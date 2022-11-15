- Home
- /
- Las Vegas
- /
- Southwest
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Bajamar Seafood & Tacos @ Blue Diamond
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos @ Blue Diamond
402 Reviews
$$
8180 Blue Diamond Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Chef's Favorites
Aguachile Bajamar
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.
Aguachile Red
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled red onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.
Aguachile Green
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.
Surf N Turf Fries
French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, mild Anaheim pepper(pasilla), carne asada, & grilled shrimp(7). Garnished with aioli, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo & guacamole
Buffalo Shrimp Fries
Buffalo Shrimp, Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Ranch, and garnish of carrots, pickled onions & cucumber. Topped cilantro.
Fish Chicharron
Lightly battered fish chunks over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions, & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
Loreto
Lightly battered shrimp tossed in buffalo hot sauce. Garnished with pickled onions, shaved carrots, cilantro & sesame seeds. With a side of ranch.
Calamari Chicharron
Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
Tacos
Taco of the Week
Bajamar Fish Taco
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Octopus Chicharron Taco
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Shrimp Taco
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Gobernador Taco
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Puerto Nuevo Taco
Shrimp sauteed in butter on a bed of rice and beans topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, serrano chile and cucumber served on a flour tortilla.
Lucas Taco
Grilled Anaheim pepper(mild) stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp(3), salsa lucas, cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Taco
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Adobada Taco
Smoked tuna marinated in achiote spices & pineapple chunks, served on a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, & guacamole aioli (avocado & aioli mixed)
La Paz Taco
Carnitas style smoked marlin, guacamole, garnished with cilantro and pickled onions, topped with habanero mustard.
Surf N Turf Taco
Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp(3), topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings
Carne Asada Taco
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
Tostadas
Ceviche Sampler
Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish Ceviche. Served with a bag of chips.
Cortez Tostada
Raw shrimp marinated in aguachile green sauce, guacamole, and garnished with cucumber strings, pickled onions, and cilantro.
Shrimp Tostada Cooked
Chopped raw shrimp prepared in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled onions, shaved carrots & topped with avocado.
Shrimp Tostada Raw
Fish Tostada
Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chipotle aioli, shaved carrots, pickled onions, avocado & tajin chili powder
La Playa Tostada
Chopped fish marinated in lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumbers, pickled onions, avocado, and carrots. Served with a tostada.
Wipeout Tostada
Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw bay scallops, prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, pico de gallo, cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots and avocado slices
Octopus Tostada
Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled oinions, shaved carrots and avocado
Rosarito Tostada
Pre-cooked octopus marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, topped with shaved carrots, pickled onions & avocado
Tijuana Tostada
Uncooked chopped shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol, served in a small bowl with clamato juice, pickled onions, shaved carrots, diced cucumbers, & avocado. Served with tostada on the side.
Kraken Tostada
Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice, soy sauce, and sesame oil, mixed with cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro and a serrano chile garnish
Tsunami Tostada
Sashimi style fish, pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops & shrimp; prepared in lime juice, soy sauce and sesame oil; mixed with pickled onions, cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro, and serrano chile garnish
Ensenada Tostada
Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, pickled onions, shaved carrots, and avocado
Cabo Tostada
Pe-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops prepared in lime juice & house spices, mixed with pickled onions, shaved carrots and cucumbers
Aquachile Red Tostada
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices
Aquachile Green Tostada
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices
Aquachile Bajamar Tostada
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices
Baja Tour Tostadas
3 ahi tuna tostadas. All three tostadas are different from each other.
Seafood Cocktails
Shrimp Cocktail
Pre-cooked Shrimp in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge, & spoon
Octopus Cocktail
Pre-cooked octopus in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.
Campechana Cocktail
Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw Bay Scallops in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.
Soups
Shrimp Soup
Shrimp in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.
Mixed Soup
Shrimp, fish, octopus, muscles, bay scallops in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.
Fish Soup
Fish in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.
Sides
Guac & Chips
Smashed avocados lightly seasoned, topped with pico de gallo, served with chips and a lime wedge. (free chip refill)
Beans & Chips
Refried pinto beans topped with cheese served with chips
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla toasted with mozzarella cheese inside.
House Salad
Ice berg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickled onions, and cucumbers. Choice of Ranch, 1000 Island, or oil and vinegar.
Side of Beans
Our beans are topped with cheese. If you're vegan/vegetarian however, you can ask to remove the cheese altogether.
Side of Rice
Cooked with tomato paste & chicken stock
Side of Fries
Small side order served with a side ketchup
2oz Side of Guac
Side of Avocado
Half an avocado, sliced.
