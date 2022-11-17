Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1,211 Reviews

$$

1121 E. Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Sei-lew
Crispy Garlic Chicken

Small Plates

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Deep-fried marinated chicken wings, served with a sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$10.95

Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$12.50

Prawns, BBQ pork, fresh vegetables and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin, served with peanut sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$10.50

Deep-fried tofu, served with plum sauce sprinkled with ground peanuts.

Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$13.95

Tender slices of grilled New York strip steak served with homemade chili dipping sauce.

Northeastern Thai Sausage

Northeastern Thai Sausage

$12.50

A sour tasting pork sausage made from ground pork, rice, garlic, cilantro and white pepper.

Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$11.95

Deep-fried marinated pork spare ribs, served with a spicy Sriracha sauce.

Tod Mun Pla

Tod Mun Pla

$13.95

Deep-fried homemade fish cakes served with a side of cucumber-plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts. Spicy

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$6.50

Fried spring rolls stuffed with glass noodle and vegetables. Served with sweet plum sauce.

Fresh Rolls Tofu

$12.50

Fresh Rolls Regular

$12.50

Fresh Rolls Prawns

$12.50

Fresh Rolls BBQ Pork

$12.50

Dinner Street Food

Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, onions and grilled salmon with garlic butter sauce.
Basil Crispy Pork Belly over Rice

Basil Crispy Pork Belly over Rice

$16.95

Crispy pork belly stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, chili, green bean in Pad-Ka-Prau sauce, served over rice with a fried egg.

BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly over Rice

BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly over Rice

$16.95

BBQ pork, crispy pork belly and medium- boiled egg served over rice and topped with sweet and salty red sauce.

BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly with Egg Noodle

BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly with Egg Noodle

$16.95

BBQ pork and crispy pork belly with egg noodles, bok choy, crispy garlic oil, and ground peanuts, and served dry with soup on the side.

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle

$16.95

Rice vermicelli, meatballs, water spinach and bean sprouts in special herb soup.

Crispy Mussels Pancake

Crispy Mussels Pancake

$17.95

Pan-fried mussels pancake with eggs, bean sprouts and green onion, served with homemade chili sauce.

Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli over Rice

Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli over Rice

$15.95

Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, served over rice.

Deep-Fried Pork Belly over Rice

Deep-Fried Pork Belly over Rice

$15.95

Deep fried marinated pork belly, served over rice with fried egg and Thai-style spicy vinegar sauce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.95

Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.

Grilled Pork & Sticky Rice

Grilled Pork & Sticky Rice

$16.95

Thai grilled marinated pork on a skewer, served with sticky rice and Northeastern Thai style dipping sauce.

Kao Mun Gai

Kao Mun Gai

Steamed chicken served over ginger jasmine rice with a side of chicken broth and homemade fermented soy bean sauce.

Pad Khi Mao

Pad Khi Mao

$16.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with eggs, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes and onions.

Pad Sei-lew

Pad Sei-lew

$15.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu and topped with ground peanuts.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.95

Green papaya, tomatoes, green beans and dried shrimps in spicy fresh lime dressing and topped with ground peanuts.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

$21.95Out of stock

Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, onions and grilled salmon with garlic butter sauce.

Thai Omelet over Rice

Thai Omelet over Rice

$13.95

Thai-style scrambled eggs with your choice of ground meat and onions, served over rice.

Tom Yum Noodle

Tom Yum Noodle

$17.95

Egg noodles, ground pork, steamed fish cakes, fish balls, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in tom yum soup, served with a boiled egg and fried wontons.

Yen Ta Fo Noodle

Yen Ta Fo Noodle

$17.95

Wide rice noodle in pink soup, with fish balls, fish cakes, fried tofu, squid, tremella mushrooms, and water spinach.

