.00
Warm Pretzel

$8.00

served with house beer cheese

Wings

$15.00
Cheese Curds

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Potato Sour Cream Chive Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Maui

$14.00

Beef Patty, Grilled Pineapple, Caramelized Onions, Korean BBQ, Brown Sugar Bacon, Pepperjack, Butter Lettuce on a house bun

Classic

$9.00

1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger

American

$15.00

grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo

Ballpark Pretzel

$15.00

grass-fed beef, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, dijon, beer battered onion ring, pretzel bun

BBB

$15.00

brown sugar bacon, bbq, bourbon mayo, onion straws

Black & Blue

$16.00

blackened bison, blue cheese, horsey mayo, grilled tomato, butter lettuce

Butter Up

$13.00

Grass-fed beef patty, hotel butter, butter lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic aioli, pretzel bun

PB&J

$12.00

grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam, goat cheese, arugula

Shroom & Swiss

$12.00

Veggie patty, swiss, grilled mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, horsey mayo

Steakhouse

$16.00

Bison patty, caramelized onion, grilled mushroom, boursin, steak sauce, spring greens

Szechuan

$14.00

Pressed chicken patties, hoisin glaze, pickled red onion, honey mayo, lettuce

The Real Thing

$14.00

Grass-fed beef patty, coca cola glaze, bacon jam, goat cheese, lettuce, red onion

Luau

$12.00

grilled pineapple, pickled red onion, slaw, Korean bbq, house pickles

Wake Up

$15.00

Grass-fed beef patty, espresso rub, berry & black pepper jam, bacon jam, boursin

Peter Porker

$14.00

2 Pork Patties, Fried Jalapenos, Boursin, Green Chili Mayo, Chipotle Catsup, Cilantro, House Bun

Sandwiches

Avocado Melt

$12.00

pepper jack, caramelized onion, tomatillo salsa, green chili mayo, grilled sourdough.

Bless it

$13.00

fried tenders, pickles, onions, hot honey, house hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, beer bun.

RooChicky

$13.00

blackened chicken breast, Swiss, rooster mayo, lettuce, tomato, beer bun

Sides

Small Fry

$3.00

Large Fry

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Onion Rings

$8.00
Loaded Fries

$12.00

cheddar, bacon jam, bacon, green onion, sour cream

Warm Pretzel

$8.00

served with house beer cheese

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

squash, asiago, vinaigrette

Side Italian

$5.00

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, tenders, tomato, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, scallion, buttermilk ranch

Italian Salad

$12.00

Spring greens, olive, cucumber, pepperoncini, focaccia croutons, rosemary vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Butter lettuce, strawberry, goat cheese, pistachio, red onion, honey dressing

Half Chicken Salad

$7.00

Half Italian Salad

$6.00

Half Strawberry Salad

$7.00

Hot Dogs

Sour Dog

$7.00

kraut, dijon, pickle spear

BLT

$8.00

slaw, chopped bacon, tomato jam

Cali Dog

$8.00

avocado, diced tomato, arugula pesto, tajin spice

Kids' Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids' Smash Burger

$8.00

Desserts

Small Shake

$5.00
Large Shake

$7.00

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoops

$5.00

Pint

$6.00

Floats

$6.00

Waffle Cone

$6.00Out of stock
Chocolate Brownie

$9.00
Sweet Pretzels

$8.00
Let Them Eat Cake

$9.00

birthday cake ice cream in a house made waffle bowl, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, and a cherry

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Barqs

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Boozy Lemonades

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Encrypted Vodka, cherry puree, lime juice, lemonade

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$9.00

Cucumber liquor, mint syrup, mint, lemonade

Daiquiri

$9.00

Rum, lime, Strawberry, Lemonade

Ginger Peach Lemonade

$9.00

vodka, peach nectar, ginger beer, lemonade

Raspberry Limeade

$9.00
Sea Breeze

$9.00

grapefruit vodka, cranberry, lemonade, salt

Sundowner

$9.00

tequila, triple sec, lemon, tamarind, habanero syrup

Mocktail

$3.75

Spiked Teas

Lemon vodka, simple syrup, fresh iced tea
Blackberry Basil

$9.00

Encrypted Vodka, strawberry syrup, fresh basil, lemonade

Bourbon Peach

$9.00

Bourbon, peach schnapps, lime juice, lemonade, sweet tea

Mint Chip Julep

$9.00

Bourbon, mint, creme de cacao

Spicd Rum

$9.00

Dark rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, orange.

Pitchers

$30.00

Mocktail

$3.75

Wine Coolers

Backyard Bellini

$9.00+

White wine, peach, sprite, elderflower, white grape

Pink Lemonade

$9.00+

Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, habañero syrup, lemonade

Sangria

$9.00+

Spritzer

$9.00+

white wine, aperol, sprite, citrus

Harvest Punch

$10.00

Boozy Shakes

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Dark rum, caramel, banana, vanilla & salted caramel ice cream shake

Horchata

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish whiskey, Irish cream, espresso ice cream shake

Kentucky Coffee

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Sweet Bacon

$10.00

Cherry Blossom

$10.00Out of stock

Beer

American Brown

$6.00+

Art of Neurosis

$7.00+Out of stock

Beet Weiss - 12oz

$7.00

Blueberry Blonde Ale

$6.00+

Chocolate Milk Stout

$6.00+

City Wide Pills

$4.00+

Dream Lover

$7.00Out of stock

Flor Blanca

$5.00+

Foeder Fest

$7.00+

Fantasy Land

$6.00+

Homestead Hard Cider

$6.00+

Hoppy Pilsner

$6.00+

Irish Red

$4.50+

Lake Break

$5.00+

Lil Fritz

$6.00+

Old St. Lou

$6.00+

Pumpkin Smasher

$7.00

Porter

$7.00+

Rye Pale Ale

$6.00+

Saison de Lis

$5.00+

Southside Blonde

$6.00+

Sweet Lou

$7.00

Wine

Pinot Gris

$9.00+

Cabernet Savignon

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Rosé

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4175 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110

