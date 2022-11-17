Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1,211 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe expands from one of the most popular Thai restaurants in WA which founded by the former Thai Airways flight attendant near the Sea-Tac airport in 1989. With the best Thai experience we have been offering for years, Bai Tong Thai Restaurant is the standard for authentic Thai food in the Seattle area.
Location
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
No Reviews
1305 East Jefferson Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seattle
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurant