Bai Tong Thai Redmond
14804 NE 24th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Plate
An abundant platter of fried fishcakes, fried wontons and miniature fried spring rolls. Served with a sampling of tasty sauces.
Chicken Wrap (Gai Hor Bai Toey)
Wrapped in a pandan leaf and fried in hot oil, these delectable, bite-sized chicken pieces are a traditional Thai favorite. Served with a special homemade sweet sauce for dipping.
Crab Wontons
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with plum sauce for dipping.
Fresh Rolls
2 rolls with the freshest of ingredients, wrapped in soft rice skin, and cut into four pieces. Stuffed with prawns, barbecued pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and rice vermicelli, and served with our famous peanut sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
Fried Spring Rolls
Fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, green beans, onions, carrots and vermicelli. This dish comes with 4 rolls (S) or 8 rolls (L) and is served with plum sauce. This item contains wheat and soy bean.
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried, served with a plum flavored sweet chili dipping sauce and sprinkled with peanuts.
Fried Wontons
Stuffed with flavorful ground pork, these crispy fried wontons are served with sweet plum sauce.
Grilled Beef
Tender slices of grilled New York strip steak, served with our homemade sauce made with crushed dried chilies, ground toasted rice and soy sauce.
Grilled Pork
Marinated pork loin grilled to perfection, sliced and served with our homemade sauce, made with crushed dried chilies, ground toasted rice, and soy sauce.
Meang Kum
A traditional Thai appetizer, this dish is eaten by filling a lettuce leaf and folding it over a mix of ingredients including shallots, peanuts, toasted coconut shreds, sliced lime, chilies and ginger. Top each filled leaf with our homemade sweet Meang Kum sauce.
Satay
Skewered chicken strips are curried, layered with coconut milk and grilled. Served with sides of peanut sauce and a cucumber and onion mix.
Spare Ribs
Crispy fried pork spare ribs flavored with garlic and white pepper, served with a spicy Sriracha chili sauce.
Thai Fish Cake (Tod Mun Pla)
Homemade, fried fishcakes, served with a cucumber plum sauce, topped with crushed peanuts on the side.
Thai Pork Jerky (Moo Dade Deaw)
This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine.
Salads
Bai Tong Yum Salad
This Thai spicy salad boasts a playful mix of flavor. The natural sweetness of seafood or char-grilled meat with a tossed salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce, and a chili-lime dressing.
Corn Salad
Sweet corn, shredded carrots, green beans, tomatoes, fresh chilies, coconut, and peanuts tossed in our flavorful lime juice dressing.
Glass Noodles Salad (Yum Woon Sen)
This popular Thai noodle salad includes glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), ground pork, shrimp, red onion, green onion, cilantro, straw mushrooms, chili, and lime.
Larb
Distinctively Thai, this dish blends red onions, green onions, cilantro, chili, lime juice, and crushed toasted rice, with your choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef. Traditionally, this blend is wrapped in fresh lettuce or cabbage leaves, which are served on the side.
Papaya Salad (Som Tam)
This well known Thai salad features shredded papaya prawns, tomatoes, fresh chilies, lime juices, dried shrimp, and crushed peanuts. Served with cabbage leaves and recommended with sticky rice.
Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
Thai Salad
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg, all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
Trout Salad
Boneless trout deep-fried and topped with a zesty mixture of shredded green apple, fresh ginger, green onions, red onions, and toasted with cilantro, roasted peanut and a chili-lime dressing.
Water Fall Beef (Nuea Nam Tok)
This dish features strips of grilled steak, chili, lime juice, green onions, cilantro, red onions, combined with aromatic crushed toasted rice flavor.
Squid Salad
Artfully prepared calamari tossed with red onion, green onion, cilantro, and a zesty chili-lime dressing.
Pla Goong
This distinctively Thai dish features grilled prawns in a mixture of lemongrass, lime, green leaf, cilantro, green onions, red onions, fish sauce, sugar, ginger, and chili paste.
Soup
Glass Noodle Soup
A pleasing combination of light broth, transparent glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
Tamarind Soup
This light, tangy, and spicy soup cooked with a modest amount of heat, shrimp and Thai veggie omelet. It’s an elemental and satisfying dish.
