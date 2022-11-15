Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja's Grill 430 Newport Avenue

1,195 Reviews

$

430 Newport Ave.

Rumford, RI 02916

Order Again

Popular Items

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

2pc Fingers and Fries

$7.00

Kids Burritos

$7.00

Appetizers

**FRENCH FRIES**

$6.00
**CHEESE FRIES**

$7.00

$7.00

**CAJUN FRIES**

$7.00

**SWEET POTATO FRIES**

$7.00

**BACON CHEESE FRIES**

$8.00

**JALAPENO POPPERS (6 PC)**

$8.00

**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**

$8.00

**CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**

$11.00

**BUFFALO FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**

$11.00

**CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)**

$11.00

**CHICKEN WINGS (20 PC)**

$16.00

Soups & Salads

**BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP**

$6.00

Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

$11.00

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**

$10.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

Build Your Own

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYOU TACO (1)**

$4.00

**BYO NACHO FRIES**

$11.00

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (CHOOSE 3 MEATS)**

$13.00

Entrees

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.

**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**

$11.00

$11.00

Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.

**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO W/ SALSA)**

$12.00

$12.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (COMES W/ TORTILLAS)**

$13.00

**ENCHILADAS**

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.

Subs & Wraps

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

$10.00

Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!

**GRILLED CHICKEN STIR-FRY**

$10.00

**BOMB STIR-FRY STEAK & CHICKEN**

$11.00
**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

$10.00

Choice of Cheese and toppings.

**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**

$10.00

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$0.75

**SALSA**

$0.75

**NACHO CHEESE**

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**GRILLED VEGGIES**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS**

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & NACHO CHEESE**

$4.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

**PLANTAINS**

$6.00

Treats

**TRES LECHE**

$6.00
**OREO PIE**

$6.00

$6.00

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

**PLANTAINS W/SOUR CREAM**

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.50

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

Passion Fruit

$3.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

430 Newport Ave., Rumford, RI 02916

Directions

Baja's Grill image
