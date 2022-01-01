Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baileys Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1013 Zamora Street Southeast

Palm Bay, FL 32909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hibachi Grill

Chicken

$16.50

Steak

$18.50

Shrimp

$17.00

Any Two entrée

$22.00

Any Three Entree

$25.00

Salmon

$21.00

Add Salmon to entree

$8.00

Lo-mein Chicken

$15.00

Lo-mein Shrimp

$16.00

Lo-mein Beef

$18.00

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (2)

$12.00

Served with spicy mayo dipping sauce

Crab bag (6)

$8.99

With cream cheese and crab meat And sweet-and-sour dipping sauce

Fries

$3.00

Fries with Cheese

$5.00

Donuts (6)

$4.00

JUMBO WINGS w/SIDE (6)

$12.00

JUMBO WINGS with Fried Rice

$15.00

Jumbo wings ONLY (6)

$10.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda

$2.00

Kidz Meals

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Pepperoni mozzarella cheese rolled

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mini corn dog

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chase the Flavor

Location

1013 Zamora Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL 32909

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Palm Bay West FL (Bayside)
orange star4.0 • 717
3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE Palm Bay, FL 32909
View restaurantnext
Soprano's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
160 Malabar Rd SW, Suite 104 Palm Bay, FL 32907
View restaurantnext
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne - 225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172
orange starNo Reviews
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172 Melbourne, FL 32904
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Palm Bay
orange starNo Reviews
4260 Minton Rd Palm Bay, FL 32904
View restaurantnext
Michelli's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
145 Palm Bay Rd NE West Melbourne, FL 32904
View restaurantnext
Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE
orange starNo Reviews
4720 Dixie Highway NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Bay

Beef 'O' Brady's - Palm Bay West FL (Bayside)
orange star4.0 • 717
3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE Palm Bay, FL 32909
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Bay
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston