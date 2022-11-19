Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja Sonora - Clark Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2940 Clark Ave

Long Beach, CA 90815

Order Again

Beverages

Reg Soft Drink

$2.75

Lg Soft Drink

$3.25

Combo Soft Drink Regular

$1.75

Combo Soft Drink Large

$2.25

Reg Jugo Fresco

$2.75

Lg Jugo Fresco

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet-Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Tacos

Hard Taco

$4.25

Soft Taco

$4.75

Fish Taco

$5.25

Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.25

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Salmon Taco

$5.50

Veggie Taco

$3.75

Baja Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$9.25

Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Shrimp Bowl

$13.75

Fish Bowl

$13.75

Asada Bowl

$13.75

Baja Burrito-in-a-Bowl

$12.95

Soups

Sm Albondigas

$7.95

Lg Albondigas

$9.50

Albondigas Soup Combo

$12.50

Sm Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Lg Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Tortilla Soup Combo

$9.95

Menudo Bowl (Sat & Sun Only)

$10.99

Combos

#1-Two Hard Tacos

$13.25

#1A-One Taco

$9.95

#2-Two Taquitos

$13.25

#2A-One Taquito

$9.95

#3-Chili Verde Pork

$14.25

#4-Chili Colorado Beef

$14.25

#5-Carnitas

$15.75

#6-Two Enchiladas

$13.25

#6A-One Enchilada

$9.95

#7A-One Enchilada & One Hard Taco

$13.50

#7B-One Enchilada & One Soft Taco

$13.95

#8-Two Soft Tacos

$12.45

#8A-One Soft Taco

$10.25

#9A-One Tacquito & One Hard Taco

$11.99

#9B-One Taquito & One Soft Taco

$12.49

#10-One Chile Relleno

$11.99

#11-One Pork Tamale

$11.99

#12-Machaca

$11.99

#13-Carne Asada

$18.95

#14A-Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$14.25

#14B-Chile Relleno & Hard Taco

$14.25

#14C-Chile Relleno & Soft Taco

$14.75

#15-Fajitas

$16.95

#16-Two Taquitos & One Enchilada

$13.75

#17-One Hard Taco & One Soft Taco

$13.50

#18-Flautas

$14.75

Burritos

The Baja Burrito

$12.95

Veggie Burrito (not a vegan item)

$9.95

Mike's Healthy Burrito

$10.99

California Burrito

$11.75

Chimichanga

$11.45

Meat & Bean Burrito

$9.99

All Meat Burrito

$12.99

Chile Colorado Burrito

$10.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.95

Breakfast Burrito - Mexican

$9.95

Breakfast Burrito - Gringo

$8.95

Breakfast Burrito - Gringo No Meat

$7.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.95

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$11.50

Fajita Burrito

$10.95

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.95

Salads

Grilled Fajita Salad

$14.95

Mexican Caesar Salad

$12.95

Sonora Salad

$10.95

Tostadas

Total Tostada

$11.99

Veggie Tostada (not a vegan item)

$8.95

Nachos

Abe's Asada Fries

$12.75

Nachos

$9.95

Macho Nachos

$11.95

Chips & Cheese

$6.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.95

Meat Quesadilla

$10.95

Veggie Quesadilla (not a vegan item)

$10.95

A La Carte

Enchilada

$4.95

Chile Relleno

$6.50

Tamale

$5.95

Flautas

$8.99

Taquitos (2)

$5.80

Taquitos (4)