Bai Tong’s All Time Favorites

Baitong Salad

Baitong Salad

$16.95

Tender slices of grilled New York steak tossed in cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce and a chili-lime dressing.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$15.95

Stir-fried chicken with chili paste, cashew nuts, red and green bell peppers, onions, carrots and celery. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$23.95

Dungeness crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, eggs, and onions

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$18.95

Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Gai Hor Bai Toey

Gai Hor Bai Toey

$15.95

Chicken wrapped in a pandan leaf and fried in hot oil. Served with homemade sweet dipping sauce.

Garlic Delight

Garlic Delight

$15.95

Garlic based sauce stir fried with choice of meat. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.95

Green chili paste, basil, Kar lime leaves, bamboo shoots and bell peppers in coconut milk. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Larb

Larb

$15.95

Red onions, green onions, cilantro, chili, lime juice, and ground toasted rice powder with ground chicken or pork.

Mas-Sa-Mun Curry

Mas-Sa-Mun Curry

$16.95

A flavorful brown curry stewed with coconut milk, onions, potatoes and peanuts.

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$14.95

Celery, broccoli, baby corn, carrots, Napa cabbage, straw mushrooms and bamboo shoots tossed with oyster sauce in our hot, seasoned wok. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Pa-Nang Curry

Pa-Nang Curry

$16.95

Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry with basil, Kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Pad Ka Prau

Pad Ka Prau

$15.95

Your choice of ground chicken, ground pork or fried tofu, stir-fried with basil and bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.95

Red chili paste, basil, Kaffir lime leaves, bamboo shoots and bell peppers simmered in coconut milk.

Swimming Rama

Swimming Rama

$14.95

Sautéed chicken pieces, served on a bed of spinach and topped with our famous peanut sauce. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Tom Kah Soup

Tom Kah Soup

$10.95

An individual size of coconut milk soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass and galangal root.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$10.95

An individual size of spicy-sour soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass and galangal root.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.95

Yellow curry paste, potatoes and onions simmered in coconut milk. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$18.95

Glass noodles tossed with ground pork, prawns, tremella mushrooms, red onions, green onions, celery, cilantro and peanuts in chili-lime dressing

Pickled Mustard Greens and Eggs

$14.95Out of stock

Pickled Mustard Greens and Pork Spare Ribs Soup

$13.95Out of stock
Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$15.95Out of stock

Red chili paste, basil, Kaffir lime leaves, bamboo shoots and bell peppers simmered in coconut milk.

Goong Ob Woonsen

$17.95Out of stock

HOT POT Tom Yum

$21.95

HOT POT Tom Yum with Prawns

$30.95

HOT POT Tom KAH

$21.95

HOT POT Tom KAH with prawns

$30.95Out of stock

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$8.00
Bua Loy

Bua Loy

$8.00
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Taro

$9.95

Sansanee BuaLoy

$12.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Dessert

$9.95

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.95

Sticky Rice

$4.50

Ginger Rice

$3.95

Fried Egg

$3.50

Fried Wontons

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Pork Cracklins

$3.95

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50+

Steamed Wide Noodles

$3.50

Steamed Small Noodles

$3.50

Crispy pork belly

$7.00

Ground peanut

$1.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Employee To Go Container

$1.00

Bag Fee Ecology Department

$0.08

Side order Curry sauce

$5.00

Monthly Special

Khao Soi

$15.95Out of stock

SP-Golden Crispy Carrot Som Tum

$15.00Out of stock

SP-Supreme Tofu

$15.95Out of stock

SP-Mama Hotpot

$27.00

SP - Spookalicious Pumpkin Curry

$14.50Out of stock

Beverage

Cupid Pink Milk

$4.95Out of stock

Coconut Thai Tea

$5.95+

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95Out of stock

Fanta Strawberry

$3.95

Fresh Young Coconut

$9.00

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Root beer

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95Out of stock

Sprite

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95+

Unsweetened Tea

$3.95

Virgin Mojito

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe expands from one of the most popular Thai restaurants in WA which founded by the former Thai Airways flight attendant near the Sea-Tac airport in 1989. With the best Thai experience we have been offering for years, Bai Tong Thai Restaurant is the standard for authentic Thai food in the Seattle area.

Location

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

