Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja Fish Tacos - Santa Ana

review star

No reviews yet

3664 S. Bristol St.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Two Tacos Combo
Chips & Salsa
Ensenada-Style Taco

Combos

Served with seasoned white rice and black beans or pinto beans.

One Taco Combo

$8.00

Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.

Two Tacos Combo

$12.00

Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.

Burrito Combo

$13.50

Make it wet $1.50

Taco & Enchilada Combo

$12.00

Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.

Two Enchiladas Combo

$12.00

Two cheese or choice of meat

One Enchilada Combo

$8.00

Charbroiled Fish Platter

$15.50

Charbroiled fish served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Blackened Fish Platter

$15.50

Blackened fish served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Chicken Platter

$15.50

Charbroiled chicken served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Carne Asada Platter

$20.00

Tender steak served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Ensenada Fish Platter

$15.50

Ensenada style fish served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Blackened Chicken Platter

$15.50

Burritos

Blackened Fish Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.50

Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Charbroiled Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Charbroiled Fish Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Ensenada Fish Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Sautéed Shrimp Cooked In Garlic Butter & White Wine, Stuffed With Cabbage Relish, Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito

$5.75

Black Beans & Cheese Burrito

$5.75

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.85

Burrito stuffed with seasoned white rice, black beans, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Bravo Burrito (Blackened Chicken)

$11.50

Served with Cabbage Relish, Cotija Cheese and Baja Sauce.

Tacos

Charbroiled Fish Taco

$4.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Blackened Fish Taco

$4.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Charbroiled Chicken Taco

$4.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.

Ensenada-Style Taco

$4.50

Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, seasoned white rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese and guacamole. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Bravo Taco (Blackened Chicken)

$4.50

Served With Cabbage Relish, Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese On A Corn Tortilla

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.25

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Green Salad

$5.50

1/2 Order Chips

$3.00

Fish Ceviche

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00
Shrimp Taquitos

Shrimp Taquitos

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$5.50

Baja Bowls

Served with seasoned white rice, black or pinto beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo with choice of meat.

Charbroiled Fish Bowl

$11.50

Blackened Fish Bowl

$11.50

Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.50

Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Ensenada Bowl

$11.50

Veggie Bowl

$6.85

Blackened Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Baja Salads

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, red onions, jack cheese, tomato, avocado slices with dressing on the side and choice of meat.

Charbroiled Fish Salad

$15.50

Blackened Fish Salad

$15.50

Chicken Salad

$15.50

Carne Asada Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Salad

$25.00

Ensenada Salad

$15.50

Green Salad

$5.50

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.50

Baja Unwraps

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, red onions, corn, jack cheese, tomato, guacamole with dressing on the side and choice of meat.

Charbroiled Fish Unwrap

$11.50

Blackened Fish Unwrap

$11.50

Chicken Unwrap

$11.50

Carne Asada Unwrap

$14.50

Ensenada Unwrap

$11.50

Shrimp Unwrap

$17.00

Veggie Unwrap

$6.85

Rice & black beans instead of meat choice.

Blackened Chicken Unwrap

$11.50

Enchiladas

Corn tortillas stuffed with jack cheese and choice of meat, doused in red or green sauce.

Charbroiled Fish Enchilada

$4.50

Blackened Fish Enchilada

$4.50

Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Carne Asada Enchilada

$5.50

Cheese Enchilada

$4.50

Ensenada Enchilada

$4.50

Shrimp Enchilada

$7.50

Blackened Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Nachos

Fresh corn chips, pinto beans, melted jack cheese, choice of meat with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Carne Asada Nachos

$14.50

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Charbroiled Fish Nachos

$11.50

Blackened Fish Nachos

$11.50

Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Ensenada Nachos

$11.50

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, choice of meat with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Charbroiled Fish Quesadilla

$11.50

Blackened Fish Quesadilla

$11.50

Ensenada Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

A La Carte

Side of Rice & Pintos

$4.20

Side of Rice & Black Beans

$4.20

Side of Rice

$4.20

Side of Pinto Beans

$4.20

Side of Black Beans

$4.20

Side of Pintos w/Cheese

$4.73

Sour Cream

$0.68

Small Guacamole (2 oz)

$2.10

Large Guacamole ( 6 oz)

$5.25

Baja Sauce

$0.68

Corn Tortillas

$0.68

Flour Tortillas

$0.68

Side of Cheese

$0.68

Side of Cotija Cheese

$0.68

Champagne Dressing

$0.68

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.68

Side of Avocado

$2.10

Salsa Container ( 6 oz)

$2.36

Extra Meat

Side of Charbroiled Fish

$4.20

Side of Blackened Fish

$4.20

Side of Carne Asada

$5.50

Side of Chicken

$4.20

Side of Ensenada Fish

$4.20

Side of Shrimp

$6.90

Side of Blackened Chicken

$4.20
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92704

