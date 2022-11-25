Main picView gallery

Bain BBQ Catering

993 S Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Bulk Sandwich Kits

Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit

$98.00+

Brisket Sandwich Kit

$176.00+

Bulk Meats

Brisket/lb

$34.00

Pulled Pork/lb

$14.00

Regular Sausage

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$6.00

Spare Ribs/lb

$18.00

Turkey/lb

$21.00

Bulk Sides

Jalapeno Lime Slaw

$17.00+

5 Cheese Mac

$24.00+

Brisket Pinto Beans

$17.00+

Baked Potato Salad

$24.00+

Desserts

Cookie Tray

$56.95+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We hope to bring you and your guests an amazing catering experience! Thank you for the opportunity to do as much!

993 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

