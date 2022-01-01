Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach

Restaurant info

Created in 2002 by Restauranteur Rick Hundley, Baja Beach House Grill brings epic Fresh Mex and American fare to Bethany Beach, Delaware. The focus is on fresh ingredients prepared to order. The result is beautiful, fresh, great tasting food. Pair your entrée with one of many Mexican or Craft beers or a signature "Bajarita". Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Baja has something for everyone anytime of the day. Join us after a day on the beach for our legendary Happy Hour. 3pm to 6pm Daily, our Happy Hour offers great food and drink specials. Locals know it as the Best on the Beach! Need an espresso? We got ya! Our coffee bar, Baja Java, is open to make any specialty coffee drink you could imagine. Need a night in and don't feel like cooking? We're also experts at carry-out. Give us a call!

Website