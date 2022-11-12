Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence 75 Highland Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

75 Highland Avenue

East Providence, RI 02914

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

**BYO RICE BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

Entrees

**BYO RICE BOWL**

$10.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

**Taco Shell Salad**

$11.00

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$13.00

Chimichange (Fried Burrito)

$11.00

**WET CHIMICHANGA**

$12.00

**Enchiladas**

$12.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**CHEESE QUESADILLA**

$8.00

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (comes with Tortillas)**

$13.00

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00

NACHO FRIES

$11.00

Fries topped with choice of Meat and Toppings.

**BYO TACOS (3)**

**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

Appetizers & Subs

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sub

$10.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$10.00

4pc Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

4pc Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

20pc Chicken Wings

$20.00

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$1.00

**SALSA**

$1.00

**Nacho Cheese***

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS**

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & Nacho Cheese**

$4.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$4.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$5.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

**PLANTAINS**

$4.00

Desserts

**OREO PIE**

**OREO PIE**

$6.00

**TRES LECHES**

$6.00

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.00

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

**Passion Fruit**

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Location

75 Highland Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MidiCi- East Providence RI
orange starNo Reviews
75 Highland Avenue East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0409 - E. Providence
orange starNo Reviews
80 Highland Avenue E. Providence, RI 01604
View restaurantnext
Dublin Rose - Seekonk
orange star4.1 • 1,206
940 Fall River Ave Seekonk, MA 02771
View restaurantnext
Miller's Famous Sandwiches - East Providence
orange starNo Reviews
628 Warren Avenue East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
Madeira Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 938
288 Warren Ave East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Central Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Providence

Madeira Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 938
288 Warren Ave East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
Riviera Restaurant - 580 North Broadway.
orange star4.1 • 860
580 North Broadway. East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Providence
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston