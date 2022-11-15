Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos @ Blue Diamond

402 Reviews

$$

8180 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Bajamar Fish Taco
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Spicy Octopus Taco

Chef's Favorites

Aguachile Bajamar

Aguachile Bajamar

$20.00

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.

Aguachile Red

Aguachile Red

$20.00

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled red onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.

Aguachile Green

Aguachile Green

$20.00

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.

Surf N Turf Fries

Surf N Turf Fries

$18.00

French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, mild Anaheim pepper(pasilla), carne asada, & grilled shrimp(7). Garnished with aioli, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo & guacamole

Buffalo Shrimp Fries

Buffalo Shrimp Fries

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp, Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Ranch, and garnish of carrots, pickled onions & cucumber. Topped cilantro.

Fish Chicharron

Fish Chicharron

$12.00

Lightly battered fish chunks over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions, & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.

Loreto

Loreto

$14.00

Lightly battered shrimp tossed in buffalo hot sauce. Garnished with pickled onions, shaved carrots, cilantro & sesame seeds. With a side of ranch.

Calamari Chicharron

Calamari Chicharron

$14.00

Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.

Tacos

Taco of the Week

$6.75
Bajamar Fish Taco

Bajamar Fish Taco

$5.00

Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Octopus Chicharron Taco

Octopus Chicharron Taco

$6.75

Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.

Spicy Octopus Taco

Spicy Octopus Taco

$6.25

Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.

Gobernador Taco

Gobernador Taco

$6.25

Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Puerto Nuevo Taco

Puerto Nuevo Taco

$6.75

Shrimp sauteed in butter on a bed of rice and beans topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, serrano chile and cucumber served on a flour tortilla.

Lucas Taco

Lucas Taco

$6.75

Grilled Anaheim pepper(mild) stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp(3), salsa lucas, cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Marlin Taco

Marlin Taco

$6.25

Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Marlin Adobada Taco

Marlin Adobada Taco

$6.75

Smoked tuna marinated in achiote spices & pineapple chunks, served on a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, & guacamole aioli (avocado & aioli mixed)

La Paz Taco

$6.75

Carnitas style smoked marlin, guacamole, garnished with cilantro and pickled onions, topped with habanero mustard.

Surf N Turf Taco

Surf N Turf Taco

$6.75

Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp(3), topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.75

Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole

Tostadas

Ceviche Sampler

Ceviche Sampler

$22.00

Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish Ceviche. Served with a bag of chips.

Cortez Tostada

Cortez Tostada

$9.50

Raw shrimp marinated in aguachile green sauce, guacamole, and garnished with cucumber strings, pickled onions, and cilantro.

Shrimp Tostada Cooked

Shrimp Tostada Cooked

$8.50

Chopped raw shrimp prepared in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled onions, shaved carrots & topped with avocado.

Shrimp Tostada Raw

$8.50

Fish Tostada

$8.00

Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chipotle aioli, shaved carrots, pickled onions, avocado & tajin chili powder

La Playa Tostada

La Playa Tostada

$8.50

Chopped fish marinated in lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumbers, pickled onions, avocado, and carrots. Served with a tostada.

Wipeout Tostada

Wipeout Tostada

$9.00

Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw bay scallops, prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, pico de gallo, cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots and avocado slices

Octopus Tostada

Octopus Tostada

$8.75

Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled oinions, shaved carrots and avocado

Rosarito Tostada

Rosarito Tostada

$9.00

Pre-cooked octopus marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, topped with shaved carrots, pickled onions & avocado

Tijuana Tostada

Tijuana Tostada

$9.00

Uncooked chopped shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol, served in a small bowl with clamato juice, pickled onions, shaved carrots, diced cucumbers, & avocado. Served with tostada on the side.

Kraken Tostada

Kraken Tostada

$9.50

Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice, soy sauce, and sesame oil, mixed with cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro and a serrano chile garnish

Tsunami Tostada

Tsunami Tostada

$10.50

Sashimi style fish, pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops & shrimp; prepared in lime juice, soy sauce and sesame oil; mixed with pickled onions, cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro, and serrano chile garnish

Ensenada Tostada

Ensenada Tostada

$8.50

Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, pickled onions, shaved carrots, and avocado

Cabo Tostada

Cabo Tostada

$9.00

Pe-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops prepared in lime juice & house spices, mixed with pickled onions, shaved carrots and cucumbers

Aquachile Red Tostada

Aquachile Red Tostada

$9.25

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices

Aquachile Green Tostada

Aquachile Green Tostada

$9.25

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices

Aquachile Bajamar Tostada

Aquachile Bajamar Tostada

$9.25

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices

Baja Tour Tostadas

Baja Tour Tostadas

$20.00

3 ahi tuna tostadas. All three tostadas are different from each other.

Seafood Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Pre-cooked Shrimp in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge, & spoon

Octopus Cocktail

Octopus Cocktail

$18.00

Pre-cooked octopus in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.

Campechana Cocktail

Campechana Cocktail

$19.00

Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw Bay Scallops in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.

Soups

Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Soup

$18.00

Shrimp in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.

Mixed Soup

Mixed Soup

$20.00

Shrimp, fish, octopus, muscles, bay scallops in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.

Fish Soup

Fish Soup

$16.00

Fish in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.

Sides

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$10.00

Smashed avocados lightly seasoned, topped with pico de gallo, served with chips and a lime wedge. (free chip refill)

Beans & Chips

$6.50

Refried pinto beans topped with cheese served with chips

Quesadilla

$7.00

Large flour tortilla toasted with mozzarella cheese inside.

House Salad

$6.00

Ice berg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickled onions, and cucumbers. Choice of Ranch, 1000 Island, or oil and vinegar.

Side of Beans

$4.00

Our beans are topped with cheese. If you're vegan/vegetarian however, you can ask to remove the cheese altogether.

Side of Rice

$4.00

Cooked with tomato paste & chicken stock

Side of Fries

$5.00

Small side order served with a side ketchup

2oz Side of Guac

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Half an avocado, sliced.

2oz Habanero Sauce

$2.50

10oz Habanero Sauce

$7.00
7oz Bajamar Chile Guero Hot Sauce

7oz Bajamar Chile Guero Hot Sauce

$7.00

Side of Chipotle sauce

$0.75

Side of Aioli Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Sd of Bajamar Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Tomatillo Cream Sauce

$0.75

Side of Pickled onions

$0.75

Side of Limes

$1.00

4 lime wedges

Side of Pico

$0.75

Side of Cabbage

$0.75

Side of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side of corn tortillas

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of flour tortillas

Side Chips

$2.00

Side of Tostadas

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$1.25

10 oz Aioli Sauce

$6.00

10oz Chipotle Sauce

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

8oz Guac

$8.00

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Side Pickled Onions

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Chopped Cerranos

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

Dessert

Churros

$7.00

4 5" churros dusted in cinnamon and sugar, topped with caramel. Add ala mode for $2.

Homemade Cheesecake

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.00

1 slice of cheesecake garnished with whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles

Ice Cream

$4.00

3 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, garnished with whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles

Restaurant info

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.

Location

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

