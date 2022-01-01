Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach

1,434 Reviews

$$

109 Garfield Pkwy

Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken BURRITO BOWL
Grilled Chicken BURRITO
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Burritos, Bowls, and Salads

Grilled Chicken BURRITO

$14.95

14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Chicken BURRITO BOWL

$14.95

Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Chicken SALAD

$14.95

A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Steak BURRITO

$15.95

14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Steak BURRITO BOWL

$15.95

Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Steak SALAD

$15.95

A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Pork Carnitas BURRITO

$15.95

14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Pork Carnitas BURRITO BOWL

$15.95

Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Pork Carnitas SALAD

$15.95

A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Shrimp BURRITO

$16.95

14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Shrimp BURRITO BOWL

$16.95

Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Grilled Shrimp SALAD

$16.95

A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Veggie (Free Guac) BURRITO

$14.95

14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Veggie (Free Guac) BURRITO BOWL

$14.95

Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

Veggie (Free Guac) SALAD

$14.95

A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.

3 Tacos

Pick soft flour or soft corn tortillas and stuff with whatever you like!

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Grilled Steak Tacos

$15.95

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$15.95

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Grilled Tuna (medium rare) Tacos

$17.95Out of stock

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Crispy Cod Fish Tacos

$17.95

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Veggie (Free Guac) Tacos

$14.95

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.

Quesadillas

A huge 14" tortilla with your choice of proteins and toppings.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$14.95

14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.95

14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.

Nachos

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños.

Nachos

$12.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños.

Chicken Nachos

$18.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled chicken breast.

Steak Nachos

$19.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled steak.

Carnitas Nachos

$19.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with roasted & pulled pork carnitas.

Shrimp Nachos

$20.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled shrimp.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Half Pound Angus Burger w/ chips

$12.95

1/2 pound certified angus fresh burger charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.

6 oz. Beyond Burger (Vegan) w/ chips

$14.95

6 ounce Beyond burger charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips. Vegan.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ chips

$12.95

1/2 pound fresh chicken breast charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.

Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ chips

$12.95Out of stock

Battered Chicken Breast fried to perfection and topped with your choice of items.

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich w/ chips

$12.95

Fresh slow roasted pulled pork piled on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.

Kids Menu

All kids meals are served with Oreo cookies.

Kid Beachy Burrito

$8.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with white rice, jack & cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken or steak.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese and grilled chicken.

Kid Steak Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese and grilled steak.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Three large chicken fingers served w/ your choice of sauce.

Kid Kraft Mac n Cheese

$7.95

8 ounce portion or Kraft Mac n Cheese.

Sides

Side Chips

$4.00

Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips.

Chip & Guac

Chip & Guac

$9.95

Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made guac.

Chips & Queso

$7.95

Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made queso dip.

Chips & Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa

$6.95

Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made fire roasted salsa.

Chips & Pico de Gallo (mild)

$6.95

Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made Pico de Gallo..

Large Guac

$8.45

8 ounces of fresh house made guac.

Small Guac

$2.75

3 ounce portion of house made guac.

Large Fire Roasted Salsa

$5.95

8 ounce portion of house made fresh fire roasted salsa.

Large Pico de Gallo

$5.95

8 ounce portion of house made fresh Pico de Gallo.

Large Sour Cream

$4.95

8 ounce portion or Daisy sour cream.

Small Sour Cream

$1.75

3 ounce portion of Daisy sour cream.

Small Pico de Gallo (mild)

$1.00

3 ounce portion of house made fresh Pico de Gallo.

Small Fire Roasted Salsa

$1.00

3 ounce portion of house made fresh fire roasted salsa.

Large Queso

$6.95

8 ounce portion of house made queso dip.

Small Queso

$2.00

3 ounce portion of house made queso dip.

Side White Rice

$2.95

8 ounce portion of white rice. Vegan.

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

8 ounce portion of brown rice. Vegan.

