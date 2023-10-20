Friday Specials

Friday $1 Off Fish & Chips
$9.49
(3 for $5) Chicken Al Pastor Tacos
$5.00

Menu

Tacos

Fish Taco
$3.59
Grilled Fish Taco
$4.34
Shrimp Taco
$3.99
Grilled Shrimp Taco
$4.74
Baja Cali Taco
$5.99
Meat Taco
$2.99
Mar y Tierra Taco
$4.39
Vegetarian Taco
$2.69
Dorados Birria Taco
$3.49
Quesabirria Taco
$3.99
Dorados Potato Taco
$3.59
Dorados Shrimp Taco
$3.99
Protein-Style Fish Taco
$4.99
Protein-Style Shrimp Taco
$5.79
Protein-Style Meat Taco
$4.39
S&T Taco (Corn)
$4.99
S&T Taco (Flour)
$5.99
Potato Taquitos
$8.99
Chicken Taquitos
$8.99
(3 for $5) Chicken Al Pastor Tacos
$5.00
(5 for $10) Shrimp Taco Special
$10.00

Burritos

Surf & Turf Burrito
$12.99
Baja Cali Burrito
$12.99
Meat Burrito
$10.99
Fish Burrito
$10.99
Grill Fish Burrito
$12.99
Shrimp Burrito
$11.49
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
$13.49
Mix Burrito
$11.99
Grill Mix Fish and Shrimp Burrito
$13.99
Vegetarian Burrito
$8.99
Mar y Tierra Burrito
$11.49
Grilled Mar y Tierra Burrito
$13.49
Chile Relleno Burrito
$10.79
Chile Relleno Burrito w/ Meat
$11.79
Chile Relleno Burrito w/ Shrimp
$12.79
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$6.99

Seafood Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail
$13.99
Shrimp Large Cocktail
$16.99
Campechana Cocktail
$14.99
Large Campechana
$17.99

Bowl

Bowl
$10.99
S&T Bowl
$12.99
Fish Bowl
$10.99
Shrimp Bowl
$12.49
2 Meat Bowl
$12.99
Fish & Meat Bowl
$12.99
Meat & Shrimp Bowl
$12.99
Fish & Shrimp Bowl
$12.99
Chicken Al Pastor Bowl
$10.99
Chicken Al Pastor Salad
$10.99

Tostadas

FREE Ceviche Tostada
Fish Ceviche Tostada
$6.99
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
$6.99
Crab Ceviche Tostada
$6.99
Mixed Ceviche Tostada
$7.49
Aguachile Tostada
$9.49
Baja Cali Tostada
$13.99
Baja Cali Seafood Tower
$16.99
Shrimp Tostada
$8.99
Octopus Tostada
$8.99
Scallop Tostada
$8.99
Meat Tostada
$8.99
Vegetarian Tostada
$6.99
Bean & Cheese Tostada
$5.99

Tortas

Meat Torta
$10.99
Fish Torta
$10.99
Shrimp Torta
$10.99

Nachos

S&T Nachos
$11.99
Meat Nachos
$10.99
Vegetarian Nachos
$9.49
Cheese Nachos
$7.99

Fries

S&T Fries
$12.99
Meat Fries
$11.99
Vegetarian Fries
$9.99
Cheese Fries
$8.49
Side of Fries
$4.49

Quesadillas

S&T Quesadilla
$12.99
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.49
Meat Quesadilla
$11.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.49

Caldos

Fish Caldo
$13.99
Shrimp Caldo
$14.99
Mixed Caldos
$16.99

More Seafood

Fish & Chips
$11.49
Shrimp & Chips
$12.49

Kid's Menu

K: Fish & Chips
$6.99
K: Shrimp & Chips
$7.99
K: Chicken Nuggets
$6.99
K: (3) Mini B&C Burritos
$6.99
K: Taco Plate w/ Fries
$6.99

Side Orders

Guacamole & Chips
$7.99
Side of Avocado
$2.99
Side of Rice
$2.99
Side of Beans
$2.99
Side Of Chips
$2.99
Side Of Guacamole
$5.49
Side of Tortillas
$2.99
Side Of 3 Tostadas
$2.99
Side Of Meat
$2.00
Side of Fries
$4.49
Chipotle Sauce (0.75)
$0.75
Side of Consome
$1.00
(6) Seasoned Yellow Peppers
$3.49

Dessert

Churro
$3.50
Churros (2)
$6.00

Combo Meals

Combo #1 (2FT)
$11.49
Combo #1 (3FT)
$13.49
Combo #3 (Fish or Meat Burrito)
$13.99
Combo #2 (2 S&T or Baja Cali Tacos)
$12.99
Combo #4 (2 Ceviches)
$12.99
Combo #5 (Ckt&Ceviche)
$15.99

Combos

Make it a Combo (Soda) $3.79
$3.99
Make it a Combo (Agua) $4.79
$4.99

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Cucumber-Lime Chia
$4.49
Horchata Agua Fresca
$4.49
Baja Berry Agua Fresca
$4.49
Watermelon Agua Fresca
$4.49
Orange Mango Agua Fresca
$4.49
Melon Agua Fresca
$4.49
Passion Fruit Agua Fresca
$4.49
Jamaica Agua Fresca
$4.49
Pineapple Agua Fresca
$4.49
Guava Agua Fresca
$4.49
Strawberry Agua Fresca
$4.49
Tamarindo Agua Fresca
$4.49
Strawberry-Horchata Agua Fresca
$4.49
Agua Fresca: Refill
$1.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Sierra Mist
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Raspberry Iced Tea
$2.99
Pink Lemonade
$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Coke Glass Bottle
$3.99
Jarritos Mandarin
$3.49
Jarritos Pineapple
$3.49
Jarritos Fruit Punch
$3.49
Jarritos Lime
$3.49
Jarritos Tamarindo
$3.49
Sidral Mundet
$3.49
Bottle Manzanita
$3.49
Pepsi Can
$1.99
Diet Pepsi Can
$1.99
7Up Can
$1.99
Bottled Water
$1.50
Jarritos Mineragua
$2.99