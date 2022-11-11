Main picView gallery

Baja Ensenada Fish Tacos 718 S San Jacinto Ave

review star

No reviews yet

718 S San Jacinto Ave

SAN JACINTO, CA 92583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BAJA ENSENADA TACOS
SURF & TURF BAJA TACOS
TACO DE CAMARON

BURRITOS

BURRITOS CHEESE AND BEANS

BURRITOS CHEESE AND BEANS

$9.99

Beans, Rice, Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa

BURRITO DE BIRRIA

$9.99

Rice, Beans, chopped Onions & Cilantro, Spicy Red Salsa on a toasted Flour Tortilla

FISH BURRITO

$9.99

Fried Fish, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa

SHRIMP BURRITO

$10.99

Fried Shrimp, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

$10.99

Chipotle Grilled Shrimp, Carne Asada, Cabbage, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema on a Corn or Flour Tortilla

BURRITO MOJADO

$11.99

Rice, Beans, Asada, Pico de Gallo, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crema, Salsa

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$9.99

Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese and dipped in egg batter and grilled, Rice, Beans, Spicy Red Salsa on a toasted flour tortilla

PLATO CHILE RELLENO ARROZ&FRIJOL (STUFFED CHILI PLATE WITH RICE AND BEANS)

$10.99

Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese and dipped in egg side of rice ands beans

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.99

Refried Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla

BEAN & CHEESE TOSTADA

$3.99

Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa, Avocado, Corn Tostada

BURRITOS DE CARNITAS

$9.99

BURRITOS DE POLLO (CHICKEN)

$9.99

BURRITOS DE ASADA

$9.99

BURRITOS DE PASTOR

$9.99

DRINKS

GATORADE

GATORADE

$3.19
SODA DE BOTE (CANNED SODA)

SODA DE BOTE (CANNED SODA)

$1.89
SODA DE BOTELLA (GLASS BOTTLE)

SODA DE BOTELLA (GLASS BOTTLE)

$2.99
SODA (SODA)

SODA (SODA)

$2.99+
AGUA DE BOTELLA (BOTTLED WATER)

AGUA DE BOTELLA (BOTTLED WATER)

$1.89
AGUA FRESCA (FLAVORED WATER)

AGUA FRESCA (FLAVORED WATER)

$3.99+

AGUA DE LIMON & PEPINO; AGUA DE SANDIA

BAJA ENSENADA SIGNATURE

BAJA ENSENADA FRIES

$10.99

Beans, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Asada, French Fries, Nacho Cheese, Crema, Guacamole

BAJA ENSENADA TACOS

$3.99

Grilled Fish & Shrimp, Rice, Cabbage, Crema on a Flour or Corn Tortilla

ENSENADA TORRE

$16.99

Jumbo Scallops, Red Aguachile, Whole Shrimp, Fish Ceviche, Shrimp Ceviche, Spicy Black Salsa

QUESOBIRRIA

$10.99

Biirra Meat & Cheese

BAJA ENSENADA BURRITO

$12.99

Beans, Rice, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cream, Salsa

SURF & TURF BAJA FRIES

$10.99

Chipotle Shrimp, Carne Asada, French Fries, Refried Beans, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Guacamole

SURF & TURF BAJA TACOS

$3.29

Chipotle Shrimp, Carne Asada, Cabbage, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema, on a Corn or Flour Tortilla

SURF & TURF BAJA BURRITO

$12.99

Grilled Chipotle Shrimp & Asada, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema & spicy red salsa

COMBINATION / COMBINACIONES

BEEF BURGER with French Fries

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onlon

FISH BURGER with French Fries

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onlon

MOJARRA FRITA

$14.99

Deep Fried Tilapia, Rice, Refried Beans, Side Salad. Corn Tortillas

TORTAS

$8.99

Asada, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa, Avocado on toasted Telera Bread

QUESADILLA

$9.99

Choice of Meat, Flour Tortilla, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa with Rice & Beans

QUESADILA DE CAMARON

$11.99

Choice of Meat, Flour Tortilla, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa with Rice & Beans

3 TACOS DORADOS

$7.99

2 TACOS DE CAMARON WITH RICE AND BEANS

$12.99

2 TACOS DE PESCADO WITH RICE AND BEANS

$10.99

ENCHILADAS RICE AND BEANS

$10.99

TACOS & SOPES

TACO DE ASADA

$2.99

Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro, Spicy Red Salsa

TACO DE PESCADO

TACO DE PESCADO

$3.29

Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa

TACO DE CAMARON

$3.79

Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa

4 TACOS DE PAPA

$7.99

Deep Fried Potato Rolled Taquitos, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole Served on a Bed of Lettuce

