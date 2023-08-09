Food

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$11.00

Nachos

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Ceviche De Camarones

$17.00

Mushroom quesadilla

$12.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Caeser

$12.00Out of stock

Small side spinach salad

$5.00

Small side Caesar slad

$6.00

Burritos y Tortas

Beef Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Verde Burrito

$15.00

Steak Burrito

$15.00

Torta

$12.00

Entrees

Tacos De Pollo

$12.00+

Tacos De Carne

$14.00+

Tacos De Pescado

$13.00+

Tacos al Pastor

$12.00+

Tacos De Papa

$11.00+

Steak Ranchero

$19.00

Chimichanga

$15.00

Chile Colorado

$19.00

Relleno

$18.00

Steak ala Plancha

$22.00

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$18.00

Mole Enchiladas

$14.00+

Mexicali Enchiladas

$13.00+

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$14.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.00

Huevos con Machaca

$16.00

Enchiladas de Huevo

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos Benedicto

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Diner Breakfast

$14.00

Hotcakes

$10.00

Breakfast Torta

$12.00

Chorizo Torta

$13.00

Omelette

$15.00

add on omelette

$2.00

Dessert

Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Pistacio Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Ala Carte

Tamale

$6.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$5.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Tortillas

$4.00

Pancake

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$6.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Chips and salsa

$2.50

Fried Jalapeño

$1.00

To Go fee

$1.00

Drink

Fast Bar

Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Cocktails

Traditional Margarita

$13.00

Pomagranite Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Mexicali Margarita

$14.00

Bartender's Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Amor es Amor

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Beasar/Michelada

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Daquiri

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$18.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$13.00

1800 Reposado

$13.00

Bosscal Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Cristalino

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Correllejo Anejo

$13.00

Correllejo Blanco

$13.00

Correllejo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Dulcet Vida

$12.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

Espelon Blanco

$12.00

Espelon Reposado

$13.00

Gran Coramino

$15.00

Herradura anejo

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Hornitos Plata

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Hussongs Reposado

$13.00

Hussongs Silver

$13.00

Patron el Cielo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Rancho de Gloria Anejo

$15.00

Rancho de Gloria Blanco

$11.00

Rancho de Gloria Reposado

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00Out of stock

Casadores blanco

$10.00

unicorn

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$9.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Mandrin

$11.00

Absolut Rasberry

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Skyy

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Ciroq

$12.00

Deep eddy sweet tea

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tangueray

$12.00

Aristocrat

$9.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$11.00

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Jameson

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Old Crow

$9.00

Drafts/Bottles/Cans

Draft Corona

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Negra Bottle

$6.00

Dos Equis Bottle

$6.00

Tacate Can

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00Out of stock

Sazo’n Tepache

$8.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Square Mile Cider

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Wine

Red

$10.00

White

$10.00

Sangria red

$11.00

Sangria white

$11.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

7up

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cock and bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Liquor’s

Kahlau

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

CarolandIrish cream

$9.00

Amaro montenegro

$11.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Amour

$12.00

Peach schnapps

$8.00