Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Baileys' Range

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

920 Olive Street

St. Louis, MO 63101

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Fry
Classic
Ballpark Pretzel

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

squash, asiago, vinaigrette

Fried Cheese Curds
$9.00

$9.00
Fried Pickles
$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

bacon jam, cheddar, bacon, green onion, sour cream

Onions Rings
$8.00

Onions Rings

$8.00
Warm Pretzel

Warm Pretzel

$8.00

served with house beer cheese

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Burgers

Peter Porker

Peter Porker

$14.00

2 pork patties, fried jalapeño, boursin, green chili mayo, chipotle catsup, cilantro, house bun

Maui

Maui

$14.00

Beef patty, grilled pineapple, caramelized onions, Korean bbq, brown sugar bacon, pepperjack, butter lettuce, house bun

American

American

$14.00

grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo

Ballpark Pretzel

Ballpark Pretzel

$14.00

grass-fed beef, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, dijon, beer battered onion ring, pretzel bun

BBB

BBB

$15.00

Brown sugar bacon, bbq, bourbon mayo, onion straws

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$16.00

blackened bison, blue cheese, horsey mayo, grilled tomato, butter lettuce

Butter Up

Butter Up

$13.00

Grass-fed beef patty, hotel butter, butter lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic aioli, pretzel bun

Classic

Classic

$9.00

1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger

Luau

Luau

$12.00

pork burger, grilled pineapple, pickled red onion, slaw, Korean bbq, house pickles

PB&J

PB&J

$12.00

grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam, goat cheese, arugula

Shroom & Swiss

Shroom & Swiss

$12.00

Veggie patty, swiss, grilled mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, horsey mayo

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$16.00

Bison patty, caramelized onion, grilled mushroom, boursin, steak sauce, spring greens

Szechuan

Szechuan

$14.00

Pressed chicken patties, hoisin glaze, pickled red onion, honey mayo, lettuce

The Real Thing

The Real Thing

$13.00

Grass-fed beef patty, coca cola glaze, bacon jam, goat cheese, lettuce, red onion

Wake Up

Wake Up

$15.00

Grass-fed beef patty, espresso rub, berry & black pepper jam, bacon jam, boursin

Sandwiches

Bless It

Bless It

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders, house hot sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, hot honey

Avocado Melt

Avocado Melt

$12.00

Pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomatillo salsa, green chile mayo, griddled sourdough

RooChicky

RooChicky

$13.00

blackened Buttonwood chicken breast, Swiss, rooster mayo, lettuce, tomato

Hot Dogs

Sour Dog

Sour Dog

$7.00

kraut, dijon, pickle spear

BLT Dog

BLT Dog

$8.00

slaw, chopped bacon, tomato jam

Cali Dog

Cali Dog

$8.00

avocado, diced tomato, arugula pesto, tajin

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, tenders, tomato, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, scallion, buttermilk ranch

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Butter lettuce, strawberry, goat cheese, pistachio, red onion, honey dressing

Italian

Italian

$6.00+

Spring greens, olive, cucumber, pepperoncini, focaccia croutons, rosemary vinaigrette

Sides

Small Fry

$3.00
Large Fry

Large Fry

$5.00

Onion rings

$8.00

Side salad

$5.00Out of stock
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

bacon jam, cheddar, bacon, green onion, sour cream

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

squash, asiago, vinaigrette

Fried Cheese Curds
$9.00

$9.00
Fried Pickles
$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Desserts

Small Shake

$5.00
Large Shake

Large Shake

$7.00

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoops

$5.00

Pint

$6.00

Floats

$6.00

Waffle Cone

$6.00
Chocolate Brownie
$9.00

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00
Sweet Pretzels
$9.00

Sweet Pretzels

$9.00
Let Them Eat Cake

Let Them Eat Cake

$9.00Out of stock

birthday cake ice cream in a house made waffle bowl, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, and a cherry

Boozy Lemonades

Ginger Peach Lemonade
$9.00

$9.00

Sundowner

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Encrypted Vodka, raspberry liquor, lime juice, lemonade

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$9.00

Cucumber liquor, mint syrup, mint, lemonade

Daiquiri

$9.00

Spiked Teas & Wine Coolers

Lemon vodka, simple syrup, fresh iced tea

Blackberry Basil

$9.00

Bourbon, basil syrup, fresh basil, lemonade, iced tea

Bourbon Peach

$9.00

Bourbon, peach schnapps, lime juice, lemonade, sweet tea

Mint Julep Tea
$9.00

$9.00

Spiced Rum Tea
$9.00

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Pink Lemonade Cooler
$9.00

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Spritzer

$9.00

Pitchers

$30.00

Boozy Shakes

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Dark rum, caramel, banana, vanilla & salted caramel ice cream shake

Dreamsicle

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Sweet Bacon

$10.00

Kentucky Coffee

$10.00

Irish whiskey, Irish cream, espresso ice cream shake

Horchata

$10.00
Pumpkin Pirate

Pumpkin Pirate

$10.00Out of stock

a boozy shake of pumpkin ice cream, dark rum and a splash of orange liqueur, topped with whipped cream and caramel

Beer

2S Art of Neurosis

$4.50+

4H City Wide

$6.00+

4H Ultra Violet

$7.00

4H Pineapple Mango

$6.00+

6Mi Irish Red

$6.00+

BM Pumpkin Smasher

$6.00+

BM Strawberry Blonde

$6.00+

BR Cornerstone

$7.00

CI Old Arena

$6.00+

BV Tropical Slam

$6.00+

CI The Beauty

$4.00+

CL Angel & Sword

$5.00+

CL Brown

$6.00+

ES Broken Skull

$4.00+

Heavy Riff Love Gun

$6.00+

HR Coffee Vanilla Brown

$5.00+

LB Snapper

$6.00+

OF 5 Day Ipa

$4.00+

MW Brownie

$6.00+

Adolphus

$6.00+

OB Citrus Wheat

$6.00+

PER Saison

$6.00+Out of stock

PER Southside Blonde

$6.00+

RW Passing Clouds

$6.00+

SCH Oktoberfest

$6.00+Out of stock

Sch Pale Ale

$6.00+

SW Raspberry Sour

$6.00+

UC Grapefruit

$6.00+

UC Schnickelfritz

$6.00+

UCBC Zwickle

$6.00+

High Noon

High Noon

Hawaiian Punch

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Bottle Soda

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barqs

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Well Being Wheat

$6.00

4H Hands Liquid Rain

$6.00

Ice Water

$2.00

Wine

White Blend

$9.00+

Rose

$9.00+

Cabernet

$9.00+

Red Blend

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Opened Fall 2011, Baileys’ Range is located in Downtown St. Louis. Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, we proudly serve specialty burgers made with 100% grass-fed local beef and bake all our beer buns in house. Our kitchen crew makes our own house made ice cream from scratch, crafted with no artificial ingredients. We offer seasonal flavors, and even a vegan ice cream. Our beverage menu boasts 30 craft beers on tap, plus boozy ice cream shakes, house lemonades and more. Baileys' Range is perfect for large groups, date night, birthday parties, and families.

Website

Location

920 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Directions

