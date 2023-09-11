Appetizers

Crab Wonton

$8.95+

Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.

Spring Rolls

$9.95

Miniature fried spring roll stuffed with glass noodles and vegetables. Served with plum sauce. (V)

Fresh Rolls

$8.95+

Fresh crisp vegetables, rice vermicelli, barbeque pork, and prawns.Served with our famous peanut sauce

Chicken Satay

$12.00+

Skewered grilled chicken marinated and lathered with curry and coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber mixed with onion. (GF)

Fried Tofu

$6.95+

Deep-fried tofu, served with a plum-flavored sweet chili dipping sauce and sprinkled with peanuts. (GF) (V)

Thai Beef Jerkey

$12.00+

This dish includes succulent pork thinly sliced and marinated in a sugar and salt brine.

Soup

Tom Yum

$12.95+

The individual size of spicy-sour soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, and galangal root. (GF)

Creamy Tom Yum Soup

$13.95+

The dish is very similar to Traditional Tom Yum, but with coconut milk and ground pork for a richer flavor. (GF)

Coconut Soup (Tom Kah)

$12.95+

The individual size of coconut milk soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, and galangal root.

Tofu Soup

$12.95+

A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.

Salad

Thai Salad

$11.00+

This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.

Golden Crispy Fried Egg Salad

$15.95

Crispy fried eggs with bright fresh veggies tossed in our secret chilli lime dressing

Larb

$18.95

Distinctively Thai, this dish blends red onions, green onions, cilantro, chili, lime juice and crushed toasted rice with your choice of ground chicken, pork or beef

Entrée

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$20.95

Juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken tossed in our signature sweet garlic sauce and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Stir fried Thai Basil (Pad Ka Prau)

$18.50

Your choice of ground meat stir-fried with basil and bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Savory Garlic Delight

$18.95

This garlic-based concoction is made from blended garlic cloves and Thai white pepper, stir-fried with your choice of meat. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Spicy Eggplants

$17.95

This dish combines Chinese eggplant with basil, garlic, black bean sauce, and bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Stir Fried Seafood with Curry Powder

$23.95

Prawns, scallops, calamari, and mussels stir fried with yellow curry, egg, celery, bell peppers, and white and green onion. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Thai Omelet (Kai Jiew)

$15.95

A simple and popular Thai dish, this pan-fried omelet includes Thai-styled scrambled eggs, flavored with seasoned ground pork, onions, fish sauce and cilantro. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Cashew Nut Chicken

$18.50

Stir-fried chicken with chili pastes, cashew nuts, red and green bell peppers, onions, carrots, and celery. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$17.95

A healthy combination of celery baby corn, broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage, straw mushrooms and bamboo shoots tossed in our hot, seasoned wok. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Pad Sei-lew

$17.95

This dish features wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and soy sauce tossed in a hot, well-seasoned wok.

Pad Khi Mao

$18.95

Inspired by Thai countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are made with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, and onions.

Bai Tong Special Noodles

$17.95

Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with chicken and egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.

Empire Noodle (Rard Nah)

$18.95

Prepared in a hot, well-seasoned wok, these wide rice noodles are first stir-fried with garlic and light soy sauce and then topped with a thickened, flavorful gravy with broccoli.

Rice Dish

Fried Rice

$17.95

Excellent as a single meal or shared family style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables stir-fried in a hot wok. (GF)

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

A popular Thai variation on fried rice, Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor, stir-fried with pineapple, egg, cashew nuts, raisins, and onions. (GF)

Chilli Fried Rice

$18.95

Thai chilies, basil, and bell peppers sautéed in hot oil and served with jasmine rice and your choice of protein, prepared using a traditional Thai recipe

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$18.95

Jasmine rice infused with Indian yellow curry flavor in this delectable fried rice dish, complemented with pineapple, onions, and cashew nuts.

Bai Tong Special Fried Rice

$18.95

Special fried rice with Thai pork jerky, the most customer favorite at Bai Tong Thai Restaurant

Curry

Pa Nang Curry

$12.95+

Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry slow cooked with basil, Kaffir lime leaves, and bell peppers. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Yellow Curry

$12.95+

Yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions simmered in coconut milk. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Red Curry

$12.95+

This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Thai Green Curry

$12.95+

Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes Kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers and your choice of meat. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Pineapple Prawn curry

$12.95+

This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **

Single Special

Pad Thai with Rice

$13.50
Crispy Garlic Chicken with Rice

$14.95
Pad Kra Prau with Rice and Fried Egg

$13.95
Cashew Nut Chicken with Rice

$13.95

Vegetable Deluxe with rice

$13.50
Choice of Curry with Rice

$13.95
Choice of Soup with Rice

$10.95

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.95
Brown Rice

$3.95
Sticky Rice

$4.95
Fried Egg

$3.50
Peanut Sauce

$5.95

Curry Sauce

$7.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Steamed Wide Noodles

$4.00

Steamed flat noodles

$4.00

Ground Peanuts

$1.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Drinks

Classic Thai Iced Tea

$6.95
Coconut Thai Iced Tea

$7.95
Lychee Thai Iced Tea

$7.95
Mango Thai Iced Tea

$7.95
Lemon Thai Iced Tea

$7.95
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Water Bottle

$2.00

VEGETARIAN MENU

VG Veggie Rolls

$8.95+

Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.

VG Spring Rolls

$9.95

Miniature fried spring roll stuffed with glass noodles and vegetables. Served with plum sauce. (V)

VG Tofu Soup

$12.95+

A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.

VG Coconut Soup

$12.95+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

VG Thai Salad

$11.00+

This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.

VG Fried Rice

$17.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Jasmine rice infused with curry flavor stir-fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

VG Chilli Fried Rice

$18.95

Thai chilies, basil, and bell peppers sautéed in hot oil and served with jasmine rice and your choice of protein, prepared using a traditional Thai recipe

VG Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$18.95

Jasmine rice infused with Indian yellow curry flavor in this delectable fried rice dish, complemented with pineapple, onions, and cashew nuts.

VG Pad Thai

$17.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

VG Pad Sei-Iew

$17.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

VG Pad Khi Mao

$18.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

VG Bai Tong Special Noodles

$17.95

Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.

VG Yellow Curry

$18.50

Yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions simmered in coconut milk. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *

VG Green Curry

$18.50

Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes Kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers and your choice of meat. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *

VG Red Curry

$18.95

This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *

VG Panang Curry

$18.95

Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry slow cooked with basil, Kaffir lime leaves, and bell peppers. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$17.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *

VG Cashew Nut Tofu

$18.50

Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *

VG Spicy Eggplant

$17.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *