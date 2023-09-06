Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Baja Cantina Park City Mountain Resort
1,310 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Now offering online ordering for takeout!
Location
1355 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Kimball Junction
No Reviews
1570 Newpark Boulevard Park City, UT 84098
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Cottonwood Heights
4.1 • 482
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd Holladay, UT 84121
View restaurant
Pig Kitchen Venue / WB's Coffee, Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop / Senpai - Holladay
No Reviews
1968 E Murray Holladay Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant