Sandwiches
Burgers

Baja Grill

117 Fred Odle Drive

Lexington, TN 38351

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco
Chicken Quesadilla
Loaded Nachos

Tacos

Make any Taco a Double-Decker with a crunchy corn tortilla fused inside the flour tortilla with creamy queso as the glue! +.69 Dee-licious!!!

Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Grilled & blackened shrimp stuffed inside a flour tortilla and topped with zesty Baja sauce, tortilla strips, corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese & a lime garnish.

Fish Taco

$4.49

Mild grilled Tilapia, Baja sauce, tortilla strips, corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese & a lime garnish.

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.49

Jerk marinated chicken, sour cream, Monterey Jack, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Brisket Taco

$4.49

Texas-style brisket hickory-smoked for 16 hours, cilantro-lime rice, mango habanero sauce, sour cream, Mexican chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo & queso.

Carne Asada Taco

$4.49

Grilled Carne Asada steak with Cilantro-lime rice, sour cream, Mexican chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco.

Southern BBQ Taco

$4.49

Hickory-smoked pulled pork, refried beans, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled red onions & queso fresco.

Mexican Chorizo Taco

$4.49

Spicy Mexican sausage with sauteed peppers & onions, refried beans, fried potatoes, corn salsa, Baja sauce & queso fresco.

Pork Belly Taco

$4.49

Mouthwatering hickory-smoked pork belly, Thai Chili sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, Monterey Jack, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.49

Grilled chicken, sour cream, Monterey Jack, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Burritos

Build-Your-Own-Burrito

Build-Your-Own-Burrito

$9.49

Choose from our list of freshly-prepared ingredients to create your own masterpiece!

California Burrito

$9.49

Stuffed with carne asada steak, seasoned french fries, Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Sriracha Shrimp Burrito

$9.49

Blackened grilled shrimp, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and spicy sriracha chili pepper sauce

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Jamaican jerk marinated grilled chicken, grilled bell peppers & onions, cilantro lime rice, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and fresh-made guacamole

Southwestern Burrito

$9.49

Grilled carne asada steak, grilled bell peppers & onions, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa and baja sauce

Chipotle Pork Verde'

$9.49

Delicious hickory-smoked pork shoulder tossed in Chipotle BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, corn salsa, jalapenos, black beans, Baja sauce and salsa verde'

Baja Beef Supreme

$9.49

Seasoned ground beef, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce & Baja sauce

Beach Body Burrito

$8.49

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole

Breakfast Anytime

$9.49

Scrambled eggs and Mexican Chorizo sausage grilled up with sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos & pico de gallo and loaded with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses. Served with fresh tomato salsa on the side

Baja Favs

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99+

Tender marinated & grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers & onions and Monterey Jack cheese loaded into a crispy grilled tortilla. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, Baja sauce & fresh tomato salsa.

Fiesta Lime Salad

$8.99+

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with our fresh-made corn salsa, pico de gallo, black beans, your choice of marinated grilled chicken or blackened shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese & crunchy tortilla strips. Served with Honey Lime dressing and a lime garnish

Cheesy Chicken & Rice

$6.99+

Cilantro lime rice topped with grilled marinated grilled chickenand smothered in creamy queso & shredded Mexican blend cheese. Add grilled bell peppers and onions or grilled mushrooms for only .49 each

Loaded Nachos

$9.99+

Freshly cooked tortilla chips on a bed of cilantro lime rice and refried beans, topped with our made-from-scratch Texas brisket chili, queso, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Jerk Chicken Philly

$9.99+

Burgers

All-American

$8.99+

Classic with mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato & American cheese

Roadhouse Bacon Cheese

$9.99+

Grilled onions and jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, hickory-smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese & Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce

Ultimate Patty Melt

$8.99+

Choose how many patties you want and each one gets Swiss AND Cheddar, grilled red onions and tangy steak sauce between slices of extra crisp Texas Toast. Served sliced in half

Southern Pride

$9.99+

All the things us Southerners love! Mayo, lettuce, carmelized onions, double American cheese, breaded pickle chips & hickory-smoked bacon drizzled with Memphis style BBQ sauce

The Morning After

$9.99+

This baby will cure what ails ya! Spicy sriracha mayo, pickles, red onions, lettuce & tomato, Jalapeno Monterey Jack cheese and hickory-smoked bacon all topped off with a delicious over easy fried egg

Mushroom Swiss

$9.49+

Mayo with grilled red onions and loads of fresh mushrooms smothered in creamy Swiss cheese

Build-Your-Own-Burger

$8.99+

Choose a little or a lot to make it just like you like it!