Side Black Beans

$2.95

Potato Chips(single serve kettle)

$2.95

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

Fountain Drinks

22 oz. Soft Drink

$3.50

Soda 20 oz. Bottles

Bottled Water

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea w/ Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Mug Rootbeer

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Mnt. Dew Baja Gold Pineapple

$4.00

Mnt. Dew Baja Mango Gem

$4.00

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ 16oz

$9.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Domestic & Mexican Can Beer

Bud 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Corona 12oz

$6.00

Corona Familiar 24oz

$9.00Out of stock

Corona Light 12oz

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial 12oz

$6.00

Natural Light 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico 12oz

$6.00

Craft & Imported Can Beer

10 Barrel Cumber Crush Sour 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Bell's Light Hearted Ale 12oz

$7.00

Bell's Oberon Ale 12oz

$7.00

Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA 16oz

$8.95Out of stock

Big Oyster Tripping Hazy IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Blue Earl Shinning Star Hefeweizen 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Point Shore Thing 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

DownEast Unfiltered Cider 12oz

$7.00

Evo Pinehop'le IPA 12oz

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Golden Road Wof Pup Session IPA12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug IPA 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Goose Island Summer Time Kolsch 12oz

$7.00

Harpoon Camp Wannamango 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Harpoon UFO Georgia Peach 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Harpoon UFO White

$7.00Out of stock

Iron Hill Dankonia IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Ironhill Philly Phavorite IPA 16o

$8.00Out of stock

Narragansett Del's Shandy 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

New Belgium Fat Tire 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Revelation Conan the Juiceman 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Shock Top Belgian White 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Artois 11.2oz

$7.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Wicked Weed Coastal Love IPA 12oz

$7.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA 12oz

$7.00

Yards Star Jockey Hazy IPA 12oz

$7.00

Seltzers, Sours & Can Cocktails

10 Barrel Cucumber Sour 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Black Cheery12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light Lemonade Strawberry Selzer 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Cantina Ranch Water

$7.00

Devils Backbone Grapefruit Smash 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Devils Backbone Orange Smash 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Hoop Spiked Tea 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Hornitos Tequila Lime Seltzer

$6.00

Hornitos Tequila Mango Seltzer

$6.00

Mich Ultra Organic Cucumber Lime Seltzer 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Nutrl Vodka & Watermelon 12oz.

$7.00

Nutrul Vodka & Pineapple 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry 12oz

$5.00

White Claw Mango 12oz

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon 12oz

$5.00

Draft Beer

Big Oyster Nitro Hazelnut Porter

$7.00+Out of stock

Big Oyster Solar Power

$7.00+Out of stock

Yards Summer Crush

$6.00+Out of stock

EVO Lot 3 IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Goose Island Lemonade Shandy

$7.00+Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$7.00+Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.00+Out of stock

Modelo

$7.00+

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00+Out of stock

New Belgium Fat Tire Ale

$6.00+Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00+Out of stock

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Margaritas

Lime Marg

$6.00+

Strawberry Marg

$6.00+

Peach Marg

$6.00+

4 Lime Margarita Special

$20.00+

Cuervo Gold Marg

$10.80+

1800 Siver

$12.00+

Jose Cuervo Trad. Silver

$11.00+

Patron Silver Marg

$15.60+

Casa Noble Anejo Marg

$13.00+

Casa Noble Repasdo Marg

$13.00+

Casa Amigos Blanco Marg

$13.00+

Casa Amigos Reposado Marg

$13.00+

Espolon Blanco Marg

$13.00+

Espolon Reposdo Marg

$13.00+

Teremano Blanco Marg

$13.00+

Teremano Reposado Marg

$13.00+

Fruit Crushes

Fresh fruit Crushes are flavored vodka (or other liquor) with triple sec, soda and Fresh Squeezed fruit.