2oz Habanero Sauce
10oz Habanero Sauce
7oz Bajamar Chile Guero Hot Sauce
Side of Chipotle sauce
Side of Aioli Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Sd of Bajamar Sauce
Side of Tomatillo Cream Sauce
Side of Pickled onions
Side of Limes
4 lime wedges
Side of Pico
Side of Cabbage
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of corn tortillas
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of flour tortillas
Side Chips
Side of Tostadas
Side of Cheese
10 oz Aioli Sauce
10oz Chipotle Sauce
House Salad
8oz Guac
Chiles Toreados
Side Pickled Onions
Side Ranch
Side Ketchup
Chopped Cerranos
Rice and Beans
Dessert
Tacos
Birria de Marlin/ Taco of the Week
Bajamar Fish Taco
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Shrimp Taco
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Lucas Taco
Grilled Anaheim pepper(mild) stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp(3), salsa lucas, cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Gobernador Taco
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Octopus Chicharron Taco
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Taco
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Adobada Taco
Smoked tuna marinated in achiote spices & pineapple chunks, served on a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, & guacamole aioli (avocado & aioli mixed)
Carne Asada Taco
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
Surf N Turf Taco
Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp(3), topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings
Puerto Nuevo Taco
Shrimp sauteed in butter on a bed of rice and beans topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, serrano chile and cucumber served on a flour tortilla.
La Paz Taco/Taco Of the Month
Carnitas style smoked marlin, garnished with cilantro and pickled onions, topped with habanero mustard.
Tostadas
Cortez Tostada
Raw shrimp marinated in aguachile green sauce, guacamole, and garnished with cucumber strings, pickled onions, and cilantro.
Ceviche Sampler
Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish Ceviche. Served with a bag of chips.
Wipeout Tostada
Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw bay scallops, prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, pico de gallo, cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots and avocado slices
Tsunami Tostada
Sashimi style fish, pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops & shrimp; prepared in lime juice, soy sauce and sesame oil; mixed with pickled onions, cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro, and serrano chile garnish
Cabo Tostada
Pe-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops prepared in lime juice & house spices, mixed with pickled onions, shaved carrots and cucumbers
La Playa Tostada
Chopped fish in lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumbers, pickled onions, avocado, and carrots. Served with a tostada.
Fish Tostada
Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chipotle aioli, shaved carrots, pickled onions, avocado & tajin chili powder
Octopus Tostada
Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled oinions, shaved carrots and avocado
Rosarito Tostada
Pre-cooked octopus marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, topped with shaved carrots, pickled onions & avocado
Kraken Tostada
Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice, soy sauce, and sesame oil, mixed with cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro and a serrano chile garnish
Shrimp Tostada Cooked
Chopped raw shrimp prepared in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled onions, shaved carrots & topped with avocado.
Shrimp Tostada Raw
Ensenada Tostada
Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, pickled onions, shaved carrots, and avocado
Tijuana Tostada
Uncooked chopped shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol, served in a small bowl with clamato juice, pickled onions, shaved carrots, diced cucumbers, & avocado. Served with tostada on the side.
Aquachile Red Tostada
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices
Aquachile Green Tostada
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices
Aquachile Bajamar Tostada
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices
Baja Tour Tostadas
3 ahi tuna tostadas. All three tostadas are different from each other.
Chef's Favorites
Aguachile Bajamar
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.
Aguachile Red
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled red onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.
Aguachile Green
Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.
Surf N Turf Fries
French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, mild Anaheim pepper(pasilla), carne asada, & grilled shrimp(7). Garnished with aioli, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo & guacamole
Loreto
Lightly battered shrimp tossed in buffalo hot sauce. Garnished with pickled onions, shaved carrots, cilantro & sesame seeds. With a side of ranch.
Fish Chicharron
Lightly battered fish chunks over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions, & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
Calamari Chicharron
Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
Buffalo Shrimp Fries
Buffalo Shrimp, Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Ranch, and garnish of carrots, pickled onions & cucumber. Topped cilantro.
Soups
Shrimp Soup
Shrimp in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.
Mixed Soup
Shrimp, fish, octopus, muscles, bay scallops in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.
Fish Soup
Fish in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.
Seafood Cocktails
Shrimp Cocktail
Pre-cooked Shrimp in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge, & spoon
Octopus Cocktail
Pre-cooked octopus in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.
Campechana Cocktail
Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw Bay Scallops in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.
Dessert
Sides
Guac & Chips
Smashed avocados lightly seasoned, topped with pico de gallo, served with chips and a lime wedge. (free chip refill)
Beans & Chips
Refried pinto beans topped with cheese served with chips
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla toasted with mozzarella cheese inside.
Side of Beans
Our beans are topped with cheese. If you're vegan/vegetarian however, you can ask to remove the cheese altogether.
Side of Rice
Cooked with tomato paste & chicken stock
Side of Fries
Small side order served with a side ketchup
Side of Avocado
Half an avocado, sliced.
2oz Side of Guac
Side of Limes
2oz Habanero Sauce
10oz of Habanero Sauce
Side of Chipotle sauce
Side of Aioli Sauce
Side of Cheese
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of corn tortillas
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of flour tortillas
Side of Tostadas
Side Chips
House Salad
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico
Side Pickled Onions
8 oz guac
Side Bajamar Sauce
8 oz Chipotle Sauce
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Horchata
Sweet rice milk
Jamaica
Made from Hibiscus plant, sweet and tart flavor.
Hibiscus Lemonade
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water Michelada
Bottled Water
Pure Leaf Ice Tea Unsweet
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Clamato
Jarritos
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113