TAQUITOS

$7.99

Deep Fried Chicken or Beef Rolled Taquitos, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole Served on a Bed of Lettuce

TAQUITOS COMBO

$10.99

TACO BARBACOA

$2.79

Onion & Cilantro

TACO DORADO

$2.99

Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef. Onion, Cilantro, Salsa in a crunchy Corn Tortilla

SOPES

$3.59

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa on a fried Corn Shell

TACOS (meat of choice)

$2.99

TACOS DE CABEZA

$2.99

CALDOS / SOUPS

7 MARES (SEVEN SEAS SOUP)

$16.99

Pacific Shrimp, Dungeness Crab Legs, Octopus, Abalone, Scallop, Conch, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Celery, Rice, Corn Tortillas

CALDO DE PESCADO (FISH SOUP)

$13.99

White Fish, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Celery, Rice, Corn Tortillas

CALDO DE CAMARON (SHRIMP SOUP)

$15.99

Pacific Shrimp, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Celery, Rice, Corn Tortillas

POSOLE

$11.99

MENUDO

$11.99

SPECIALS / ESPECIALES

TACO THURSDAY (CHOICE OF MEAT)

$1.29

Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa

ENSENADA TORRE (WEDNESDAY) WITH CANNED SODA

$16.99

MOJARRA FRITA (LUNES) WITH CANNED SODA

$14.99

BURRITO DE CARNITAS "LUNES"

$7.99

BURRITO DE POLLO ( MIERCOLES)

$7.99

FISH TACO TUESDAY

$1.29

FISH TACO WEDNESDAY

$1.29

FRIES & NACHOS

ASADA FRIES

$9.99

Choice of Meat, Corn Chips, Refried Beans, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole

NACHOS

$9.99

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.99

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

French Fries & Nacho Cheese

FOR KIDS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99

FISH & CHIPS

$6.99

Fried Fish, French Fries, Cream

SHRIMP & CHIPS

$7.99

Fried Shrimp, French Fries, Crema

MINI QUESADILLA with French Fries

$5.99

Flour Tortilla, Monterrey Jack Cheese (No Rice or Beans)

MINI BEAN & CHESSE BURRITO

$5.99

Refried Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

MARISCOS & TOSTADAS

COCTEL GRANDE

$14.99

Pacific Shrimp, Tomato Based Mix, Ketchup, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Avocado

CAMPECHANA GRANDE

$15.99

Pacific Shrimp, Octopus, Scallop, Abalone, Conch, Tomato Based Mix, Ketchup, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Key Lime Juice, Avocado

AGUACHILES

$13.99

TOSTADA AGUACHILES

$9.99

Lime and Serrano Chile Marinated Shrimp, Cucumber, Red Onion, Avocado, Corn Tostada

TOSTADA MIXTA

$14.99

Lime Marinated White Fish, Shrimp, Imitation Crab, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Corn Tostada

TOSTADA DE CARNE

$6.99

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa, Avocado, Corn Tostada

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE PESCADO (FISH)

$7.99

Lime Marinated White Fish, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Corn Tostada

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE CAMARON (SHRIMP)

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE CAMARON (SHRIMP)

$8.99

Lime Marinated Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Corn Tostada

SIDES

TORTILLAS (3)

$1.29

ARROZ/ RICE

$2.59

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.99

FRIJOLES/ BEANS

$2.59

GUACAMOLE

$5.99

AGUACATE/ AVOCADO

$2.99

DESSERT

CHURRO

$2.19

COMBOS

TACOS DE POLLO COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

TACOS DE ASADA COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

TACOS DE PASTOR COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

TACOS DE CABEZA COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

TACOS DE CARNITAS COMBO WITH RICE. BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

TACOS DE CAMARON COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

TACOS DE PESCADO COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.99

CATERING

CHAROLA DE CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$60.00+

CHAROLA DE CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$55.00+

CHAROLA DE FRIJOLES (TRAY OF BEANS)

$35.00+

CHAROLA DE ARROZ (TRAY OF RICE)

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

718 S San Jacinto Ave, SAN JACINTO, CA 92583

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HTWK AKi Sushi - HTWK SAN JACINTO
orange starNo Reviews
480 N State St Suite L San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
orange starNo Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Megabites - 1153 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
1153 South State Street Hemet, CA 92543
View restaurantnext
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill - 3909 W Florida Ave.
orange star4.0 • 222
3909 W Florida Ave Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext
Rocking K Ranch - 3969 w. Florida Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3969 w. Florida Ave Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet
orange starNo Reviews
1127 South Sanderson Avenue Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAN JACINTO

Stadium Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,262
701 W Esplanade Ave San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAN JACINTO
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wildomar
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Murrieta
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston