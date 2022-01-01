- Home
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
1,434 Reviews
$$
109 Garfield Pkwy
Bethany Beach, DE 19930
Burritos, Bowls, and Salads
Grilled Chicken BURRITO
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Chicken BURRITO BOWL
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Chicken SALAD
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Steak BURRITO
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Steak BURRITO BOWL
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Steak SALAD
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Pork Carnitas BURRITO
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Pork Carnitas BURRITO BOWL
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Pork Carnitas SALAD
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Shrimp BURRITO
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Shrimp BURRITO BOWL
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Shrimp SALAD
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Veggie (Free Guac) BURRITO
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Veggie (Free Guac) BURRITO BOWL
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Veggie (Free Guac) SALAD
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
3 Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Grilled Steak Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Grilled Tuna (medium rare) Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Crispy Cod Fish Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Veggie (Free Guac) Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
Pork Carnitas Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
Cheese Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
Nachos
Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños.
Chicken Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled chicken breast.
Steak Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled steak.
Carnitas Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with roasted & pulled pork carnitas.
Shrimp Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled shrimp.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Half Pound Angus Burger w/ chips
1/2 pound certified angus fresh burger charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.
6 oz. Beyond Burger (Vegan) w/ chips
6 ounce Beyond burger charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips. Vegan.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ chips
1/2 pound fresh chicken breast charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.
Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ chips
Battered Chicken Breast fried to perfection and topped with your choice of items.
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich w/ chips
Fresh slow roasted pulled pork piled on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.
Kids Menu
Kid Beachy Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with white rice, jack & cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken or steak.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese and grilled chicken.
Kid Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese and grilled steak.
Kid Chicken Fingers
Three large chicken fingers served w/ your choice of sauce.
Kid Kraft Mac n Cheese
8 ounce portion or Kraft Mac n Cheese.
Sides
Side Chips
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips.
Chip & Guac
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made guac.
Chips & Queso
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made queso dip.
Chips & Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made fire roasted salsa.
Chips & Pico de Gallo (mild)
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made Pico de Gallo..
Large Guac
8 ounces of fresh house made guac.
Small Guac
3 ounce portion of house made guac.
Large Fire Roasted Salsa
8 ounce portion of house made fresh fire roasted salsa.
Large Pico de Gallo
8 ounce portion of house made fresh Pico de Gallo.
Large Sour Cream
8 ounce portion or Daisy sour cream.
Small Sour Cream
3 ounce portion of Daisy sour cream.
Small Pico de Gallo (mild)
3 ounce portion of house made fresh Pico de Gallo.
Small Fire Roasted Salsa
3 ounce portion of house made fresh fire roasted salsa.
Large Queso
8 ounce portion of house made queso dip.
Small Queso
3 ounce portion of house made queso dip.
Side White Rice
8 ounce portion of white rice. Vegan.
Side Brown Rice
8 ounce portion of brown rice. Vegan.
Side Black Beans
Potato Chips(single serve kettle)
Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips
Fountain Drinks
Soda 20 oz. Bottles
Other Drinks
Domestic & Mexican Can Beer
Craft & Imported Can Beer
10 Barrel Cumber Crush Sour 12oz
Bell's Light Hearted Ale 12oz
Bell's Oberon Ale 12oz
Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA 16oz
Big Oyster Tripping Hazy IPA
Blue Earl Shinning Star Hefeweizen 12oz
Blue Point Shore Thing 12oz
DownEast Unfiltered Cider 12oz
Evo Pinehop'le IPA 12oz
Golden Road Mango Cart 12oz
Golden Road Wof Pup Session IPA12oz
Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug IPA 12oz
Goose Island Summer Time Kolsch 12oz
Harpoon Camp Wannamango 12oz
Harpoon UFO Georgia Peach 12oz
Harpoon UFO White
Iron Hill Dankonia IPA
Ironhill Philly Phavorite IPA 16o
Narragansett Del's Shandy 16oz
New Belgium Fat Tire 16oz
Revelation Conan the Juiceman 16oz
Shock Top Belgian White 12oz
Stella Artois 11.2oz
Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale 12oz
Wicked Weed Coastal Love IPA 12oz
Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA 12oz
Yards Star Jockey Hazy IPA 12oz
Seltzers, Sours & Can Cocktails
10 Barrel Cucumber Sour 12oz
Bud Light Black Cheery12oz
Bud Light Lemonade Strawberry Selzer 12oz
Cantina Ranch Water
Devils Backbone Grapefruit Smash 12oz
Devils Backbone Orange Smash 12oz
Hoop Spiked Tea 12oz
Hornitos Tequila Lime Seltzer
Hornitos Tequila Mango Seltzer
Mich Ultra Organic Cucumber Lime Seltzer 12oz
Nutrl Vodka & Watermelon 12oz.
Nutrul Vodka & Pineapple 12oz
White Claw Black Cherry 12oz
White Claw Mango 12oz
White Claw Watermelon 12oz
Draft Beer
Big Oyster Nitro Hazelnut Porter
Big Oyster Solar Power
Yards Summer Crush
EVO Lot 3 IPA
Goose Island Lemonade Shandy
Kona Big Wave
Michelob Ultra
Modelo
New Belgium Fat Tire
New Belgium Fat Tire Ale
Stella Artois
Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA
Margaritas
Lime Marg
Strawberry Marg
Peach Marg
4 Lime Margarita Special
Cuervo Gold Marg
1800 Siver
Jose Cuervo Trad. Silver
Patron Silver Marg
Casa Noble Anejo Marg
Casa Noble Repasdo Marg
Casa Amigos Blanco Marg
Casa Amigos Reposado Marg
Espolon Blanco Marg
Espolon Reposdo Marg
Teremano Blanco Marg
Teremano Reposado Marg
Fruit Crushes
Specialty Drinks
Mules
Liquor Drinks
Bourbon Blanton's 2 oz.
Bourbon Evan Williams
Bourbon Jim Beam
Bourbon Maker's Mark
Gin Beefeater
Grand Marnier
Irish Cream
Irish Whiskey Jameson
Jager
Kahlua
Rum Admiral Nelson's Spiced
Rum Bacardi
Rum Malibu
Rum Pusser's
Tequila Jose Cuervo
Tequila Patron Silver
Tequilla Sauza Silver
Triple Sec
Vodka AB Citron
Vodka AB Grapefruit
Vodka AB Mandrin
Vodka Absolute
Vodka Grey Goose
Vodka Pinnacle Blueberry
Rum Cruzan Dark Aged
Tequilas
Don Julio 1942 Anejo 2 oz.
Casa Azul Reposado 80 2 oz.
1800 Silver
Casa Amigos Blanco 80 2 oz.
Casa Amigos Reposado 80 2 oz.
Casa Noble Anejo 80 2 oz.
Casa Noble Reposado 80 2 oz.
Cuervo Gold 2 oz.
Espolon Blanco 80 2 oz.
Espolon Resposado 80 2 oz.
Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver
Patron Silver 2 oz.
Sauza Silver 2 oz.
Teremana Blanco 80 2 oz.
Teremana Resposado 80 2 oz.
Tortilla Gold
Whiskey
Western Son SpikedIce Vodka Freeze Pops
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Mimosa
Champaign
Created in 2002 by Restauranteur Rick Hundley, Baja Beach House Grill brings epic Fresh Mex and American fare to Bethany Beach, Delaware. The focus is on fresh ingredients prepared to order. The result is beautiful, fresh, great tasting food. Pair your entrée with one of many Mexican or Craft beers or a signature "Bajarita". Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Baja has something for everyone anytime of the day. Join us after a day on the beach for our legendary Happy Hour. 3pm to 6pm Daily, our Happy Hour offers great food and drink specials. Locals know it as the Best on the Beach! Need an espresso? We got ya! Our coffee bar, Baja Java, is open to make any specialty coffee drink you could imagine. Need a night in and don't feel like cooking? We're also experts at carry-out. Give us a call!
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930