Baja Grill
117 Fred Odle Drive
Lexington, TN 38351
Popular Items
Tacos
Shrimp Taco
Grilled & blackened shrimp stuffed inside a flour tortilla and topped with zesty Baja sauce, tortilla strips, corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese & a lime garnish.
Fish Taco
Mild grilled Tilapia, Baja sauce, tortilla strips, corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese & a lime garnish.
Jerk Chicken Taco
Jerk marinated chicken, sour cream, Monterey Jack, lettuce & pico de gallo.
Brisket Taco
Texas-style brisket hickory-smoked for 16 hours, cilantro-lime rice, mango habanero sauce, sour cream, Mexican chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo & queso.
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Carne Asada steak with Cilantro-lime rice, sour cream, Mexican chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco.
Southern BBQ Taco
Hickory-smoked pulled pork, refried beans, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled red onions & queso fresco.
Mexican Chorizo Taco
Spicy Mexican sausage with sauteed peppers & onions, refried beans, fried potatoes, corn salsa, Baja sauce & queso fresco.
Pork Belly Taco
Mouthwatering hickory-smoked pork belly, Thai Chili sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.
Ground Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, Monterey Jack, lettuce & pico de gallo.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, sour cream, Monterey Jack, lettuce & pico de gallo.
Burritos
Build-Your-Own-Burrito
Choose from our list of freshly-prepared ingredients to create your own masterpiece!
California Burrito
Stuffed with carne asada steak, seasoned french fries, Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Sriracha Shrimp Burrito
Blackened grilled shrimp, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and spicy sriracha chili pepper sauce
Jerk Chicken Burrito
Jamaican jerk marinated grilled chicken, grilled bell peppers & onions, cilantro lime rice, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and fresh-made guacamole
Southwestern Burrito
Grilled carne asada steak, grilled bell peppers & onions, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa and baja sauce
Chipotle Pork Verde'
Delicious hickory-smoked pork shoulder tossed in Chipotle BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, corn salsa, jalapenos, black beans, Baja sauce and salsa verde'
Baja Beef Supreme
Seasoned ground beef, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce & Baja sauce
Beach Body Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole
Breakfast Anytime
Scrambled eggs and Mexican Chorizo sausage grilled up with sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos & pico de gallo and loaded with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses. Served with fresh tomato salsa on the side
Baja Favs
Chicken Quesadilla
Tender marinated & grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers & onions and Monterey Jack cheese loaded into a crispy grilled tortilla. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, Baja sauce & fresh tomato salsa.
Fiesta Lime Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with our fresh-made corn salsa, pico de gallo, black beans, your choice of marinated grilled chicken or blackened shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese & crunchy tortilla strips. Served with Honey Lime dressing and a lime garnish
Cheesy Chicken & Rice
Cilantro lime rice topped with grilled marinated grilled chickenand smothered in creamy queso & shredded Mexican blend cheese. Add grilled bell peppers and onions or grilled mushrooms for only .49 each
Loaded Nachos
Freshly cooked tortilla chips on a bed of cilantro lime rice and refried beans, topped with our made-from-scratch Texas brisket chili, queso, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Philly Cheesesteak
Jerk Chicken Philly
Burgers
All-American
Classic with mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato & American cheese
Roadhouse Bacon Cheese
Grilled onions and jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, hickory-smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese & Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce
Ultimate Patty Melt
Choose how many patties you want and each one gets Swiss AND Cheddar, grilled red onions and tangy steak sauce between slices of extra crisp Texas Toast. Served sliced in half
Southern Pride
All the things us Southerners love! Mayo, lettuce, carmelized onions, double American cheese, breaded pickle chips & hickory-smoked bacon drizzled with Memphis style BBQ sauce
The Morning After
This baby will cure what ails ya! Spicy sriracha mayo, pickles, red onions, lettuce & tomato, Jalapeno Monterey Jack cheese and hickory-smoked bacon all topped off with a delicious over easy fried egg
Mushroom Swiss
Mayo with grilled red onions and loads of fresh mushrooms smothered in creamy Swiss cheese
Build-Your-Own-Burger
Choose a little or a lot to make it just like you like it!
Smoked Wings & Boneless
Baja Jr.
Kid's Burger
Dressed with mustard, pickle & ketchup
Kid's Tacos (2)
Choose from soft sheet beef or chicken served with salsa, lettuce & cheese
Kid's Mini Chk Quesadilla
Crispy tortilla with grilled chicken & Monterey Jack cheese
Kid's Chz Chk & Rice
Cilantro lime rice, grilled chicken, creamy Queso & shredded Mexican blend cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Crispy grilled Texas toast with creamy melted American cheese & dill pickles
Kid's Boneless Chicken
Baja Taters
Cajun Shrimp Tater
Cajun shrimp grilled up with fresh onions & bell peppers, corn salsa and jalapenos. Topped off with freshly shredded and melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses
Citrus Chipotle BBQ Tater
Hickory-smoked pork shoulder, queso blanco, bacon, grilled onions & jalapenos, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce & creamy cole slaw
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater
Grilled chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon, queso blanco, grilled onions & mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese & ranch dressing
Texas Brisket Chili Tater
Build-Your-Own-Tater
Load it up.......with as little or as much as you want!
Desserts
Drinks
Side Items
Extras
Dipt 'N Dusted Pickle Fries
Chili Queso Dip
Chorizo Queso Dip
Dirty Bird Queso Dip
Full Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Pico
1/2 Chips & Salsa
Full Chips & Salsa
1/2 Chips & Queso
Full Chips & Queso
1/2 Chips & Guacamole
1/2 Chips & Beefy Queso
Full Chips & Beefy Queso
Tortilla Chips - Bag
Tortilla Chips - Box
4 oz. Salsa
8 oz. Salsa
16 oz. Salsa
1/2 gal. Salsa
Gallon - Salsa
4 oz. Guacamole
8 oz. Guacamole
16 oz. Guacamole
4 oz. Queso
8 oz. Queso
16 oz. Queso
Sweet Tea-Gallon
Unsweet Tea-Gallon
Extra Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chill and enjoy our laid-back atmosphere! Enjoy your fresh, made-from-scratch favorites along with a refreshing Margarita, ice-cold Beer or a big tall glass of Sweet Tea!
117 Fred Odle Drive, Lexington, TN 38351