Baja Cali Taco Co 71113 Teall Ave # 1

71113 Teall Ave # 1

Syracuse, NY 13206

Taco's

The 101

The 101

$5.00

The PCH

PCH

$7.00

LA's Finest (Steak diced onion's & Cilantro

LA's Finest (Steak diced onion's & Cilantro

$8.00

Po Boy Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Po Boy (Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Diced Tomato's Topped with Remoulade)

$8.00

Carnitas (Pork)

Carnitas (Slaw, cheese, pork, mango salsa on a 5inch shell)

$6.00

BBQ Carnitas (Slaw, cheese, pork mango salsa on a 5inch Shell)

$6.00

The Rodeo Drive

PCH

$25.00

EL Camino

$25.00

The 101

$25.00

Chips Salsa, Guac, Queso

$25.00

Sunset Feast 2 fish 2 beef 2 chicken with supreme nachos with your choice of protein

2 PCH

$45.00

2 El Camino

$45.00

2 The 101

$45.00

Loaded Nachos

$45.00

Quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak

Steak Dilla

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

CBR

$13.00

The Supreme Nachos

Supreme Nachos Chicken

Sour Cream

Jalapeños

Lettuce

Baja Sauce

onions

Pico

Supreme Nachos Beef

Onions

$13.00

Jalapeños

$13.00

Lettuce

$13.00

Pico

$13.00

Sour Cream

$13.00

Baja Sauce

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Mobile Food truck slinging the best tacos in town.

71113 Teall Ave # 1, Syracuse, NY 13206