$9.75

Torta

$8.25

French Fries Small

$4.75

French Fries Large

$5.95

Sides

Sm Guacamole

$4.75

Lg Guacamole

$8.50

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Green Rice

$4.00

Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

Green Rice & Refried Beans

$4.00

Green Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

Lg Bag of Chips

$3.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.95

Sm Salsa

$1.95

Lg Salsa

$4.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sm Salad

$3.75

Lg Salad

$5.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side Grilled Veggies

$5.95

Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

Side of Cheese

$1.25

Side Verde Sauce - Original

$1.25

Side Verde Sauce - Spicy

$1.25

Regular Drink

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Orange Fanta

$1.75

Horchata

$1.75

Orange Bang

$1.75

Jamaica

$1.75

Tamarindo

$1.75

Pina Colada

$1.75

Unsweetened Black Tea

$1.75

Sweetened Black Tea

$1.75

Sweet Green Tea

$1.75

Sweet Green Tea

$1.75

Large Drink

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Horchata

$2.25

Orange Bang

$2.25

Jamaica

$2.25

Tamarindo

$2.25

Pina Colada

$2.25

Unsweetened BlackTea

$2.25

Sweetened Black Tea

$2.25

Sweet Green Tea

$2.25

Sweet Peach Tea

$2.25

Tacos

Hard Taco

$3.50

Soft Taco

Baja Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$7.50

Chicken Bowl

$9.50

Shrimp Bowl

$10.95

Fish Bowl

$10.95

Asada Bowl

$10.95

Baja Burrito-in-a-Bowl

$10.95

Soups

Sm Albondigas

$5.95

Lg Albondigas

$8.95

Combo Albondigas

$9.75

Sm Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Lg Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Combo Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Menudo Bowl

$8.99

Combos

#1-Two Hard Tacos

$10.95

#1A-One Taco

$7.50

#2-Two Taquitos

$10.75

#2A-One Taquito

$7.50

#3-Chili Verde Pork

$11.55

#4-Chili Colorado Beef

$11.55

#5-Carnitas

$11.55

#6-Two Enchiladas

$10.95

#6A-One Enchilada

$7.50

#7A-One Enchilada & One Hard Taco

$10.95

#7B-One Enchilada & One Soft Taco

$11.45

#8-Two Soft Tacos

$11.75

#8A-One Soft Taco

$8.50

#9A-One Tacquito & One Hard Taco

$9.95

#9B-One Taquito & One Soft Taco

$10.45

#10-One Chile Relleno

$9.95

#11-One Pork Tamale

$9.50

#12-Machaca

$9.95

#13-Carne Asada

$14.50

#14A-Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$11.50

#14B-Chile Relleno & Hard Taco

$11.50

#14C-Chile Relleno & Soft Taco

$12.45

#15-Fajitas

$13.95

#16-Two Taquitos & One Enchilada

$11.50

#17-One Hard Taco & One Soft Taco

$9.95

#18-Flautas

$11.95

#19-Torta with Fries

$10.50

Burritos

The Baja

$10.95

Veggie Burrito (not a vegan item)

$8.50

Mike's Healthy Burrito

$9.75

California Burrito

$10.25

Chimichanga

$10.50

Meat & Bean Burrito

$8.55

Chile Colorado Burrito

$8.75

Chile Verde Burrito

$8.75

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.95

Breakfast Burrito - Mexican

$7.50

Breakfast Burrito - Gringo

$6.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.50

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Fajita Burrito

$9.95

Surf & Turf Burrito

$12.95

Salads

Grilled Fajita Salad

$10.95

Mexican Caesar Salad

$9.95

Sonora Salad

$9.25

Tostadas

Total Tostada

$9.75

Veggie Tostada (not a vegan item)

$7.95

Nachos

Abe's Asada Fries

$9.25

Macho Nachos

$9.25

Nachos

$7.50

Chips & Cheese

$5.25

Quesadillas

Meat Quesadilla

$8.45

Veggie Quesadilla (not a vegan item)

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

A La Carte

Enchilada

$3.75

Chile Relleno

$4.75

Tamale

$4.75

Flautas

$7.95

Taquitos (2)

$4.75

Taquitos (4)

$7.95

Torta

$7.95

French Fries Small

$3.25

French Fries Large

$4.75

Sides

Sm Guacamole

$3.00

Lg Guacamole

$5.95

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Green Rice

$3.00

Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice & Black Beans

$3.00

Green Rice & Refried Beans

$3.00

Green Rice & Black Beans

$3.00

Lg Bag of Chips

$3.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Sm Salsa

$1.50

Lg Salsa

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Sm Salad

$3.25

Lg Salad

$5.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.95

Enchilada Sauce

$0.75

Side of Cheese

$0.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2940 Clark Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815

Directions

Gallery
Baja Sonora image
Baja Sonora image
Baja Sonora image