Tofu Soup
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
Tom Kah Large
Simmered with coconut milk for a milder and slightly creamy variation on Tom Yum, this soup includes chicken, straw mushrooms, lemongrass, green onions, cilantro, and galangal.
Tom Kah Small
Simmered with coconut milk for a milder and slightly creamy variation on Tom Yum, this soup includes chicken, straw mushrooms, lemongrass, green onions, cilantro, and galangal.
Tom Yum Large
Our spicy sour soup is served simmering with straw mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, green onions, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Small
Our spicy sour soup is served simmering with straw mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, green onions, and cilantro.
Creamy Tom Yum Soup (Tom Yum Moo Sub Num Khon)
This dish is very similar to traditional Tom Yum, but with coconut milk and ground pork for a richer flavor
Wonton Soup
Tasty shrimp and pork wontons are featured in a light broth topped with chopped scallions.
Curries*
Green Curry
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. **Rice is not included**
Hor Mok
Rarely found in Thai restaurants here because of the preparation required. This exquisitely rich dish features steamed blended salmon and red curry in a banana leaf.**Rice is not included**
Jungle Curry (Kang Pa)
This zesty broth is seasoned with kang pa paste (hot zesty orange curry), basil leaves, and galangal root, then stewed with bamboo shoots, and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. **Rice is not included**
Mas-Sa-Mun Curry
Well known in the south of Thailand, this intensely flavorful curry is stewed with coconut milk, onions, potatoes and peanuts. **Rice is not included**
Pa Nang Curry
Named after Penang Island in Malaysia, this comparably dry curry is pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma, and includes coconut mil, basil and bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Pineapple Prawn Curry
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. **Rice is not included**
Red Curry
This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Roast Duck Curry
This curry dish features a sliced, roasted half duck balanced in the traditional red curry with grape tomatoes, basil, bell peppers, and lychee fruit. **Rice is not included**
Salmon Curry
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
Yellow Curry
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.**Rice is not included**
SP - Spookalicious Pumpkin Curry
Fish Specialities
Crispy Trout Curry
Lightly panko breaded boneless trout deep-fried to a crispy golden perfection and topped with Panang curry, sweet basil and bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Deep Fried Trout With Sweet Chili Sauce (Pla Tod Rard Prik)
Thai for "fried fish with chili sauce" this deep-fried whole trout is sauteed with a sweet and tangy sauce made with tamarind, chilis, basil, bell peppers, and garlic.
Deep Fried White Fish
Deep-fried for a delicious combination of crispy skin and succulent meat, this whole trout is served with a special Bai Tong sauce on the side made with garlic, fish sauce and fresh Thai chilies.
Garlic Fish Fry
This deep-fried whole trout comes hot to your table with Bai Tong's signature garlic slurry made from blended garlic cloves and white pepper.
Sweet & Sour Fish
A deep-fried whole trout topped with our sweet and sour sauce and medley of pineapple, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers.