Orange Crush

$6.00+

Grapefruit Crush

$6.00+

Lemon Crush

$6.00+

Lime Crush

$6.00+

Marg Crush

$6.00+

Watermelon

$6.00+

Blueberry Lemon

$6.00+

Bourbon Crush

$6.00+

4 Crush Special

$20.00+

Specialty Drinks

Pina Colada

$7.20+
Watermelon Jalapeño Marg

Watermelon Jalapeño Marg

$7.00+

Fresh Watermelon puree with jalapeños, lime, tequila and triple sec.

Bloody Mary

$7.20+

Jager Shot

$6.00

Daiquires

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00+

Peach Daiquiri

$6.00+

Lime Daiquiri

$6.00+

Mules

Liquor w/ Ginger Beer and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Moscow Mule

$9.60+

Mexican Mule

$9.60+

Irish Mule

$9.60+

Gin Mule

$9.60+

Spicy Mule

$9.60+

Kentucky Mule

$9.60+

Liquor Drinks

Bourbon Blanton's 2 oz.

$20.00

Bourbon Evan Williams

$7.00+

Bourbon Jim Beam

$7.00+

Bourbon Maker's Mark

$7.20+

Gin Beefeater

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Cream

$7.00+

Irish Whiskey Jameson

$7.00+

Jager

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Rum Admiral Nelson's Spiced

$7.00+

Rum Bacardi

$7.00+

Rum Malibu

$7.00+

Rum Pusser's

$7.00+

Tequila Jose Cuervo

$7.00+

Tequila Patron Silver

$11.00+

Tequilla Sauza Silver

$7.00+

Triple Sec

$7.00+

Vodka AB Citron

$7.00+

Vodka AB Grapefruit

$7.00+

Vodka AB Mandrin

$7.00+

Vodka Absolute

$7.00+

Vodka Grey Goose

$9.60+

Vodka Pinnacle Blueberry

$7.00+

Rum Cruzan Dark Aged

$7.00+

Tequilas

Don Julio 1942 Anejo 2 oz.

$35.00Out of stock

Casa Azul Reposado 80 2 oz.

$25.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$9.00

Casa Amigos Blanco 80 2 oz.

$12.00

Casa Amigos Reposado 80 2 oz.

$12.00

Casa Noble Anejo 80 2 oz.

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado 80 2 oz.

$11.00

Cuervo Gold 2 oz.

$7.00

Espolon Blanco 80 2 oz.

$10.00

Espolon Resposado 80 2 oz.

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver 2 oz.

$10.00

Sauza Silver 2 oz.

$7.00

Teremana Blanco 80 2 oz.

$10.00

Teremana Resposado 80 2 oz.

$10.00

Tortilla Gold

$5.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden's Bourbon 2oz

$10.00

Blanton's Bourbon 2 oz

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon 2oz

$10.00

Glen Livet Scotch 12 year 2oz

$13.00

Makers Mark Bourbon 2oz

$8.00

Western Son SpikedIce Vodka Freeze Pops

Blue Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Watermelon Cucumber

$3.00Out of stock

Cabernet

Wente Southern Hills Cabernet

$7.00+

Chardonnay

Merf Chardonnay

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

Tribute

$7.00+

Rosé

Murreita's Well

$7.00+

Sangria

White Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Red Sangria

$10.00

Mimosa

Sofia Mimosa

$8.40

Champaign

Sofia Champaign

$7.80

Coozies

Baja Coozie

$1.00
Restaurant info

Created in 2002 by Restauranteur Rick Hundley, Baja Beach House Grill brings epic Fresh Mex and American fare to Bethany Beach, Delaware. The focus is on fresh ingredients prepared to order. The result is beautiful, fresh, great tasting food. Pair your entrée with one of many Mexican or Craft beers or a signature "Bajarita". Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Baja has something for everyone anytime of the day. Join us after a day on the beach for our legendary Happy Hour. 3pm to 6pm Daily, our Happy Hour offers great food and drink specials. Locals know it as the Best on the Beach! Need an espresso? We got ya! Our coffee bar, Baja Java, is open to make any specialty coffee drink you could imagine. Need a night in and don't feel like cooking? We're also experts at carry-out. Give us a call!

Location

109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

