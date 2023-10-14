Friday Specials

Friday $1 Off Fish & Chips

$9.49

(3 for $5) Chicken Al Pastor Tacos

$5.00

Menu

Tacos

Fish Taco

$3.29

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.04

Shrimp Taco

$3.79

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.54

Baja Cali Taco

$5.49

Meat Taco

$2.79

Mar y Tierra Taco

$3.99

Vegetarian Taco

$2.49

Dorados Birria Taco

$2.99

Quesabirria Taco

$3.69

Dorados Potato Taco

$3.29

Dorados Shrimp Taco

$3.79

Protein-Style Fish Taco

$4.79

Protein-Style Shrimp Taco

$5.29

Protein-Style Meat Taco

$3.99

S&T Taco (Corn)

$4.49

S&T Taco (Flour)

$5.49

Potato Taquitos

$7.99

Chicken Taquitos

$7.99

(3 for $5) Chicken Al Pastor Tacos

$5.00

(5 for $10) Shrimp Taco Special

$10.00

Burritos

Surf & Turf Burrito

$11.99

Baja Cali Burrito

$11.99

Meat Burrito

$9.79

Fish Burrito

$9.79

Grill Fish Burrito

$11.79

Shrimp Burrito

$10.49

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$12.49

Mix Burrito

$10.49

Grill Mix Fish and Shrimp Burrito

$12.49

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.99

Mar y Tierra Burrito

$10.49

Grilled Mar y Tierra Burrito

$12.49

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.79

Chile Relleno Burrito w/ Meat

$10.79

Chile Relleno Burrito w/ Shrimp

$11.79

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Seafood Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Shrimp Large Cocktail

$15.99

Campechana Cocktail

$13.99

Large Campechana

$16.99

Bowl

Bowl

$9.49

S&T Bowl

$11.99

Fish Bowl

$10.49

Shrimp Bowl

$11.49

2 Meat Bowl

$11.99

Fish & Meat Bowl

$11.99

Meat & Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Fish & Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Al Pastor Bowl

$9.49

Chicken Al Pastor Salad

$9.49

Tostadas

FREE Ceviche Tostada

Fish Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Crab Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Mixed Ceviche Tostada

$6.49

Aguachile Tostada

$8.49

Baja Cali Tostada

$11.99

Baja Cali Seafood Tower

$13.99

Shrimp Tostada

$7.49

Octopus Tostada

$7.49

Scallop Tostada

$7.49

Meat Tostada

$7.99

Vegetarian Tostada

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Tostada

$4.99

Tortas

Meat Torta

$9.79

Fish Torta

$9.79

Shrimp Torta

$9.99

Nachos

S&T Nachos

$10.99

Meat Nachos

$9.99

Vegetarian Nachos

$8.99

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Fries

S&T Fries

$11.99

Meat Fries

$10.99

Vegetarian Fries

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Side of Fries

$3.99

Quesadillas

S&T Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.49

Meat Quesadilla

$10.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Caldos

Fish Caldo

$12.99

Shrimp Caldo

$13.99

Mixed Caldos

$15.99

More Seafood

Fish & Chips

$10.49

Shrimp & Chips

$10.99

Kid's Menu

K: Fish & Chips

$6.99

K: Shrimp & Chips

$7.99

K: Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

K: (2) Mini B&C Burritos

$5.99

Side Orders

Guacamole & Chips

$6.99

Side of Avocado

$2.99

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Beans

$2.99

Side Of Chips

$2.99

Side Of Guacamole

$4.99

Side of Tortillas

$2.99

Side Of 3 Tostadas

$2.99

Side Of Meat

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.99

Chipotle Sauce (0.75)

$0.75

Side of Consome

$1.00

(6) Seasoned Yellow Peppers

$2.50

Dessert

Churro

$2.50

Churros (2)

$4.50

Combo Meals

Combo #1 (2FT)

$9.99

Combo #1 (3FT)

$11.99

Combo #2 (Fish or Meat Burrito)

$13.49

Combo #3 (2 S&T or Baja Cali Tacos)

$11.99

Combo #4 (2 Ceviches)

$11.99

Combo #5 (Ckt&Ceviche)

$14.99

Combos

Make it a Combo (Soda) $3.79

$3.79

Make it a Combo (Agua) $4.79

$4.79

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Cucumber-Lime Chia

$3.99

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.99

Baja Berry Agua Fresca

$3.99

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.99

Orange Mango Agua Fresca

$3.99

Melon Agua Fresca

$3.99

Passion Fruit Agua Fresca

$3.99

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.99

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.99

Guava Agua Fresca

$3.99

Strawberry Agua Fresca

$3.99

Tamarindo Agua Fresca

$3.99

Strawberry-Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.99

Agua Fresca: Refill

$1.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Bottled Drinks

Coke Glass Bottle

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.99

Sangria Señoral

$2.99

Sidral Mundet

$2.99

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.99

Bundaberg Bottle

$3.99

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarritos Mineragua

$2.99