Entrees
Angry Ocean (Pad Talay)
Salmon, prawns, scallions, imitation crab meat, green mussels and calamari are stir-fried with crisp onions, bell peppers, chili paste and basil leaves. **Rice is not included**
Cashew Nut
Stir-fried with chili paste and sugar, this dish of chicken and cashew nuts includes red and green bell peppers, onions, carrots, and celery. **Rice is not included**
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Eight Angels
A delectable, stir-fried mix of glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), prawns, squid, pork, egg, baby corn, celery, white onions, carrots, broccoli, Napa cabbage, straw mushrooms, and bamboo shoots. **Rice is not included**
Golden Egg Calamari
This dish will make you come back for more! The squid is tossed in salted duck egg yolk and pan fried, creating a melt in your mouth coating. **Rice not included**
Kana Moo Krob
Following a traditional Thai recipe, pieces of pork belly are fried extra crispy, then tossed in a hot wok with Chinese broccoli and oyster sauce. **Rice is not included**
Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of celery, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage, straw mushrooms, and bamboo shoots, tossed in our hot seasoned wok. **Rice is not included**
Pad Ka Prau
This dish features your choice of ground chicken, pork or beef stir-fried with basil and bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Pad Khing (Ginger Lover)
Ginger slices sizzled in oil to enhance their natural fragrance, sauteed with chicken, pork or tofu, straw mushrooms and a light soy sauce. **Rice is not included**
Pad Prik
Stir-fried onions, bell peppers, basil, and garlic, with chili paste and oyster sauce. **Rice is not included**
Pattaya Grill
New York strip steak grilled to order, sliced and topped with a Phad-Ka Prau-style sauce of basil, bell peppers, and garlic. Served with a side of steamed broccoli and carrot.**Rice is not included**
Savory Garlic Delight
This garlic based concoction is made from blended garlic cloves and Thai white pepper, stir-fried with your choice of chicken, pork, or tofu. **Rice is not included**
Spicy Eggplants
This dish combines Chinese eggplant with basil, garlic, black bean sauce, and green and red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Spicy Green Bean ( Pad Prik Khing)
A generous portion of green beans are stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce, and garlic. **Rice is not included**
Stir Fried Seafood with Curry Powder
Prawns, scallops, calamari, and mussels stir fried with yellow curry, egg, celery, bell peppers, and white and green onion. **Rice is not included**
Sweet & Sour
With naturally sweet and sour flavors from pineapple, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, this dish includes a tangy sauce stir-fried with your choice of meat. **Rice is not included**
Swimming Rama
The peanut sauce in our Swimming Rama is famous for its unique blend of flavors. Enjoy a generous serving of this special treat atop sauteed chicken pieces and a bed of spinach. **Rice is not included**
Thai Omelet (Kai Jiew)
A simple and popular Thai dish, this pan-fried omelet includes Thai-styled scrambled eggs, flavored with seasoned ground pork, onions, fish sauce, and cilantro. **Rice is not included**
Rice Dishes
Chili Fried Rice
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Crab Fried Rice
This fried rice dish includes stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, and succulent crab meat.
Fried Rice
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
Pineapple Fried Rice
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
Salted Egg Fried Rice
This Thai fried rice is loaded with salted egg and vegetables, all stir fried together in our savory sauce. Chicken, pork, or tofu.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
Noodles
Ba Mee Hang
The quintessential Thai sweet noodle, these blanched egg noodles are flavored with fried garlic, fish sauce, and a touch of sugar. Fish balls, BBQ pork slices, and fragrantly ground pork made this meal complete.
Bai Tong Special Noodles
Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with chicken and egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Beef Noodle Soup
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
Glass Noodle Pad Thai (Woon Sen Pad Thai)
A traditional twist on Pad Thai, this version emphasizes the tangy tamarind flavor and is made with glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles).
Khao Soi
A Burmese-influenced dish popular in Northern Thailand, this dish combines crispy egg noodles, shallots, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onion and chicken in thin yellow curry. Subject to availability.
Pad Khi Mao
Inspired by Thai countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are made with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes and onions.
Pad Sei-Iew
This dish features wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and soy sauce tossed in a hot, well seasoned wok.
Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
Rard Nah
Prepared in hot, well seasoned wok, these wide rice noodles are first stir-fried with garlic and light soy sauce, and then topped with a thickened flavorful gravy with broccoli.
Thai Sukiyaki
A popular dish in Bangkok mom and pop restaurants, these stir-fried glass noodles mix with celery, spinach, Napa cabbage, green onion, and your choice of meat. Served dry with Thai-style sukiyaki sauce on the side.
Thai Boat Noodle
This bowl of thin rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
Side Orders
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Cucumber Salad
Fried Egg
Curry Sauce
Peanut Sauce
Small Peanut Sauce
Plum Sauce
Meang Kum Sauce
(S) Steamed Vegetables
(M) Steamed Vegetable
(L) Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Thin Noodles
Steamed Wide Noodles
Steamed Glass Noodles
Ground Peanut
Chili Powder
Chilli Fish Sauce
Hot Sauce
jalapeno/vinegar
Soy Sauce
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
SERVING AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD SINCE 1989. Come in and enjoy!
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond, WA 98052