Smoked Wings & Boneless

6 pc. Smoked Wings

$7.99

12 pc. Smoked Wings

$9.99

18 pc. Smoked Wings

$17.99

24 pc. Smoked Wings

$23.99

Boneless Wings - 1/2 lb.

$7.99

Boneless Wings - Full lb.

$11.99

Baja Jr.

Baja Kid's Meals include entree, choice of fries, onions rings or chips & salsa and a drink

Kid's Burger

$6.49

Dressed with mustard, pickle & ketchup

Kid's Tacos (2)

$4.99

Choose from soft sheet beef or chicken served with salsa, lettuce & cheese

Kid's Mini Chk Quesadilla

$5.49

Crispy tortilla with grilled chicken & Monterey Jack cheese

Kid's Chz Chk & Rice

$5.49

Cilantro lime rice, grilled chicken, creamy Queso & shredded Mexican blend cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Crispy grilled Texas toast with creamy melted American cheese & dill pickles

Kid's Boneless Chicken

$6.49

Kid's Burger (Copy)

$6.49

Dressed with mustard, pickle & ketchup

Baja Taters

Cajun Shrimp Tater

$9.49

Cajun shrimp grilled up with fresh onions & bell peppers, corn salsa and jalapenos. Topped off with freshly shredded and melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses

Citrus Chipotle BBQ Tater

$9.49

Hickory-smoked pork shoulder, queso blanco, bacon, grilled onions & jalapenos, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce & creamy cole slaw

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon, queso blanco, grilled onions & mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese & ranch dressing

Texas Brisket Chili Tater

$9.49

Build-Your-Own-Tater

$5.49

Load it up.......with as little or as much as you want!

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$6.99+

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$1.69

Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

To Go - Small

$1.49

To Go - Medium

$1.99

To Go - Large

$2.49

Small Water TOGO

Med Water TOGO

$0.30

Large Water TOGO

$0.40

Side Items

Black Beans

$1.99

Black Beans & Pico

$2.99

Chips & Guacamole

$2.99

Chips & Queso

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Chips & Chili Queso-6 oz Ramekin

$3.99

Extras

Dipt 'N Dusted Pickle Fries

$8.49

Chili Queso Dip

$7.99

Chorizo Queso Dip

$7.99

Dirty Bird Queso Dip

$7.99

Full Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Chips & Pico

$3.99

1/2 Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Full Chips & Salsa

$3.49

1/2 Chips & Queso

$2.99

Full Chips & Queso

$4.99

1/2 Chips & Guacamole

$2.99

1/2 Chips & Beefy Queso

$3.74

Full Chips & Beefy Queso

$5.24

Tortilla Chips - Bag

$0.99

Tortilla Chips - Box

$1.99

4 oz. Salsa

$0.99

8 oz. Salsa

$1.79

16 oz. Salsa

$2.99

1/2 gal. Salsa

$9.99

Gallon - Salsa

$17.99

4 oz. Guacamole

$1.99

8 oz. Guacamole

$3.49

16 oz. Guacamole

$4.99

4 oz. Queso

$1.99

8 oz. Queso

$3.49

16 oz. Queso

$4.99

Sweet Tea-Gallon

$9.95

Unsweet Tea-Gallon

$8.95

Extra Sauces

Baja Sauce

$0.35

Sour Cream

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Bleu Cheese

$0.35

Buffalo Wing

$0.35

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Thai Chili

$0.35

Buffalo Gold

$0.35

Teriyaki

$0.35

Mango Habanero

$0.35

Garlic Parmesan

$0.35

Spicy Honey Garlic

$0.35

Jamaican Jerk

$0.35

A1 Sauce

$0.35

Shirts

T-Shirts (short-sleeve)

$18.00

Shirts (long-sleeve)

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chill and enjoy our laid-back atmosphere! Enjoy your fresh, made-from-scratch favorites along with a refreshing Margarita, ice-cold Beer or a big tall glass of Sweet Tea!

Location

117 Fred Odle Drive, Lexington, TN 38351

Directions

